Kings 68, Spurs 69: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (23-18) play against the San Antonio Spurs (30-30) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023
Sacramento Kings 68, San Antonio Spurs 69 (Q3 10:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
This finish🤌🤌🤌
Let us know your reaction to this play and score your free taco! https://t.co/5QAIh50ExM
@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/J3Vb8Dqdhv – 8:27 PM
This finish🤌🤌🤌
Let us know your reaction to this play and score your free taco! https://t.co/5QAIh50ExM
@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/J3Vb8Dqdhv – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets fall to the Thunder 112-102. Seth Curry with 23, Kyrie Irving and Clax with 15. Was one of those winnable games without KD. Tough loss. Another one is next in San Antonio on Tuesday. Bad shooting night from 3. Vaughn played 11 guys. – 8:25 PM
Nets fall to the Thunder 112-102. Seth Curry with 23, Kyrie Irving and Clax with 15. Was one of those winnable games without KD. Tough loss. Another one is next in San Antonio on Tuesday. Bad shooting night from 3. Vaughn played 11 guys. – 8:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Two straight losses for the undermanned Nets.
They finish 12-for-41 from beyond the arc.
They need to get Tuesday’s game in San Antonio or else it could be a really long road trip. – 8:23 PM
Two straight losses for the undermanned Nets.
They finish 12-for-41 from beyond the arc.
They need to get Tuesday’s game in San Antonio or else it could be a really long road trip. – 8:23 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings at @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/SsAA6gtV76 – 8:22 PM
First half box score @Sacramento Kings at @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/SsAA6gtV76 – 8:22 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Spurs lead the Kings 64-63 at the half in San Antonio after De’Aaron Fox beats the buzzer. Domantas Sabonis notched his 20th consecutive double-double (33rd of the season) – 8:21 PM
Spurs lead the Kings 64-63 at the half in San Antonio after De’Aaron Fox beats the buzzer. Domantas Sabonis notched his 20th consecutive double-double (33rd of the season) – 8:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Spurs lead the Kings 64-63 at the half in San Antonio after De’Aaron Fox beats the buzzer. Domantas Sabonis notched his 20th consecutive double-double (32nd of the season) – 8:21 PM
Spurs lead the Kings 64-63 at the half in San Antonio after De’Aaron Fox beats the buzzer. Domantas Sabonis notched his 20th consecutive double-double (32nd of the season) – 8:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail Spurs, 64-63
👑 @Harrison Barnes 15 PTS
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 10 PTS, 12 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 6 PTS
👑 @Trey Lyles 9 PTS pic.twitter.com/9DXbPR5q1s – 8:20 PM
HALFTIME: Kings trail Spurs, 64-63
👑 @Harrison Barnes 15 PTS
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 10 PTS, 12 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 6 PTS
👑 @Trey Lyles 9 PTS pic.twitter.com/9DXbPR5q1s – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Sabonis has now had at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half in seven games this season, leading the NBA.
He also leads the league in double-doubles this season with 33. – 8:20 PM
From Kings:
Sabonis has now had at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half in seven games this season, leading the NBA.
He also leads the league in double-doubles this season with 33. – 8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Spurs 64, Kings 63
The Spurs shot 63.6% in the opening half. Mike Brown will have something to say about that at the halftime break. – 8:15 PM
Halftime: Spurs 64, Kings 63
The Spurs shot 63.6% in the opening half. Mike Brown will have something to say about that at the halftime break. – 8:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fox has just 6 points on 3 of 8 at the break after scoring 28 on 11 of 15 in the Kings’ 18-point win over the Spurs in November.
Fox came into tonight’s game averaging 22.6 points in 13 career games against the Spurs. – 8:14 PM
Fox has just 6 points on 3 of 8 at the break after scoring 28 on 11 of 15 in the Kings’ 18-point win over the Spurs in November.
Fox came into tonight’s game averaging 22.6 points in 13 career games against the Spurs. – 8:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 1, this one has been close throughout
Poeltl 16 pts
Jones 14 pts
Richardson 10 pts
SA +14 in paint
Barnes 15 pts
Sabonis 12 pts
SAC +12 from 3PT line pic.twitter.com/QLcwxsCK2t – 8:14 PM
Half: Spurs by 1, this one has been close throughout
Poeltl 16 pts
Jones 14 pts
Richardson 10 pts
SA +14 in paint
Barnes 15 pts
Sabonis 12 pts
SAC +12 from 3PT line pic.twitter.com/QLcwxsCK2t – 8:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Keeping it close at the half!
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/KShN0NBTGX – 8:13 PM
Keeping it close at the half!
