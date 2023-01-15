Knicks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The New York Knicks are spending $6,006,561 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $10,375,639 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

