Knicks 74, Pistons 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (24-19) play against the Detroit Pistons (34-34) at Little Caesars Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

New York Knicks 74, Detroit Pistons 64 (Q3 07:47)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The 3 ball is really keeping the Pistons in this one. They’re 12-for-25 from deep – The 3 ball is really keeping the Pistons in this one. They’re 12-for-25 from deep – 2:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Knicks 62, Pistons 55. Detroit closed the half with a 15-4 run to cut an 18-point deficit to seven. Showing a lot of fight despite being shorthanded again.

Bey: 15 points

Knox: 11 points

Livers, Burks: 8 points each

Randle has 18 points and 7 rebounds for New York. – Halftime: Knicks 62, Pistons 55. Detroit closed the half with a 15-4 run to cut an 18-point deficit to seven. Showing a lot of fight despite being shorthanded again.Bey: 15 pointsKnox: 11 pointsLivers, Burks: 8 points eachRandle has 18 points and 7 rebounds for New York. – 2:04 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks led by as many as 20 – up 62-55 at the half as, um, Kevin Knox has 11 and Alec Burks has 8. – Knicks led by as many as 20 – up 62-55 at the half as, um, Kevin Knox has 11 and Alec Burks has 8. – 2:03 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks led by as many as 20 – up 62-55 at the half as, um, Kevin Knox has 9 and Alec Burks has 8. – Knicks led by as many as 20 – up 62-55 at the half as, um, Kevin Knox has 9 and Alec Burks has 8. – 2:03 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons have trailed by double digits since midway through the 1st, but Knicks haven’t been able to pull away. Helps that the Pistons are 9-21 from 3 – Pistons have trailed by double digits since midway through the 1st, but Knicks haven’t been able to pull away. Helps that the Pistons are 9-21 from 3 – 2:01 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

With his last basket Randle has passed Bernard King on the Knicks all-time scoring list at No. 25 with 5,459 points. Here’s the top 10. 1:55 PM With his last basket Randle has passed Bernard King on the Knicks all-time scoring list at No. 25 with 5,459 points. Here’s the top 10. pic.twitter.com/fAMgoaPJjW

Fred Katz @FredKatz

One of my favorite niche Knicks stats of the season is the team’s leaders in charges drawn:

• Jalen Brunson — 15

• Every other Knick combined — 5 – One of my favorite niche Knicks stats of the season is the team’s leaders in charges drawn:• Jalen Brunson — 15• Every other Knick combined — 5 – 1:54 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Stewart gave the Pistons some solid minutes, but he just got subbed out for Knox after picking up his third foul – Stewart gave the Pistons some solid minutes, but he just got subbed out for Knox after picking up his third foul – 1:54 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle has passed Bernard King on the Knicks all-time scoring list. – Julius Randle has passed Bernard King on the Knicks all-time scoring list. – 1:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Randle has 16 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes. Just hit a stepback 3 over Stewart. He also loves playing the Pistons – Randle has 16 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes. Just hit a stepback 3 over Stewart. He also loves playing the Pistons – 1:51 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

This 1:47 PM This #Giants fan wants the first postseason win in a decade. Thinking along those lines, a bunch of parlay ideas involving $10 wagers at New York’s licensed sportsbooks (same wagers available in other states): casino.org/news/saquon-ba…

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Some applause from fans as Cade is shown sitting on Detroit’s bench – Some applause from fans as Cade is shown sitting on Detroit’s bench – 1:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Lower back soreness lands Fred VanVleet on the questionable list for Raptors at Knicks on Monday afternoon – Lower back soreness lands Fred VanVleet on the questionable list for Raptors at Knicks on Monday afternoon – 1:45 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Fred VanVleet is questionable to play against the Knicks tomorrow with lower back soreness. – Fred VanVleet is questionable to play against the Knicks tomorrow with lower back soreness. – 1:43 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors say VanVleet questionable for New York tomorrow due to the back issue. – Raptors say VanVleet questionable for New York tomorrow due to the back issue. – 1:42 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

On hand, Knicks coaching and front office legend Isiah Thomas. … Wait, I understand he also played here in Detroit. But you’re telling me more notable than some of the trades he made in NY? – On hand, Knicks coaching and front office legend Isiah Thomas. … Wait, I understand he also played here in Detroit. But you’re telling me more notable than some of the trades he made in NY? – 1:39 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Fantastic first quarter from the Knicks. Making the extra pass. Getting after it defensively. Up 17 in Detroit.