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/KShN0NBTGX – 8:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
If Domas would have made this 😳 pic.twitter.com/sKNh02o7B3 – 8:12 PM
If Domas would have made this 😳 pic.twitter.com/sKNh02o7B3 – 8:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs up on Sacramento 64-63 at half. It represents their best defensive first half since allowing 48 points to Detroit on Jan. 6. – 8:11 PM
Spurs up on Sacramento 64-63 at half. It represents their best defensive first half since allowing 48 points to Detroit on Jan. 6. – 8:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Spurs 64-63 at the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 15 points. 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Sabonis. – 8:10 PM
Kings trail the Spurs 64-63 at the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 15 points. 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Sabonis. – 8:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his 20th consecutive double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds vs. the Spurs, extending his own franchise record. – 8:06 PM
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his 20th consecutive double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds vs. the Spurs, extending his own franchise record. – 8:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🚨 SABONIS POSTER 🚨
#NBAAllStar 🗳 https://t.co/DV6OmIsxId pic.twitter.com/QTJpkuGyxA – 8:03 PM
🚨 SABONIS POSTER 🚨
#NBAAllStar 🗳 https://t.co/DV6OmIsxId pic.twitter.com/QTJpkuGyxA – 8:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 point first half for Poeltl.
He has 14 of the Spurs’ 38 paint points pic.twitter.com/4w5C8nGktZ – 8:02 PM
15 point first half for Poeltl.
He has 14 of the Spurs’ 38 paint points pic.twitter.com/4w5C8nGktZ – 8:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with another triple. He has 15 first half points so far. – 8:00 PM
Harrison Barnes with another triple. He has 15 first half points so far. – 8:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray threes off Domantas Sabonis handoffs are the prettiest play in basketball and you can’t change my mind. – 7:55 PM
Keegan Murray threes off Domantas Sabonis handoffs are the prettiest play in basketball and you can’t change my mind. – 7:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray threes of Domantas Sabonis handoffs are the prettiest play in basketball and you can’t change my mind. – 7:55 PM
Keegan Murray threes of Domantas Sabonis handoffs are the prettiest play in basketball and you can’t change my mind. – 7:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/c1CWRdPlKr – 7:55 PM
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/c1CWRdPlKr – 7:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Embarrassing defensive performance so far from the Kings. Spurs have hit 21-of-28 from the field for 75% shooting. Kings down 44-41. – 7:47 PM
Embarrassing defensive performance so far from the Kings. Spurs have hit 21-of-28 from the field for 75% shooting. Kings down 44-41. – 7:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Spurs are 21 of 28 from the field, shooting 75%, but the Kings are only down by one. – 7:46 PM
The Spurs are 21 of 28 from the field, shooting 75%, but the Kings are only down by one. – 7:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hey @redrock_bball, I know nothing about NBA fantasy but you should tell your listeners to pick up Jakob Poeltl every time the Spurs play the Kings. – 7:46 PM
Hey @redrock_bball, I know nothing about NBA fantasy but you should tell your listeners to pick up Jakob Poeltl every time the Spurs play the Kings. – 7:46 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This first half has been a pretty good commercial for selling Jakob Poeltl. He’s been fantastic. – 7:45 PM
This first half has been a pretty good commercial for selling Jakob Poeltl. He’s been fantastic. – 7:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
2Q mins for Blake Wesley. He gets through the defense for a layup – 7:43 PM
2Q mins for Blake Wesley. He gets through the defense for a layup – 7:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs alumnus of the game: Former on-court enforcer and Splashtown spokesman Antoine “Big Dog” Carr. – 7:41 PM
Spurs alumnus of the game: Former on-court enforcer and Splashtown spokesman Antoine “Big Dog” Carr. – 7:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Trey with the nasty up-and-under jelly in traffic 😤
@Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/DUMcZc6ghN – 7:40 PM
Trey with the nasty up-and-under jelly in traffic 😤
@Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/DUMcZc6ghN – 7:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Spurs 33-32 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 10 early points. – 7:38 PM
Kings lead the Spurs 33-32 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 10 early points. – 7:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles with the athletic finish for the And-1. He’s been really good for the Kings lately. – 7:36 PM
Trey Lyles with the athletic finish for the And-1. He’s been really good for the Kings lately. – 7:36 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have done a pretty good job defensively against a Kings offense that’s good at, like, everything… but that levee is gonna break if they keep turning the ball over – 7:30 PM
Spurs have done a pretty good job defensively against a Kings offense that’s good at, like, everything… but that levee is gonna break if they keep turning the ball over – 7:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings (Harrison Barnes) are red hot from three to start this game. 4/6 3pt. – 7:29 PM
The Kings (Harrison Barnes) are red hot from three to start this game. 4/6 3pt. – 7:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Interesting, the Kings are putting Domantas Sabonis in the corner and running the ball through Harrison Barnes. – 7:29 PM
Interesting, the Kings are putting Domantas Sabonis in the corner and running the ball through Harrison Barnes. – 7:29 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Jets: 𝘼𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 💨
@Davion Mitchell | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/oBi03QJ5iW – 7:29 PM
