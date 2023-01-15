John Wall out at least two weeks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George may be nearing a return but John Wall is now out at least 2 weeks with an abdominal injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Friday the 13th, man.
John Wall believes that his abdominal injury happened on this dunk. Now he’s out for two weeks, further thinning a Clippers rotation already going through changes ahead of trade deadline evaluation time.
https://t.co/wI5b4iQXUi pic.twitter.com/u7C1gcJ6O1 – 2:31 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall said he found out yesterday the severity of his abdominal injury after an MRI. He injured it on his dunk in the fourth quarter. – 1:55 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall (abdominal injury)!is out and will be evaluated in two weeks. Marcus Morris Sr. (Knee contusion) also is out. PG and Kennard still out. – 1:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and John Wall are out today vs Rockets. George (hamstring), Morris (knee) and Kennard (calf) are considered day-to-day. Wall (abdomen) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers say John Wall out with abdominal strain and will be evaluated in 2 weeks – 1:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that John Wall (abdominal) will be evaluated in 2 weeks. – 1:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And as expected John Wall and Marcus Morris Sr. are out.
11 active Clippers today (Leonard, Zubac, Mann, Batum, Coffey, Powell, Covington, Jackson, Boston Jr., Preston, Brown) – 1:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George (hamstring) will miss a 5th straight Sun. vs. Houston and Luke Kennard (calf) will miss a 4th straight, per LAC. Moses Brown won’t be active.
Questionable: Moussa Diabate (illness)
Doubtful: John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris (left knee contusion) – 8:30 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers say Paul George and Luek Kennard again along with Moses Brown will not play vs. Houston on Sunday. Doubtful are John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee bruise). – 8:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) remain out for tomorrow.
John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion) are listed as doubtful. Moussa Diabate (non-covid illness) is questionable. – 8:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Spoke with John Wall about his comeback season at the midway point. He sees the tweets. He sees the areas of improvement. He sees reasons for optimism for his play, too. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 5:34 PM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: With John Wall out for a couple of weeks, Reggie Jackson will assume the backup point guard position that Wall was in, Ty Lue says. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 15, 2023
Law Murray: Clippers still without Paul George and Luke Kennard Sunday vs Rockets. No way they were coming back for a matinee game. Moses Brown inactive for first time (2way), but Moussa Diabaté questionable (non-COVID). John Wall (abdominal) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee) doubtful. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 14, 2023
One exec who watched Henderson last month threw out comparisons to Russell Westbrook and John Wall and said Henderson could have a career similar to theirs. Henderson, however, wouldn’t be happy with that. “No, I want to have my own career,” he said. “Where people are saying like ‘You’re having Scoot’s career’ or whatever. I want to go down my own path. I don’t want to try to follow up anybody. Of course, Russell Westbrook and John Wall are great players. Great guards, leaders. But I just want to make my own path.” -via The Athletic / January 12, 2023