First quarter stats:

Brunson and Randle:

23 points on 11 FG attempts

The entire Pistons team:

22 points on 21 FG attempts – Fantastic first quarter from the Knicks. Making the extra pass. Getting after it defensively. Up 17 in Detroit.First quarter stats:Brunson and Randle:23 points on 11 FG attemptsThe entire Pistons team:22 points on 21 FG attempts – 1:38 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Knicks 39, Pistons 22. Detroit shot 7-21, Knicks shot 14-27. Pistons are definitely missing Bogey’s scoring and Duren’s size. Knicks already have seven offensive rebounds and an 18-9 advantage on the glass.

Bey: 10 points

Knox, Diallo: 4 points – End of 1: Knicks 39, Pistons 22. Detroit shot 7-21, Knicks shot 14-27. Pistons are definitely missing Bogey’s scoring and Duren’s size. Knicks already have seven offensive rebounds and an 18-9 advantage on the glass.Bey: 10 pointsKnox, Diallo: 4 points – 1:38 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pistons 39-22.

• Randle 13-5-2

• Brunson 10 & 2

• Grimes 8 pts

• Robinson 4 & 6, 3 blks

• Bey 10 & 2 – Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pistons 39-22.• Randle 13-5-2• Brunson 10 & 2• Grimes 8 pts• Robinson 4 & 6, 3 blks• Bey 10 & 2 – 1:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks are just playing good basketball these days – The Knicks are just playing good basketball these days – 1:37 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Randle is 4-for-6 for 11 points — good, but at lesat the Pistons are containing him better than they did last time here when he had 4 3’s in the first four minutes and 17 in the quarter. – Randle is 4-for-6 for 11 points — good, but at lesat the Pistons are containing him better than they did last time here when he had 4 3’s in the first four minutes and 17 in the quarter. – 1:31 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mitchell Robinson loves playing the Pistons. Has four points, five rebounds and three blocks already – Mitchell Robinson loves playing the Pistons. Has four points, five rebounds and three blocks already – 1:30 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isiah Thomas is seated behind the Pistons’ basket today – Isiah Thomas is seated behind the Pistons’ basket today – 1:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Knicks 16, Pistons 10 at the 5:49 mark. Hayes already has three assist, but the Pistons are only 3-10 from the floor so far – Knicks 16, Pistons 10 at the 5:49 mark. Hayes already has three assist, but the Pistons are only 3-10 from the floor so far – 1:20 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Kilian has his third assist of the game after finding Kevin Knox for an open 3. – Kilian has his third assist of the game after finding Kevin Knox for an open 3. – 1:20 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Barrett has gotten quite good at that cut to the nail when Randle gets doubled. He killed the Kings on that cut a few weeks ago. A little bit of budding chemistry – Barrett has gotten quite good at that cut to the nail when Randle gets doubled. He killed the Kings on that cut a few weeks ago. A little bit of budding chemistry – 1:19 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Randle had been a little late getting off the ball on double-teams the last two games. Good job there finding Barrett, who found Grimes for the open 3 – Randle had been a little late getting off the ball on double-teams the last two games. Good job there finding Barrett, who found Grimes for the open 3 – 1:17 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks have definitely taken Kyden Randle’s words about passing to heart. – Knicks have definitely taken Kyden Randle’s words about passing to heart. – 1:17 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Kevin Knox II enters after Stewart picks up two early fouls. – Kevin Knox II enters after Stewart picks up two early fouls. – 1:14 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

These St. Cecilia jerseys have really grown on me. Best original Pistons alts in a long time – These St. Cecilia jerseys have really grown on me. Best original Pistons alts in a long time – 1:13 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Julius Randle picks up where he left off the last time he was in Detroit and drains the first 3 of the game. – Julius Randle picks up where he left off the last time he was in Detroit and drains the first 3 of the game. – 1:11 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The #Pistons are warming up in T-shirts to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The front has a quote from MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech:

“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” 12:54 PM The #Pistons are warming up in T-shirts to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The front has a quote from MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech:“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” pic.twitter.com/1x5SdkMMDL

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Bogdanovic is out for the Pistons after being questionable. Duran is now off the injury report. 12:40 PM Bogdanovic is out for the Pistons after being questionable. Duran is now off the injury report. pic.twitter.com/rzEEY4xILm

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Today’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.

