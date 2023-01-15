Cameron Payne on rehab: 'I haven't started doing anything'

Cameron Payne on rehab: 'I haven't started doing anything'

Main Rumors

Cameron Payne on rehab: 'I haven't started doing anything'

January 15, 2023- by

By |

Duane Rankin: “I haven’t started doing anything. I think tomorrow when I get back into Phoenix, we should be doing our next checkups and check off a few things for me to get back on the court.” Cameron Payne as he’s scheduled for re-evaluation later this month for a right foot sprain. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EgHJvCc2jX
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I haven’t started doing anything. I think tomorrow when I get back into Phoenix, we should be doing our next checkups and check off a few things for me to get back on the court.”
Cameron Payne as he’s scheduled for re-evaluation later this month for a right foot sprain. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EgHJvCc2jX6:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker giving props to Cameron Payne getting his Murray State jersey retirement. #Suns pic.twitter.com/BGnVSzleYP12:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns guard Cameron Payne Murray State Jersey Retirement Interview | 1-14-2023 youtu.be/grn-gqd7jvo via @YouTube10:15 AM

More on this storyline

Duane Rankin: Devin Booker (groin) Chris Paul (hip) and Cameron Payne (foot) aren’t with team to start trip. Paul and Payne likely join team at some point. Payne having jersey retirement ceremony at Murray State. Being re-evaluated in two weeks. Booker re-evaluated later this month. #Suns. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 10, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home