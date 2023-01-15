Jalen Green suspended one game for stepping on court during altercation

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Rockets Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate will serve one-game suspension w/o pay today at #Clippers for leaving bench during “on-court altercation” involving Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason and Malik Monk in #Kings home win Friday over Houston.
Fines: Mathews $35K Eason $30K Monk $25K pic.twitter.com/64TTeDi6T1 – 11:55 AM
#Rockets Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate will serve one-game suspension w/o pay today at #Clippers for leaving bench during “on-court altercation” involving Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason and Malik Monk in #Kings home win Friday over Houston.
Fines: Mathews $35K Eason $30K Monk $25K pic.twitter.com/64TTeDi6T1 – 11:55 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Today will be the first game Jalen Green has missed this season and the first game he’s missed since December 27, 2021 – 11:45 AM
Today will be the first game Jalen Green has missed this season and the first game he’s missed since December 27, 2021 – 11:45 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate of the Rockets have each been suspended one game pic.twitter.com/KPctMGqTlT – 11:44 AM
Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate of the Rockets have each been suspended one game pic.twitter.com/KPctMGqTlT – 11:44 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are likely to be without Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, and Kevin Porter Jr today in LA. Get ready for some weird ass lineups – 11:41 AM
Rockets are likely to be without Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, and Kevin Porter Jr today in LA. Get ready for some weird ass lineups – 11:41 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Jalen Green and point-forward Jae’Sean Tate suspended for today’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers for leaving the bench area during the altercation Friday in Sacramento. Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason and Malik Monk were fined. – 11:39 AM
Rockets guard Jalen Green and point-forward Jae’Sean Tate suspended for today’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers for leaving the bench area during the altercation Friday in Sacramento. Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason and Malik Monk were fined. – 11:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rockets were already likely to be without Kevin Porter Jr. (doubtful, foot). Now won’t have Jalen Green (suspension).
Jae’Sean Tate played more bench minutes than any player Friday in Sacramento.
TyTy Washington, Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher, Tari Eason, Garrison Mathews ⏱⧡ – 11:38 AM
Rockets were already likely to be without Kevin Porter Jr. (doubtful, foot). Now won’t have Jalen Green (suspension).
Jae’Sean Tate played more bench minutes than any player Friday in Sacramento.
TyTy Washington, Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher, Tari Eason, Garrison Mathews ⏱⧡ – 11:38 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces #Rockets Jae’Sean Tate & Jalen Green are suspended for 1 game (without pay) for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation in Friday’s game at Kings. They will serve their suspensions today when Houston plays the Clippers. – 11:33 AM
NBA announces #Rockets Jae’Sean Tate & Jalen Green are suspended for 1 game (without pay) for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation in Friday’s game at Kings. They will serve their suspensions today when Houston plays the Clippers. – 11:33 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Houston’s Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate have each been suspended one game for stepping onto court and leaving bench during altercation on Friday night in Sacramento. – 11:31 AM
Houston’s Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate have each been suspended one game for stepping onto court and leaving bench during altercation on Friday night in Sacramento. – 11:31 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji has been in the rotation for six games and he’s already had to face DeMar DeRozan, Desmond Bane, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.
That doesn’t even count guys like Franz Wagner or Jalen Green whose careers are just starting.
Every night is a gauntlet. – 9:26 PM
Ochai Agbaji has been in the rotation for six games and he’s already had to face DeMar DeRozan, Desmond Bane, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.
That doesn’t even count guys like Franz Wagner or Jalen Green whose careers are just starting.
