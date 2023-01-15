Magic 96, Nuggets 98: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (16-27) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Orlando Magic 96, Denver Nuggets 98 (Q4 10:04)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Huge minutes by the 2nd unit.

Terrence Ross hits a floater and the Magic trail the Nuggets 98-96 with 10:04 remaining. – Huge minutes by the 2nd unit.Terrence Ross hits a floater and the Magic trail the Nuggets 98-96 with 10:04 remaining. – 10:03 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

DeAndre gets beat, gives up the and-1, rebounds the miss, then loses the ball out of bounds.

Magic score on next possession. 4 point game. – DeAndre gets beat, gives up the and-1, rebounds the miss, then loses the ball out of bounds.Magic score on next possession. 4 point game. – 10:00 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 3Q: Nuggets 94, Magic 88.

Orlando closed quarter out on a 8-3 run over the final 1:28, including 4-0 in the final 6.2 seconds. – End of 3Q: Nuggets 94, Magic 88.Orlando closed quarter out on a 8-3 run over the final 1:28, including 4-0 in the final 6.2 seconds. – 9:58 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bruce Brown is a +16 in his 19 minutes tonight off the bench. 8 points, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks. Just doing a little of everything. – Bruce Brown is a +16 in his 19 minutes tonight off the bench. 8 points, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks. Just doing a little of everything. – 9:58 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Orlando with a beautiful close to that 3Q. Denver with a less-than-beautiful close. – Orlando with a beautiful close to that 3Q. Denver with a less-than-beautiful close. – 9:57 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Zeke Nnaji gets beat on the out of bounds play by Franz for a reverse layup.

He’s gotta be good this 4th quarter. – Zeke Nnaji gets beat on the out of bounds play by Franz for a reverse layup.He’s gotta be good this 4th quarter. – 9:57 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Moe Wagner just took DeAndre Jordan to task off the dribble. – Moe Wagner just took DeAndre Jordan to task off the dribble. – 9:53 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return tonight. He’s not on the Nuggets’ bench right now, haven’t seen him since halftime. – Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return tonight. He’s not on the Nuggets’ bench right now, haven’t seen him since halftime. – 9:52 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return tonight. He’s not on the Nuggets’ bench right now, haven’t seen him since halftime. – Bones Hyland (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return tonight. He’s not on the Nuggets’ bench right now, haven’t seen him since halftime. – 9:52 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Bones Hyland is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain – Injury Update: Bones Hyland is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain – 9:50 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

According to Nuggets PR, Bones is questionable to return with an ankle spain. – According to Nuggets PR, Bones is questionable to return with an ankle spain. – 9:50 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Bones Hyland is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain, I’m told. – Bones Hyland is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain, I’m told. – 9:50 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones Hyland has a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return. – Bones Hyland has a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return. – 9:50 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

No Bones Hyland on the bench for the Nuggets right now. – No Bones Hyland on the bench for the Nuggets right now. – 9:48 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Christian Braun is giving Vincent Adultman – Christian Braun is giving Vincent Adultman – 9:46 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Malone goes to Jokic with 4 of the best defenders on the roster (including Christian Braun) and they immediately make a run.

Interesting that they stuck to the zone with that lineup out there but it worked. – Malone goes to Jokic with 4 of the best defenders on the roster (including Christian Braun) and they immediately make a run.Interesting that they stuck to the zone with that lineup out there but it worked. – 9:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The Magic are doing a better job of running in transition/getting into paint to start the 3Q.

They have 7 fastbreak points in opening 6.5 minutes of 3Q after having 4 at halftime. Also have 16 PITP so far in 3Q after having 16 in first half.

Orlando trails Nuggets 85-76. – The Magic are doing a better job of running in transition/getting into paint to start the 3Q.They have 7 fastbreak points in opening 6.5 minutes of 3Q after having 4 at halftime. Also have 16 PITP so far in 3Q after having 16 in first half.Orlando trails Nuggets 85-76. – 9:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The Magic are doing a better job of running in transition/getting into paint to start the 3Q.

They have 7 fastbrek points in opening 6.5 minutes of 3Q after having 4 at halftime. Also have 16 PITP so far in 3Q after having 16 in first half..

