Knicks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Knicks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Knicks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 15, 2023- by

By |

The New York Knicks play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The New York Knicks are spending $6,006,561 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $10,375,639 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home