Bojan Bogdanocic (non-COVID illness) is out – Today’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.Bojan Bogdanocic (non-COVID illness) is out – 12:38 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

One last game at home before we head to Paris ✈️

@UWMLife | #HomeOnSundays 12:10 PM One last game at home before we head to Paris ✈️@UWMLife | #HomeOnSundays pic.twitter.com/uvBYR1YKUG

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey on Bojan Bogdanovic: “He’s got a stomach virus that’s kicked in. We’re going to see how he feels and go from there.” – Dwane Casey on Bojan Bogdanovic: “He’s got a stomach virus that’s kicked in. We’re going to see how he feels and go from there.” – 11:26 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on having Cade back on the bench Friday: “It’s great. He’s been around. He’s been in practice, in the training room getting his rehab, in the huddles after practice. It’s been great having him around, he’s one of the leaders on the team.” – Casey on having Cade back on the bench Friday: “It’s great. He’s been around. He’s been in practice, in the training room getting his rehab, in the huddles after practice. It’s been great having him around, he’s one of the leaders on the team.” – 11:25 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on matching up against the Knicks after their earlier struggles against them this season: “You have to meet their force with your force. The games that we didn’t, they took advantage of it.” – Casey on matching up against the Knicks after their earlier struggles against them this season: “You have to meet their force with your force. The games that we didn’t, they took advantage of it.” – 11:24 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Weird note of the day …

The Thunder has won nine straight games in the state of New York against the Knicks/Nets. OKC last lost in New York on Dec. 16, 2017 — 1,856 days ago.

The Thunder can extend the streak to 10 with a win tonight in Brooklyn. – Weird note of the day …The Thunder has won nine straight games in the state of New York against the Knicks/Nets. OKC last lost in New York on Dec. 16, 2017 — 1,856 days ago.The Thunder can extend the streak to 10 with a win tonight in Brooklyn. – 11:05 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Six NBA teams are currently in the top-10 in both Offensive and Defensive Rating (

Boston Celtics: 1 OR, 8 DR

Brooklyn Nets: 5 OR, 9 DR

New Orleans Pelicans: 6 OR, 6 DR

New York Knicks: 8 OR, 10 DR

Philadelphia 76ers: 9 OR, 5 DR

Memphis Grizzlies: 10 OR, 1 DR – Six NBA teams are currently in the top-10 in both Offensive and Defensive Rating ( @Basketball-Reference version):Boston Celtics: 1 OR, 8 DRBrooklyn Nets: 5 OR, 9 DRNew Orleans Pelicans: 6 OR, 6 DRNew York Knicks: 8 OR, 10 DRPhiladelphia 76ers: 9 OR, 5 DRMemphis Grizzlies: 10 OR, 1 DR – 10:44 AM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Grab a FREE Cade Cunningham Bobblehead at the doors of the game.

👀 5,000 will be given away. 👀

@kroger | #Pistons 10:15 AM Grab a FREE Cade Cunningham Bobblehead at the doors of the game.👀 5,000 will be given away. 👀@kroger | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/y5ThiVhHhN

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

And here is the group of players that have veto power on any trade:

BKN: Kessler Edwards

CHI: Derrick Jones

DAL: Theo Pinson

DET: Rodney McGruder

GSW: Andre Iguodala

MIA: Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem

1/2 – And here is the group of players that have veto power on any trade:BKN: Kessler EdwardsCHI: Derrick JonesDAL: Theo PinsonDET: Rodney McGruderGSW: Andre IguodalaMIA: Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem1/2 – 9:59 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Good morning from Detroit where a lot of the Pistons are taking the game against the Knicks off to watch football. 9:01 AM Good morning from Detroit where a lot of the Pistons are taking the game against the Knicks off to watch football. pic.twitter.com/AefYk7Hbpt