Orlando trails Nuggets 85-76. – The Magic are doing a better job of running in transition/getting into paint to start the 3Q.They have 7 fastbrek points in opening 6.5 minutes of 3Q after having 4 at halftime. Also have 16 PITP so far in 3Q after having 16 in first half..Orlando trails Nuggets 85-76. – 9:45 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Christian Braun comes in and makes an immediate impact. That’s the role you want him in I think. – Christian Braun comes in and makes an immediate impact. That’s the role you want him in I think. – 9:45 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Gary Harris drills 3 in Michael Porter Jr.’s eye, and Michael Malone signals for Christian Braun to check in. – Gary Harris drills 3 in Michael Porter Jr.’s eye, and Michael Malone signals for Christian Braun to check in. – 9:42 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

would love to know the Magic’s FG% is when Markelle Fultz rebounds, keeps it, and the Magic shoot within five seconds – would love to know the Magic’s FG% is when Markelle Fultz rebounds, keeps it, and the Magic shoot within five seconds – 9:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Christian Braun gets up off the bench. – Christian Braun gets up off the bench. – 9:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

This has been an absolute red carpet to the rim allowed by the Nuggets transition defense. – This has been an absolute red carpet to the rim allowed by the Nuggets transition defense. – 9:41 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets sleepwalking to start the 2nd half and the Magic have cut the lead to single-digits. Michael Malone’s going through it on Denver’s sideline right now. – Nuggets sleepwalking to start the 2nd half and the Magic have cut the lead to single-digits. Michael Malone’s going through it on Denver’s sideline right now. – 9:37 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic doing a better job of getting into the paint to start the 3Q. Already scored 6 PITP in the opening 1:15 of third after having 16 in first half.

Orlando cut Nuggets lead to 71-60. – Magic doing a better job of getting into the paint to start the 3Q. Already scored 6 PITP in the opening 1:15 of third after having 16 in first half.Orlando cut Nuggets lead to 71-60. – 9:34 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Magic go right at Jokić on three straight possessions to open the quarter. All three successful and Malone calls a timeout. – Magic go right at Jokić on three straight possessions to open the quarter. All three successful and Malone calls a timeout. – 9:32 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Nuggets 69, Magic 54.

Denver’s already up to 19 fastbreak points.

For context: the Pacers lead the the league with an average of 19.1 fastbreak points per game. – Halftime: Nuggets 69, Magic 54.Denver’s already up to 19 fastbreak points.For context: the Pacers lead the the league with an average of 19.1 fastbreak points per game. – 9:17 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets lead the Magic at the half 69-54.

Gordon is leading all scorers with 15 points.

MPJ added 13 with 4 3-pointers and Jokic has a statline of 10/9/7 and is well on his way to a triple-double.

If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – Nuggets lead the Magic at the half 69-54.Gordon is leading all scorers with 15 points.MPJ added 13 with 4 3-pointers and Jokic has a statline of 10/9/7 and is well on his way to a triple-double.If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:15 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Halftime in Denver: Nikola Jokic has 10 points (5-6 shooting), 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, 1 block in 17 minutes – Halftime in Denver: Nikola Jokic has 10 points (5-6 shooting), 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, 1 block in 17 minutes – 9:15 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead 69-54:

-Joker: 10-7-9 on 5/6 FG (lost perfect game on shot to beat buzzer)

-AG: 15 points on 5/6 FG, 2/2 from 3

-MPJ: 14 points on 8 shots, 4/5 from 3

-Zeke also had a good half 9:15 PM Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead 69-54:-Joker: 10-7-9 on 5/6 FG (lost perfect game on shot to beat buzzer)-AG: 15 points on 5/6 FG, 2/2 from 3-MPJ: 14 points on 8 shots, 4/5 from 3-Zeke also had a good half pic.twitter.com/rULojCd8Ax

Michael Singer @msinger

Some pretty silly first-half numbers from the

– 62% shooting

– 21 assists

– 34 paint points

– 19 fastbreak points

– Joker ends the half with 10 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds.

