CJ McCollum: There’s rumblings of certain [Raptors] being unhappy… They’re gonna move someone

CJ McCollum on Raptors: I think in terms of what they need or what they’re lacking, something’s gonna happen – I don’t know what. There’s rumblings about certain players on the team not being happy and due to tampering, I can’t speak to that but I think they’re gonna move someone.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind the Numbers preview for Monday’s 2 p.m. CT matinee in Cleveland (#Pelicans, Cavaliers rising teams with traits of elite, including top-five defenses; Mitchell, McCollum on January scoring binges; NOLA vastly improved vs. East; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/69p9fohFO6 pic.twitter.com/P1T9YkF6nw – 9:34 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There are 9 players that have an extension restriction and are ineligible to be traded:
CLE: Dean Wade
DAL: Maxi Kleber
DEN: Nikola Jokic
LAL: LeBron James
GSW: Andrew Wiggins
MIN: Karl-Anthony Towns
NOP: Larry Nance, Jr., CJ McCollum
PHX: Devin Booker – 9:55 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum will be in Salt Lake City for All-Star Weekend. The NBPA president has meetings. He doesn’t know if the trip will serve a dual purpose. If it does, great. If not, well… nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:22 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Damian Lillard recorded his 12th career game of 35 pts, 10 asts, 5 rebs. Clyde (6), McCollum (2), Porter & Strickland are the other Blazers to do it. – 1:07 AM
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
It was great to meet with @thenbpa leadership, @ttremaglionbpa, and Executive Committee members to discuss the future of basketball. We are unified to create a better league for generations to come 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xl6ynplkDh – 2:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pels 116, Pistons 110
Valanciunas 33 pts, 16 rebs
McCollum 19 pts
Murphy 19 pts
Pels handle business in Detroit behind a big-time game from JV. He manhandled the Pistons’ shorthanded frontcourt all night. Pels get two nights off before they play Cleveland on MLK Day – 9:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 3rd quarter: Pelicans 92, Pistons 83
Valanciunas 21 pts, 11 rebs
McCollum 18 pts, 6 assts
Murphy 18 pts (6-10 FG) – 8:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 59, Pistons 50
Valanciunas 15 pts, 6 rebs
Murphy 10 pts
McCollum 9 pts, 4 assts
Pretty strong half from the Pels other than their defense against Bojan Bogdanovic (18 pts). If they limit Detroit’s fastbreak opportunities, they should maintain control. – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Pistons 28
Valanciunas 13 pts (6-7 FG)
Murphy 7 pts
McCollum 5 pts, 3 assts
Pels had 9 assists on their 12 baskets – 7:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pelicans guard CJ McCollum warming up ahead of tonight’s game. He’s coming off a 38-point performance against Boston on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/86PLwTI9ed – 5:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers have won 13 of 17, but in their recent losses a guard has gone off against them…
— C.J McCollum: 42 points
— Zach LaVine,: 41 points
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 37 points on 10-16 from the field and 16-16 at the free-throw line last night
https://t.co/fqWNJoLoSh pic.twitter.com/qqr8HOKP6x – 10:25 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
What’s been the most impressive statistical aspect of CJ McCollum’s 11-game stretch dating back to Dec. 22? #PelicansFriday poll open until pregame coverage for #Pelicans-Pistons begins at 5:30 on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO – 10:11 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Friday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans at Detroit for Friday interconference matchup, 6 p.m. CT; injury report; Zion among leaders for #NBA All-Star voting; McCollum on a tear; “24 Seconds” on best social-media users): https://t.co/XBcBtRiKst pic.twitter.com/9veavW8Qpf – 10:02 AM
Jim Eichenhofer: CJ McCollum on being a DNP (rest) at Dallas two days ago: “I don’t like taking games off, but I needed it. I was starting to feel a little rugged, a little tired, and that’s when injuries occur. Obviously my load has shifted a little bit with B.I. and Zion being out.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / January 10, 2023
Jim Eichenhofer: CJ McCollum on one piece of #Pelicans success: “Our bench has been very helpful for us. Their plus-minus has been great. That’s a sign of a really good team, when you have the depth that when you have injuries, you can still pull off wins like we have.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / January 10, 2023
New Orleans: CJ McCollum (rest) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Washington. Larry Nance Jr (right shoulder soreness) is probable. -via HoopsHype / January 8, 2023
