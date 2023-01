John Wall out at least two weeks

Law Murray: Clippers still without Paul George and Luke Kennard Sunday vs Rockets. No way they were coming back for a matinee game. Moses Brown inactive for first time (2way), but Moussa Diabaté questionable (non-COVID). John Wall (abdominal) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee) doubtful. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 14, 2023

Spoke with John Wall about his comeback season at the midway point. He sees the tweets. He sees the areas of improvement. He sees reasons for optimism for his play, too. latimes.com/sports/clipper…

Clippers say John Wall out with abdominal strain and will be evaluated in 2 weeks – 1:16 PM

John Wall said he found out yesterday the severity of his abdominal injury after an MRI. He injured it on his dunk in the fourth quarter. – 1:55 PM

📰 @TheAthleticFriday the 13th, man.John Wall believes that his abdominal injury happened on this dunk. Now he’s out for two weeks, further thinning a Clippers rotation already going through changes ahead of trade deadline evaluation time.

Paul George may be nearing a return but John Wall is now out at least 2 weeks with an abdominal injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

