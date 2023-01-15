Klay Thompson has zero concerns over Warriors struggles

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson postgame maintaining that he has “zero” concern about the 21-22 Warriors in the bigger picture: “None. Zero. Just get us there healthy in one piece, hopefully with a decent seed.” pic.twitter.com/BPOirt4nrr – 6:45 PM
Klay Thompson postgame maintaining that he has “zero” concern about the 21-22 Warriors in the bigger picture: “None. Zero. Just get us there healthy in one piece, hopefully with a decent seed.” pic.twitter.com/BPOirt4nrr – 6:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
This Warriors five-man lineup was a plus-14 in 4 minutes tonight, outscoring the Bulls 17-3
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 6:31 PM
This Warriors five-man lineup was a plus-14 in 4 minutes tonight, outscoring the Bulls 17-3
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 6:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s Klay Thompson’s concern level with the Warriors and the playoffs?
“None. Zero, zero. Get us there healthy, and hopefully a good seed.” – 6:27 PM
What’s Klay Thompson’s concern level with the Warriors and the playoffs?
“None. Zero, zero. Get us there healthy, and hopefully a good seed.” – 6:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Klay Thompson is 7-for-12 from 3 and #Bulls defenders are still losing track of him. Tied 73-73 mid-3rdQ – 5:06 PM
Klay Thompson is 7-for-12 from 3 and #Bulls defenders are still losing track of him. Tied 73-73 mid-3rdQ – 5:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s now seven 3-pointers for Klay Thompson, who once made an NBA record 14 threes in Chicago – 5:06 PM
That’s now seven 3-pointers for Klay Thompson, who once made an NBA record 14 threes in Chicago – 5:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors got an extra point added at halftime. A Klay Thompson 2 was changed to a 3
They now lead 62-59 – 4:56 PM
Warriors got an extra point added at halftime. A Klay Thompson 2 was changed to a 3
They now lead 62-59 – 4:56 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors heat up in the second quarter and turn a 15-point deficit after one quarter into a 62-59 lead at halftime.
Klay Thompson has 15 points for Golden State, Anthony Lamb 14, Curry 12. Nikola Vucevic has a game-high 18 points for Chicago. – 4:45 PM
Warriors heat up in the second quarter and turn a 15-point deficit after one quarter into a 62-59 lead at halftime.
Klay Thompson has 15 points for Golden State, Anthony Lamb 14, Curry 12. Nikola Vucevic has a game-high 18 points for Chicago. – 4:45 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
After a sluggish first quarter, the Warriors showed some life in the second and lead the Bulls 62-59 at the half.
-Klay Thompson: 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, all of which are 3s
-Anthony Lamb: 14 points of 4-of-4 shooting
-Stephen Curry: 12 points on 4-of-8 FG, 3-of-7 from 3 – 4:45 PM
After a sluggish first quarter, the Warriors showed some life in the second and lead the Bulls 62-59 at the half.
-Klay Thompson: 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, all of which are 3s
-Anthony Lamb: 14 points of 4-of-4 shooting
-Stephen Curry: 12 points on 4-of-8 FG, 3-of-7 from 3 – 4:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry played 18 first half minutes. Back to pretty much a normal workload/rotation pattern. He got briefly hot in a 41-24 second quarter for the Warriors. They’re up three on the Bulls at half. Curry 12 points, Klay Thompson 14, Anthony Lamb 14 off the bench. – 4:45 PM
Steph Curry played 18 first half minutes. Back to pretty much a normal workload/rotation pattern. He got briefly hot in a 41-24 second quarter for the Warriors. They’re up three on the Bulls at half. Curry 12 points, Klay Thompson 14, Anthony Lamb 14 off the bench. – 4:45 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors take a 62-59 lead over the Bulls at the half after being down 15 points at the start of the second quarter.
Klay Thompson has 15 points, and Anthony Lamb has added 14 off the bench. – 4:45 PM
Warriors take a 62-59 lead over the Bulls at the half after being down 15 points at the start of the second quarter.
