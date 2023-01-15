Jakob Poeltl drawing a ton of trade interest

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams I think for San Antonio they’re going to make the kind of offers that they may want to move him. But he can do a four-year, $58 million extension during the season. He’s going to get more than that in free agency. He’s not going to do that deal now, but if you’re San Antonio and you win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes he makes perfect sense in the middle with wembayama at the four. So I think for San Antonio, you saw him do it with Dejounte Murray… They got an overwhelming offer from Atlanta, they moved him. I think you’re going to see at the trade deadline some real significant offers.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
between tonight and ja’s annual obliteration of jakob poeltl, you could make the case for him owning the two best dunks of this entire season. both happened in the same week. insane. – 9:27 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The one thing Jakob Poeltl has been able to bank on after catching a Ja highlight is that within a few nights Morant is just gonna dunk on someone else even harder pic.twitter.com/KMzPw2Qp6m – 9:09 PM
San Antonio: Jakob Poeltl (left achilles bursitis) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Memphis. Keldon Johnson (left hamstring tightness) is out and Josh Richardson (stomach illness) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 9, 2023
Jeff McDonald: Jakob Poeltl (bursitis) appears a good bet to play tonight after going through shootaround in Memphis. Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is on the trip but his status remains TBD. -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / January 9, 2023
Tom Petrini: Keldon Johnson upgraded to questionable, Jakob Poeltl probable for Spurs Grizzlies Monday night -via Twitter @RealTomPetrini / January 8, 2023
