Knicks 74, Pistons 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (24-19) play against the Detroit Pistons (34-34) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023
New York Knicks 74, Detroit Pistons 64 (Q3 07:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Knicks 62, Pistons 55. Detroit closed the half with a 15-4 run to cut an 18-point deficit to seven. Showing a lot of fight despite being shorthanded again.
Bey: 15 points
Knox: 11 points
Livers, Burks: 8 points each
Randle has 18 points and 7 rebounds for New York. – 2:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks led by as many as 20 – up 62-55 at the half as, um, Kevin Knox has 11 and Alec Burks has 8. – 2:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks led by as many as 20 – up 62-55 at the half as, um, Kevin Knox has 9 and Alec Burks has 8. – 2:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Knicks 62, #Pistons 55.
Bey: 15 pts, 3 rebs
Knox: 11 pts
Livers: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Burks: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 2:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have trailed by double digits since midway through the 1st, but Knicks haven’t been able to pull away. Helps that the Pistons are 9-21 from 3 – 2:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With his last basket Randle has passed Bernard King on the Knicks all-time scoring list at No. 25 with 5,459 points. Here’s the top 10. pic.twitter.com/fAMgoaPJjW – 1:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart gave the Pistons some solid minutes, but he just got subbed out for Knox after picking up his third foul – 1:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has passed Bernard King on the Knicks all-time scoring list. – 1:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Greatness is in the building 🌟
@Isiah Thomas | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/xrVeN8CAe3 – 1:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Randle has 16 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes. Just hit a stepback 3 over Stewart. He also loves playing the Pistons – 1:51 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
This #Giants fan wants the first postseason win in a decade.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Some applause from fans as Cade is shown sitting on Detroit’s bench – 1:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q1📊
🔹 @SaddiqBey 10PTS / 2 REB / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/yITI1QUPj3 – 1:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
On hand, Knicks coaching and front office legend Isiah Thomas. … Wait, I understand he also played here in Detroit. But you’re telling me more notable than some of the trades he made in NY? – 1:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Fantastic first quarter from the Knicks. Making the extra pass. Getting after it defensively. Up 17 in Detroit.
First quarter stats:
Brunson and Randle:
23 points on 11 FG attempts
The entire Pistons team:
22 points on 21 FG attempts – 1:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Knicks 39, Pistons 22. Detroit shot 7-21, Knicks shot 14-27. Pistons are definitely missing Bogey’s scoring and Duren’s size. Knicks already have seven offensive rebounds and an 18-9 advantage on the glass.
Bey: 10 points
Knox, Diallo: 4 points – 1:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Game fits >
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/M3Di7piIh6 – 1:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Knicks 39, #Pistons 22.
Bey: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Knox: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Diallo: 4 pts
Julius Randle: 13 pts, 5 rebs – 1:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is 4-for-6 for 11 points — good, but at lesat the Pistons are containing him better than they did last time here when he had 4 3’s in the first four minutes and 17 in the quarter. – 1:31 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons trail the #Knicks 31-20 with 1:32 left in the first quarter. Saddiq Bey has 10 points. Julius Randle leads all scorers with 11. – 1:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mitchell Robinson loves playing the Pistons. Has four points, five rebounds and three blocks already – 1:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isiah Thomas just walked in with #Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem. – 1:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Thomas just walked in with #Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem. – 1:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 16, Pistons 10 at the 5:49 mark. Hayes already has three assist, but the Pistons are only 3-10 from the floor so far – 1:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kilian has his third assist of the game after finding Kevin Knox for an open 3. – 1:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks have definitely taken Kyden Randle’s words about passing to heart. – 1:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
These St. Cecilia jerseys have really grown on me. Best original Pistons alts in a long time – 1:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Julius Randle picks up where he left off the last time he was in Detroit and drains the first 3 of the game. – 1:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JB’s been in his bag 🔥
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/7oMy4zpkEV – 1:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are warming up in T-shirts to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The front has a quote from MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech:
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” pic.twitter.com/1x5SdkMMDL – 12:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bogdanovic is out for the Pistons after being questionable. Duran is now off the injury report. pic.twitter.com/rzEEY4xILm – 12:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. – 12:39 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Keep those votes coming in, Knicks fam ❗️
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/xDPtNZvFrj – 12:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Today’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Bojan Bogdanocic (non-COVID illness) is out – 12:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One last game at home before we head to Paris ✈️
@UWMLife | #HomeOnSundays pic.twitter.com/uvBYR1YKUG – 12:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by
@HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/Ra7YjSpqha – 12:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Bojan Bogdanovic: “He’s got a stomach virus that’s kicked in. We’re going to see how he feels and go from there.” – 11:26 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on having Cade back on the bench Friday: “It’s great. He’s been around. He’s been in practice, in the training room getting his rehab, in the huddles after practice. It’s been great having him around, he’s one of the leaders on the team.” – 11:25 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on matching up against the Knicks after their earlier struggles against them this season: “You have to meet their force with your force. The games that we didn’t, they took advantage of it.” – 11:24 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic is now questionable for today’s game against the #Knicks due to a non-Covid illness. – 11:14 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Six NBA teams are currently in the top-10 in both Offensive and Defensive Rating (@Basketball-Reference version):
Boston Celtics: 1 OR, 8 DR
Brooklyn Nets: 5 OR, 9 DR
New Orleans Pelicans: 6 OR, 6 DR
New York Knicks: 8 OR, 10 DR
Philadelphia 76ers: 9 OR, 5 DR
Memphis Grizzlies: 10 OR, 1 DR – 10:44 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Grab a FREE Cade Cunningham Bobblehead at the doors of the game.
👀 5,000 will be given away. 👀
@kroger | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/y5ThiVhHhN – 10:15 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Let’s Go @Giants! Good luck in your playoff journey.
#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/gb7oUMvYa0 – 10:00 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
And here is the group of players that have veto power on any trade:
BKN: Kessler Edwards
CHI: Derrick Jones
DAL: Theo Pinson
DET: Rodney McGruder
GSW: Andre Iguodala
MIA: Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem
1/2 – 9:59 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Who remembers this game? 🤔
Trent Tucker’s buzzer-beater changed the NBA forever. pic.twitter.com/x0Clqh60Z5 – 9:31 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jalen Brunson is the Basquiat of Basketball tommybeer.substack.com/p/forget-the-a… – 9:25 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Good morning from Detroit where a lot of the Pistons are taking the game against the Knicks off to watch football. pic.twitter.com/AefYk7Hbpt – 9:01 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
In the St. C’s green tonight.
🆚 @New York Knicks
⏰ 1PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/2uY0yfG8ZP – 9:00 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons midseason grades: Regardless of the record, much of the young core earned good grades
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 8:50 AM
