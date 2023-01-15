Heat indeed interested in D'Angelo Russell

Darren Wolfson: Yes, Miami has some interest in D’Angelo. Russell, I don’t see the wolves doing a straight up Russell for Kyle Lowry trade. In fact, I think Miami would have some interest in that. I see Russell here the day after the trade deadline February 10. Not sure I see him here next year. But that’s a different story. It just doesn’t seem like there’s much trade scuttlebutt going on right now in terms of actual league interest in Russell.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch had D’Angelo Russell at the scorer’s table to check in with 5 minutes to go, but after a Jaylen Nowell And-1, Finch opted to pull Russell back to the bench and close with Nowell.
Think that means DLo sat the final 16 minutes of this game. – 10:14 PM
Finch had D’Angelo Russell at the scorer’s table to check in with 5 minutes to go, but after a Jaylen Nowell And-1, Finch opted to pull Russell back to the bench and close with Nowell.
Think that means DLo sat the final 16 minutes of this game. – 10:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
New halftime tradition these past few games: D’Angelo Russell and Luka Garza playing 1 on 1 – 9:18 PM
New halftime tradition these past few games: D’Angelo Russell and Luka Garza playing 1 on 1 – 9:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Doesn’t feel like either side of the trade DLo vs don’t trade DLo argument really understand that this has been DLo’s best shooting season of his career, by far – 12:00 PM
Doesn’t feel like either side of the trade DLo vs don’t trade DLo argument really understand that this has been DLo’s best shooting season of his career, by far – 12:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nothin wrong with a slow, deliberate high pick and roll between DLo and Rudy — you got decent enough shooting around it.
Whenever it happens, more often than not it generates a good look, and leaves you wondering why it happens as infrequently as it does. – 8:53 PM
Nothin wrong with a slow, deliberate high pick and roll between DLo and Rudy — you got decent enough shooting around it.
Whenever it happens, more often than not it generates a good look, and leaves you wondering why it happens as infrequently as it does. – 8:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each with solid starts to the night. Wolves lead 35-25 after one. Wolves shooting 60%, Suns at 55%. – 8:35 PM
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each with solid starts to the night. Wolves lead 35-25 after one. Wolves shooting 60%, Suns at 55%. – 8:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
D’Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have ‘registered interest’ as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
cbssports.com/nba/news/dange… – 3:52 PM
D’Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have ‘registered interest’ as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
cbssports.com/nba/news/dange… – 3:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Will Anthony Edwards make the All-Star team is the main topic of today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
– Picking West All-Stars
– Who is in the mix with Ant for a reserve spot
– Ant’s hip + KAT’s timetable
– The DLo trade report
– JMac, and not having a backup PG
open.spotify.com/episode/2AMf76… – 2:09 PM
Will Anthony Edwards make the All-Star team is the main topic of today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
– Picking West All-Stars
– Who is in the mix with Ant for a reserve spot
– Ant’s hip + KAT’s timetable
– The DLo trade report
– JMac, and not having a backup PG
open.spotify.com/episode/2AMf76… – 2:09 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry remains day-to-day with left knee discomfort. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 14, 2023
Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry out again Saturday for Heat. Tyler Herro upgraded to questionable and Caleb Martin to probable. So looks like might only be one starter down. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 13, 2023
Russell is certainly paying attention to the rumor mill. “Yeah, it’s my life,” the seven-year veteran told Yahoo Sports. “That’s it. Just be conscious of it.” He ruffled internet feathers by apparently unfollowing the Timberwolves on Jan. 4, the same day HoopsHype detailed a popular idea that’s been floated by league executives: swapping Russell to another team performing below preseason expectations, the Miami Heat, for aging floor general Kyle Lowry. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.