Heat indeed interested in D'Angelo Russell

Heat indeed interested in D'Angelo Russell

Main Rumors

Heat indeed interested in D'Angelo Russell

January 15, 2023- by

By |

Darren Wolfson: Yes, Miami has some interest in D’Angelo. Russell, I don’t see the wolves doing a straight up Russell for Kyle Lowry trade. In fact, I think Miami would have some interest in that. I see Russell here the day after the trade deadline February 10. Not sure I see him here next year. But that’s a different story. It just doesn’t seem like there’s much trade scuttlebutt going on right now in terms of actual league interest in Russell.
Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch had D’Angelo Russell at the scorer’s table to check in with 5 minutes to go, but after a Jaylen Nowell And-1, Finch opted to pull Russell back to the bench and close with Nowell.
Think that means DLo sat the final 16 minutes of this game. – 10:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
New halftime tradition these past few games: D’Angelo Russell and Luka Garza playing 1 on 1 – 9:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Doesn’t feel like either side of the trade DLo vs don’t trade DLo argument really understand that this has been DLo’s best shooting season of his career, by far – 12:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nothin wrong with a slow, deliberate high pick and roll between DLo and Rudy — you got decent enough shooting around it.
Whenever it happens, more often than not it generates a good look, and leaves you wondering why it happens as infrequently as it does. – 8:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell: 13 pts on 5-6, 2-2 3s. – 8:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each with solid starts to the night. Wolves lead 35-25 after one. Wolves shooting 60%, Suns at 55%. – 8:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
D’Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have ‘registered interest’ as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
cbssports.com/nba/news/dange…3:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Will Anthony Edwards make the All-Star team is the main topic of today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
– Picking West All-Stars
– Who is in the mix with Ant for a reserve spot
– Ant’s hip + KAT’s timetable
– The DLo trade report
– JMac, and not having a backup PG
open.spotify.com/episode/2AMf76…2:09 PM

More on this storyline

Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry remains day-to-day with left knee discomfort. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 14, 2023
Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry out again Saturday for Heat. Tyler Herro upgraded to questionable and Caleb Martin to probable. So looks like might only be one starter down. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 13, 2023
Russell is certainly paying attention to the rumor mill. “Yeah, it’s my life,” the seven-year veteran told Yahoo Sports. “That’s it. Just be conscious of it.” He ruffled internet feathers by apparently unfollowing the Timberwolves on Jan. 4, the same day HoopsHype detailed a popular idea that’s been floated by league executives: swapping Russell to another team performing below preseason expectations, the Miami Heat, for aging floor general Kyle Lowry. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 13, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home