Jets: 𝘼𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 💨
@Davion Mitchell | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/oBi03QJ5iW – 7:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with another 3-ball. He has 9 points in the first quarter. Kings lead 21-19. – 7:28 PM
Harrison Barnes with another 3-ball. He has 9 points in the first quarter. Kings lead 21-19. – 7:28 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs have a lob catcher and his name is Jeremy Sochan
pic.twitter.com/BKlWuts1uH – 7:28 PM
The Spurs have a lob catcher and his name is Jeremy Sochan
pic.twitter.com/BKlWuts1uH – 7:28 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Quick 8 points for Jakob Poeltl, love to see him aggressive pic.twitter.com/V20AlLHRKY – 7:26 PM
Quick 8 points for Jakob Poeltl, love to see him aggressive pic.twitter.com/V20AlLHRKY – 7:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Back-to-back 3-balls by Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter have the Kings climbing back into the game. 15-10 Spurs. – 7:22 PM
Back-to-back 3-balls by Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter have the Kings climbing back into the game. 15-10 Spurs. – 7:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jakob Poeltl with six points, two rebounds, two blocks in first 5 1/2 minutes. Gonna be an interesting few weeks until the trade deadline. – 7:19 PM
Jakob Poeltl with six points, two rebounds, two blocks in first 5 1/2 minutes. Gonna be an interesting few weeks until the trade deadline. – 7:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kev burned him on a Go route 🔥
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/J675NplhRZ – 7:16 PM
Kev burned him on a Go route 🔥
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/J675NplhRZ – 7:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/0ARX3DyeQw – 7:10 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/0ARX3DyeQw – 7:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/f0eBkxNBAw – 7:09 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/f0eBkxNBAw – 7:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Kings are the highest-scoring team in the NBA. The Spurs are on a string of giving up 70 points in every first half.
Welcome to the AT&T Center, where we’re about to see how high the numbers on the scoreboard go. – 7:07 PM
The Kings are the highest-scoring team in the NBA. The Spurs are on a string of giving up 70 points in every first half.
Welcome to the AT&T Center, where we’re about to see how high the numbers on the scoreboard go. – 7:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Kings: Fox, Huerter, Murray, Barnes, Sabonis – 7:06 PM
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Kings: Fox, Huerter, Murray, Barnes, Sabonis – 7:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown interrupted 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘳 to give @MarkJonesESPN some props on the kicks 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/X2MgVgNlyY – 6:48 PM
Coach Brown interrupted 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘳 to give @MarkJonesESPN some props on the kicks 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/X2MgVgNlyY – 6:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sunday hoops loading…
Join the Spurs Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win $50 in Spurs Pay 💰 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/7fJVjFW8rE – 6:46 PM
Sunday hoops loading…
Join the Spurs Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win $50 in Spurs Pay 💰 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/7fJVjFW8rE – 6:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
sweats game A1 in San Antonio 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/PhlwaehP5K – 6:16 PM
sweats game A1 in San Antonio 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/PhlwaehP5K – 6:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Spurs forward Doug McDermott has been ruled out for today’s game against the Kings due to upper back tightness. – 6:11 PM
Spurs forward Doug McDermott has been ruled out for today’s game against the Kings due to upper back tightness. – 6:11 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I would have liked to see Moses Moody play more than 6 minutes coming off a nice game against the Spurs. The young players not getting experience + development and the team losing by 14 anyway isn’t helping anybody. #dubnation – 6:09 PM
I would have liked to see Moses Moody play more than 6 minutes coming off a nice game against the Spurs. The young players not getting experience + development and the team losing by 14 anyway isn’t helping anybody. #dubnation – 6:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sunday Musings: Domantas Sabonis changes DNA of Kings’ franchise. Breaking down the center’s incredible first half https://t.co/tj1ZdlGDxE pic.twitter.com/8agalM4vmO – 6:08 PM
Sunday Musings: Domantas Sabonis changes DNA of Kings’ franchise. Breaking down the center’s incredible first half https://t.co/tj1ZdlGDxE pic.twitter.com/8agalM4vmO – 6:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded McDermott (back) from questionable to out for tonight vs. Kings. – 6:08 PM
Spurs have downgraded McDermott (back) from questionable to out for tonight vs. Kings. – 6:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl receiving ‘a lot of interest’ on trade market nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/15/rep… – 6:00 PM
Report: Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl receiving ‘a lot of interest’ on trade market nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/15/rep… – 6:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. San Antonio Spurs – 1/15:
Kevin Huerter (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE – 5:49 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. San Antonio Spurs – 1/15:
Kevin Huerter (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE – 5:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Reppin’ @Arsenal today ⚽️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/sDg56Elywg – 5:43 PM
