CJ McCollum: There’s rumblings of certain [Raptors] being unhappy… They’re gonna move someone

CJ McCollum on Raptors: I think in terms of what they need or what they’re lacking, something’s gonna happen – I don’t know what. There’s rumblings about certain players on the team not being happy and due to tampering, I can’t speak to that but I think they’re gonna move someone.
Jim Eichenhofer: CJ McCollum on being a DNP (rest) at Dallas two days ago: “I don’t like taking games off, but I needed it. I was starting to feel a little rugged, a little tired, and that’s when injuries occur. Obviously my load has shifted a little bit with B.I. and Zion being out.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / January 10, 2023
Jim Eichenhofer: CJ McCollum on one piece of #Pelicans success: “Our bench has been very helpful for us. Their plus-minus has been great. That’s a sign of a really good team, when you have the depth that when you have injuries, you can still pull off wins like we have.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / January 10, 2023
New Orleans: CJ McCollum (rest) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Washington. Larry Nance Jr (right shoulder soreness) is probable. -via HoopsHype / January 8, 2023

