Heat indeed interested in D'Angelo Russell

Darren Wolfson: Yes, Miami has some interest in D’Angelo. Russell, I don’t see the wolves doing a straight up Russell for Kyle Lowry trade. In fact, I think Miami would have some interest in that. I see Russell here the day after the trade deadline February 10. Not sure I see him here next year. But that’s a different story. It just doesn’t seem like there’s much trade scuttlebutt going on right now in terms of actual league interest in Russell.Source: Spotify