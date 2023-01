Jakob Poeltl drawing a ton of trade interest

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams I think for San Antonio they’re going to make the kind of offers that they may want to move him. But he can do a four-year, $58 million extension during the season. He’s going to get more than that in free agency. He’s not going to do that deal now, but if you’re San Antonio and you win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes he makes perfect sense in the middle with wembayama at the four. So I think for San Antonio, you saw him do it with Dejounte Murray… They got an overwhelming offer from Atlanta, they moved him. I think you’re going to see at the trade deadline some real significant offers.Source: YouTube