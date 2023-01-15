Julius Randle posts Knicks' first 40-point, 15-rebound game since Patrick Ewing in New York win

Julius Randle posts Knicks' first 40-point, 15-rebound game since Patrick Ewing in New York win

Julius Randle posts Knicks' first 40-point, 15-rebound game since Patrick Ewing in New York win

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
John Randle emerging from the smoke and firing up the crowd. Good stuff. – 4:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle’s 42 points lead Knicks to another road win newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday4:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Julius Randle today posted the Knicks’ first 40-point, 15-rebound game since Patrick Ewing at Seattle in January 1996.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com3:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say @Julius Randle has the franchise’s first 40-15 game since Patrick Ewing at Seattle on 1/19/96. pic.twitter.com/EJs14Rs6rK3:34 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Let’s take moment to appreciate Randle, Brunson and the Knicks for playing some damn good basketball… showing the basketball World that you can still compete and win games at a high level without having a “Superstar” on your team!!! Carry on… – 3:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Julius Randle joins Patrick Ewing as the only Knicks players with a 40-pt, 15-reb regular season game over the last 40 seasons 🗽 pic.twitter.com/JXHYVegI4W3:32 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Monster game from Julius Randle:
42 points (on only 24 FG attempts)
15 rebounds,
4 assists (vs. just one turnover)
4 made 3-pointers
Randle is the first and only player in #Knicks franchise history with at least 40 points, 15 boards, 4 dimes and 4 treys in the same game. – 3:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Knicks duo since being outside the top 10 at their positions in All-Star voting:
Randle Brunson
23.5 PPG 33.0 PPG
14.8 RPG 5.6 RPG
3.3 APG 5.6 APG
They are 4-1 in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/9uWu5yMcw73:29 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Final: #Knicks 117, #Pistons 104.
Detroit had no answer for Julius Randle, who had 42 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Knicks to a 4-game sweep of the Pistons. – 3:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle today:
42 PTS
15 REB
15-24 FG
4-7 3P
Averaging 25/15 this month. pic.twitter.com/MV2DDfDhgg3:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Pistons, 90-80.
• Randle 31-12-4
• Brunson 23-5-3
• Barrett 12-2-2
• Robinson 4 & 9, 3 blks, 2 stls
• Bey 21 pts, 5-8 3Ps
Pistons are 15-34 from deep. Knicks have only six turnovers. – 2:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Knicks 90, #Pistons 80.
Bey: 21 pts, 6 rebs (5-8 from 3)
Knox: 16 pts (3-4 from 3)
Ivey: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Julius Randle: 31 pts, 12 rebs, 4 asts (12-19 FG) – 2:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Knicks 62, Pistons 55. Detroit closed the half with a 15-4 run to cut an 18-point deficit to seven. Showing a lot of fight despite being shorthanded again.
Bey: 15 points
Knox: 11 points
Livers, Burks: 8 points each
Randle has 18 points and 7 rebounds for New York. – 2:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With his last basket Randle has passed Bernard King on the Knicks all-time scoring list at No. 25 with 5,459 points. Here’s the top 10. pic.twitter.com/fAMgoaPJjW1:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Randle has 16 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes. Just hit a stepback 3 over Stewart. He also loves playing the Pistons – 1:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Fantastic first quarter from the Knicks. Making the extra pass. Getting after it defensively. Up 17 in Detroit.
First quarter stats:
Brunson and Randle:
23 points on 11 FG attempts
The entire Pistons team:
22 points on 21 FG attempts – 1:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pistons 39-22.
• Randle 13-5-2
• Brunson 10 & 2
• Grimes 8 pts
• Robinson 4 & 6, 3 blks
• Bey 10 & 2 – 1:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Knicks 39, #Pistons 22.
Bey: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Knox: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Diallo: 4 pts
Julius Randle: 13 pts, 5 rebs – 1:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is 4-for-6 for 11 points — good, but at lesat the Pistons are containing him better than they did last time here when he had 4 3’s in the first four minutes and 17 in the quarter. – 1:31 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons trail the #Knicks 31-20 with 1:32 left in the first quarter. Saddiq Bey has 10 points. Julius Randle leads all scorers with 11. – 1:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Barrett has gotten quite good at that cut to the nail when Randle gets doubled. He killed the Kings on that cut a few weeks ago. A little bit of budding chemistry – 1:19 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Randle had been a little late getting off the ball on double-teams the last two games. Good job there finding Barrett, who found Grimes for the open 3 – 1:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks have definitely taken Kyden Randle’s words about passing to heart. – 1:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Julius Randle picks up where he left off the last time he was in Detroit and drains the first 3 of the game. – 1:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle and Knicks up their defensive intensity and wins follow newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday5:44 PM

Fred Katz: Final: Knicks 117, Pistons 104. Knicks improve to 25-19, sixth in the East. • Julius Randle 42-15-4 • Jalen Brunson 27-5-4 • Quickley 17-3-3 • Mitchell Robinson 4 & 12, 3 blks, 2 stls Knicks have won seven of eight. They’re 15-6 in their last 21. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 15, 2023
“I think really since the Houston game [on Dec. 31], maybe, Coach, he got on us to really lock in defensively,” Randle said after the Knicks won for the sixth time in seven games Friday night in Washington. “And I took it personally, because I felt like I wasn’t necessarily playing my best defense for those couple of games, whatever it was. “I took it personally and we all did as a team. It’s another thing, you see things working, you’re in the right spots, and we have that trust. We’re on a string on that end, so it’s encouraging.” -via New York Post / January 15, 2023