Every night is a gauntlet. – 9:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jalen Green had 25 at the half. He’s stuck at 27. De’Aaron Fox and quick double-teams have slowed him to a crawl. – 12:24 AM
Jalen Green had 25 at the half. He’s stuck at 27. De’Aaron Fox and quick double-teams have slowed him to a crawl. – 12:24 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Looks like Jae’Sean Tate and Jalen Green left the bench area during the Monk/Mathews disagreement. Not good. – 12:04 AM
Looks like Jae’Sean Tate and Jalen Green left the bench area during the Monk/Mathews disagreement. Not good. – 12:04 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews and Malik Monk each hit with Ts for their confrontation, with another for Kings’ Metu. But it looked like Jae’Sean Tate and Jalen Green left the bench area. Though both were acting as peacemakers, that could be trouble when the NBA checks it out tomorrow. – 12:03 AM
Garrison Mathews and Malik Monk each hit with Ts for their confrontation, with another for Kings’ Metu. But it looked like Jae’Sean Tate and Jalen Green left the bench area. Though both were acting as peacemakers, that could be trouble when the NBA checks it out tomorrow. – 12:03 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kings 69, Rockets 66 at half. Jalen Green with 25.Mathews had 8 but what a look to tie it a the buzzer. He could not believe he missed it. Monk with 15, Fox 11. Kings 14 second-chance points. – 11:14 PM
Kings 69, Rockets 66 at half. Jalen Green with 25.Mathews had 8 but what a look to tie it a the buzzer. He could not believe he missed it. Monk with 15, Fox 11. Kings 14 second-chance points. – 11:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings take the 69-66 lead over the Rockets into the half. Malik Monk leads Sacramento with 15 points in 11 minutes of action off the bench. Rockets get 25 from the Fresno native Jalen Green – 11:12 PM
Kings take the 69-66 lead over the Rockets into the half. Malik Monk leads Sacramento with 15 points in 11 minutes of action off the bench. Rockets get 25 from the Fresno native Jalen Green – 11:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Really good start to the second of the season for Jalen Green after a disappointing first half – 11:12 PM
Really good start to the second of the season for Jalen Green after a disappointing first half – 11:12 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jalen Green with the highest scoring 1st half of his career with 22pts (so far). #Rockets trail 65-63, with under a minute to go til halftime. (2nd highest scoring half of his career – had 24 pts on 4/10/22 vs ATL) – 11:09 PM
Jalen Green with the highest scoring 1st half of his career with 22pts (so far). #Rockets trail 65-63, with under a minute to go til halftime. (2nd highest scoring half of his career – had 24 pts on 4/10/22 vs ATL) – 11:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with 22 points with 1:54 left in the first half. It’s his fourth 20-point half of the season. Two games ago, he had a season-low 9. Had 26 on Wednesday but on 9 of 25 shooting. He is 8 of 13 tonight, 4 of 5 on 3s. – 11:07 PM
Jalen Green with 22 points with 1:54 left in the first half. It’s his fourth 20-point half of the season. Two games ago, he had a season-low 9. Had 26 on Wednesday but on 9 of 25 shooting. He is 8 of 13 tonight, 4 of 5 on 3s. – 11:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Rockets 36-32 heading to the 2nd quarter. Sacramento shoots 57%, Houston at 50%. Jalen Green already with 13 for the Rockets, Kings led by Malik Monk’s 9 points – 10:40 PM
Kings lead the Rockets 36-32 heading to the 2nd quarter. Sacramento shoots 57%, Houston at 50%. Jalen Green already with 13 for the Rockets, Kings led by Malik Monk’s 9 points – 10:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Rockets guard Jalen Green is ready for takeoff.
#houstonrockets vs #sacramentokings pic.twitter.com/ZoPchIoSER – 9:26 PM
Rockets guard Jalen Green is ready for takeoff.
#houstonrockets vs #sacramentokings pic.twitter.com/ZoPchIoSER – 9:26 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
A lot of Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green on today’s @LockedOnRockets. And talk about how great Jabari Smith Jr. has played. – 1:35 PM
A lot of Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green on today’s @LockedOnRockets. And talk about how great Jabari Smith Jr. has played. – 1:35 PM
More on this storyline
After playing in Houston at the end of the James Harden era in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Rivers is now in Minnesota, helping shepherd dynamic guard Anthony Edwards toward what the Timberwolves hope is a string of All-Star appearances across the next decade. Rivers highlighted the lack of such a veteran presence in Houston postgame on Sunday, noting its adverse impact on the Rockets’ own young guards, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. “Someone needs to teach KPJ and Jalen how to play the right way, you know what I mean? They need those vets,” Rivers told Chron.com following Minnesota’s 104-96 victory. “I like those guys, they’re super talented, they can really score. … They need someone to help them take that next step.” -via Houston Chronicle / January 9, 2023
For next summer, the Rockets are flush with salary cap space and an appetite to make significant improvement in the standings. Rockets officials will have to evaluate how they believe Harden’s arrival would benefit the development of its young core of talent, including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, and Kevin Porter Jr., but his stature and talent still make him an attractive proposition. -via ESPN / December 25, 2022
The Mavericks defeated the Rockets (112-106) behind 50 points from Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar also added 8 rebounds and 10 assists. After the game he talked about his opponent Jalen Green, saying that he is going to be a superstar and that Houston should build around him. “I think Jalen is going to be a superstar in this league,” Doncic said postgame. “He’s already a star, so they have a great guy here, so they should build around him.” -via TalkBasket / December 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.