Reppin’ @Arsenal today ⚽️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/sDg56Elywg – 5:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter will be available to play tonight in San Antonio. – 5:33 PM
Kevin Huerter will be available to play tonight in San Antonio. – 5:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. San Antonio Spurs – 1/15:
Kevin Huerter (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE – 5:33 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. San Antonio Spurs – 1/15:
Kevin Huerter (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE – 5:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been cleared to return vs. the San Antonio Spurs today after missing the past two games due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:33 PM
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been cleared to return vs. the San Antonio Spurs today after missing the past two games due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Mike Brown’s work with Kings:
“He’s done a great job, which is no surprise. He has got a lot of experience. He knows how to create relationships. He has high standards. He’ll hold everybody accountable, and it’s working. They’re following his lead. I am thrilled for him.” – 5:28 PM
Pop on Mike Brown’s work with Kings:
“He’s done a great job, which is no surprise. He has got a lot of experience. He knows how to create relationships. He has high standards. He’ll hold everybody accountable, and it’s working. They’re following his lead. I am thrilled for him.” – 5:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Spursday! 🎉
Call Your Shot tonight for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/ZxpKjWbN47 – 5:25 PM
Happy Spursday! 🎉
Call Your Shot tonight for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/ZxpKjWbN47 – 5:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With the aid of his basketball coach dad, Zach Collins found emotional maturity after frequent meltdowns plagued him as a young player.
“He was never mad at me about playing bad…It was always about having the right attitude,” Zach said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:08 PM
With the aid of his basketball coach dad, Zach Collins found emotional maturity after frequent meltdowns plagued him as a young player.
“He was never mad at me about playing bad…It was always about having the right attitude,” Zach said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng (wrist) is working on getting his range of motion back: “He’s healed. It’s now a matter of getting everything working again. And he’s on schedule. He’s right where we want him to be at this point in the process.” – 5:00 PM
Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng (wrist) is working on getting his range of motion back: “He’s healed. It’s now a matter of getting everything working again. And he’s on schedule. He’s right where we want him to be at this point in the process.” – 5:00 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings play tonight in the AT& Center. The Kings are favored by 6.5 points. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-kings-pr… – 4:49 PM
The San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings play tonight in the AT& Center. The Kings are favored by 6.5 points. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-kings-pr… – 4:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated: Kings rookie guard Keon Ellis, who scored his first NBA basket in Wednesday’s win over the Rockets, will be active for today’s game against the Spurs.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:48 PM
Updated: Kings rookie guard Keon Ellis, who scored his first NBA basket in Wednesday’s win over the Rockets, will be active for today’s game against the Spurs.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:48 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following the Warriors’ wire-to-wire blowout win over the Spurs in front of a record-breaking crowd, NBA Twitter responded with different reactions on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Following the Warriors’ wire-to-wire blowout win over the Spurs in front of a record-breaking crowd, NBA Twitter responded with different reactions on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason to appeal fine after Rockets issued penalties for roles in skirmish vs. Kings houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:07 PM
Tari Eason to appeal fine after Rockets issued penalties for roles in skirmish vs. Kings houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — NBA hands down suspensions, fines for Rockets involved in skirmish vs. Kings ift.tt/1gmGet3 – 2:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — NBA hands down suspensions, fines for Rockets involved in skirmish vs. Kings ift.tt/1gmGet3 – 2:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
A little late to the party, but Malik Monk was fined $25K for his part in the dust up against the Rockets on Friday night. Garrison Mathews fined $35K and Tari Eason $30K. Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate each suspended a game for leaving bench area. – 2:03 PM
A little late to the party, but Malik Monk was fined $25K for his part in the dust up against the Rockets on Friday night. Garrison Mathews fined $35K and Tari Eason $30K. Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate each suspended a game for leaving bench area. – 2:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
There’s a chance that Andre Iguodala, who is out today against the Bulls, will also be out tomorrow against the Wizards.
Steve Kerr says he’s a little sore after the San Antonio game and his availability will be assessed day to day. – 2:01 PM
There’s a chance that Andre Iguodala, who is out today against the Bulls, will also be out tomorrow against the Wizards.
Steve Kerr says he’s a little sore after the San Antonio game and his availability will be assessed day to day. – 2:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Spurs gameday live: NBA midseason survey/awards; updates on Kevin Huerter’s status sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:20 PM
Kings-Spurs gameday live: NBA midseason survey/awards; updates on Kevin Huerter’s status sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:20 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.