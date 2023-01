CJ McCollum: There’s rumblings of certain [Raptors] being unhappy… They’re gonna move someone

Friday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans at Detroit for Friday interconference matchup, 6 p.m. CT; injury report; Zion among leaders for #NBA All-Star voting; McCollum on a tear; “24 Seconds” on best social-media users): https://t.co/XBcBtRiKst

What’s been the most impressive statistical aspect of CJ McCollum’s 11-game stretch dating back to Dec. 22? #Pelicans Friday poll open until pregame coverage for #Pelicans -Pistons begins at 5:30 on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO

Sixers have won 13 of 17, but in their recent losses a guard has gone off against them…— C.J McCollum: 42 points— Zach LaVine,: 41 points— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 37 points on 10-16 from the field and 16-16 at the free-throw line last night

End of 1st half: Pelicans 59, Pistons 50Valanciunas 15 pts, 6 rebsMurphy 10 ptsMcCollum 9 pts, 4 asstsPretty strong half from the Pels other than their defense against Bojan Bogdanovic (18 pts). If they limit Detroit’s fastbreak opportunities, they should maintain control. – 8:10 PM

Final: Pels 116, Pistons 110Valanciunas 33 pts, 16 rebsMcCollum 19 ptsMurphy 19 ptsPels handle business in Detroit behind a big-time game from JV. He manhandled the Pistons’ shorthanded frontcourt all night. Pels get two nights off before they play Cleveland on MLK Day – 9:29 PM

It was great to meet with @thenbpa leadership, @ttremaglionbpa, and Executive Committee members to discuss the future of basketball. We are unified to create a better league for generations to come 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xl6ynplkDh

Damian Lillard recorded his 12th career game of 35 pts, 10 asts, 5 rebs. Clyde (6), McCollum (2), Porter & Strickland are the other Blazers to do it. – 1:07 AM

CJ McCollum will be in Salt Lake City for All-Star Weekend. The NBPA president has meetings. He doesn’t know if the trip will serve a dual purpose. If it does, great. If not, well… nola.com/sports/pelican…

There are 9 players that have an extension restriction and are ineligible to be traded:CLE: Dean WadeDAL: Maxi KleberDEN: Nikola JokicLAL: LeBron JamesGSW: Andrew WigginsMIN: Karl-Anthony TownsNOP: Larry Nance, Jr., CJ McCollumPHX: Devin Booker – 9:55 AM

Behind the Numbers preview for Monday’s 2 p.m. CT matinee in Cleveland (#Pelicans, Cavaliers rising teams with traits of elite, including top-five defenses; Mitchell, McCollum on January scoring binges; NOLA vastly improved vs. East; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/69p9fohFO6