Klay Thompson has 15 points, and Anthony Lamb has added 14 off the bench. – 4:45 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls let some shooters roam free and now trail GSW at half 62-59. Vucevic leads Bulls with 18, LaVine has 12 but still not shooting well with that hand injury, 0-for-4 from 3. Klay Thompson leads Warriors with 15, got a point added by video review after 2ndQ ended. Curry has 12 – 4:44 PM
#Bulls let some shooters roam free and now trail GSW at half 62-59. Vucevic leads Bulls with 18, LaVine has 12 but still not shooting well with that hand injury, 0-for-4 from 3. Klay Thompson leads Warriors with 15, got a point added by video review after 2ndQ ended. Curry has 12 – 4:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay makes it 58-57, the Warriors’ first lead since it was 3-0 – 4:41 PM
Klay makes it 58-57, the Warriors’ first lead since it was 3-0 – 4:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Klay, Steph, Klay connect for 9-0 Warriors run. Feel like that’s happened before at United Center. #Bulls lead is 54-52 late 2ndQ – 4:33 PM
Klay, Steph, Klay connect for 9-0 Warriors run. Feel like that’s happened before at United Center. #Bulls lead is 54-52 late 2ndQ – 4:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Warriors open 2ndQ on an 11-2 run with both Steph and Klay on the bench. #Bulls lead is down to 6 – 4:14 PM
Warriors open 2ndQ on an 11-2 run with both Steph and Klay on the bench. #Bulls lead is down to 6 – 4:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After Klay opens the scoring with a 3, Bulls go on a 15-2 run.
Warriors timeout, trailing 15-5, 7:02 left in first quarter – 3:53 PM
After Klay opens the scoring with a 3, Bulls go on a 15-2 run.
Warriors timeout, trailing 15-5, 7:02 left in first quarter – 3:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson, on the first night of a back-to-back, opens with a 3 – 3:44 PM
Klay Thompson, on the first night of a back-to-back, opens with a 3 – 3:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“There are no restrictions at all.”
“We’re still working towards that time.”
The latest on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in playing back-to-backs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:56 PM
“There are no restrictions at all.”
“We’re still working towards that time.”
The latest on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in playing back-to-backs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:56 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson likely won’t play in both ends of this back-to-back, Steve Kerr said. He’s still working toward being able to do that but dealt with knee soreness last week so they don’t want to push it. – 2:06 PM
Klay Thompson likely won’t play in both ends of this back-to-back, Steve Kerr said. He’s still working toward being able to do that but dealt with knee soreness last week so they don’t want to push it. – 2:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is cleared to play both sides of these upcoming back-to-backs, if the body feels up to it. Klay Thompson is still expected to rest one side (so out tomorrow vs Wizards). – 2:05 PM
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is cleared to play both sides of these upcoming back-to-backs, if the body feels up to it. Klay Thompson is still expected to rest one side (so out tomorrow vs Wizards). – 2:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
It’s unlikely Klay Thompson will play in both games of both back-to-backs the Warriors have this trip, Kerr says.
Kerr says there will likely be a team Thompson will be available for both, but given he felt knee soreness last week, they don’t want to push it now. – 2:05 PM
It’s unlikely Klay Thompson will play in both games of both back-to-backs the Warriors have this trip, Kerr says.
Kerr says there will likely be a team Thompson will be available for both, but given he felt knee soreness last week, they don’t want to push it now. – 2:05 PM
More on this storyline
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr tells reporters in Chicago that Steph Curry is clear to play both nights of a back-to-back Kerr says it’s unlikely Klay Thompson plays the back-to-backs on this trip after his recent knee soreness, but expects Klay to do so at some point this season -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / January 15, 2023
Anthony Slater: What’s it like for a shooter playing in a football dome? Klay Thompson: “Pretty easy. Rim is still 10 feet. Like Gene Hackman said.” Steph Curry: “Doesn’t take that long to calibrate.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 13, 2023
Anthony Slater: What’s it like for a shooter playing in a football dome? Klay Thompson: “Pretty easy. Rim is still 10 feet. Like Gene Hackman said.” Steph Curry: “Doesn’t take that long to calibrate.” pic.twitter.com/TuCzmAAasE -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 12, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.