Denver up 69-54 at the half. – Some pretty silly first-half numbers from the #Nuggets – 62% shooting– 21 assists– 34 paint points– 19 fastbreak points– Joker ends the half with 10 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds.Denver up 69-54 at the half. – 9:14 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Nuggets are carving the Magic up right now. Denver already up to 60 points and lead by 12 with 2:39 until halftime. – Nuggets are carving the Magic up right now. Denver already up to 60 points and lead by 12 with 2:39 until halftime. – 9:04 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Michael Porter Jr: I don’t really get bothered on my shot by anybody’s length.

Bol Bol: bet

MPJ: 9:03 PM Michael Porter Jr: I don’t really get bothered on my shot by anybody’s length.Bol Bol: betMPJ: pic.twitter.com/QrFSkP6Cw3

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Make that 4️⃣ deep buckets for MPJ so far 🎯

14 PTS (4-5 3PT) 9:03 PM Make that 4️⃣ deep buckets for MPJ so far 🎯14 PTS (4-5 3PT) pic.twitter.com/NKq3X3DGkj

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nikola Jokic already nearing a triple-double

There’s 2:39 left in the 1st half.

The back-to-back MVP has 8 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

Dominance. – Nikola Jokic already nearing a triple-doubleThere’s 2:39 left in the 1st half.The back-to-back MVP has 8 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.Dominance. – 9:03 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

8-7-8 for Jokic with 2:39 left in the 2nd quarter. Small chance he’s getting a first-half triple-double. – 8-7-8 for Jokic with 2:39 left in the 2nd quarter. Small chance he’s getting a first-half triple-double. – 9:01 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

We’re on first-half triple-double alert for Nikola Jokic:

He’s got 8 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes. There’s 2:39 left in the first half. – We’re on first-half triple-double alert for Nikola Jokic:He’s got 8 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes. There’s 2:39 left in the first half. – 9:01 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

MPJ just made his third three-pointer, and not even Bol Bol could block the stepback. – MPJ just made his third three-pointer, and not even Bol Bol could block the stepback. – 9:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

We have brothers, Kamaru and Mohammed Usman in the house tonight 🥊

#UFC | #MileHighBasketball 8:59 PM We have brothers, Kamaru and Mohammed Usman in the house tonight 🥊#UFC | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2aKnNfwzFE

Michael Singer @msinger

MPJ low-man alert. His rotation just forced that turnover. That’s what Malone’s talking about when he’s complimenting him for being more engaged defensively. – MPJ low-man alert. His rotation just forced that turnover. That’s what Malone’s talking about when he’s complimenting him for being more engaged defensively. – 8:57 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

MPJ is a good offensive rebounder off of free throws. Light on his feet and long. – MPJ is a good offensive rebounder off of free throws. Light on his feet and long. – 8:56 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland with a bit of a limp walking to the Nuggets’ bench just now. Getting checked out by Denver’s trainer. – Bones Hyland with a bit of a limp walking to the Nuggets’ bench just now. Getting checked out by Denver’s trainer. – 8:53 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland with a bit of a limp walking to the Nuggets’ bench just now. Getting checked out by Denver’s trainer now. – Bones Hyland with a bit of a limp walking to the Nuggets’ bench just now. Getting checked out by Denver’s trainer now. – 8:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Zeke Nnaji’s been in the rotation about three weeks. Asked Malone about him pre-game, and he said the best thing he can say about him is that he’s impacting winning. Denver is 15-3 in last 18 games. Said he loves the energy, work ethic he’s brought. – Zeke Nnaji’s been in the rotation about three weeks. Asked Malone about him pre-game, and he said the best thing he can say about him is that he’s impacting winning. Denver is 15-3 in last 18 games. Said he loves the energy, work ethic he’s brought. – 8:51 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Christian Braun’s favorite drink is water and his fashion clothing design is Nike, according to the in-arena promo. That is amazing. – Christian Braun’s favorite drink is water and his fashion clothing design is Nike, according to the in-arena promo. That is amazing. – 8:48 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Orlando’s not a great shooting team, but the Nuggets are definitely benefitting from some shot luck right now.

They’re getting out and running as a result though, and that’s been great. – Orlando’s not a great shooting team, but the Nuggets are definitely benefitting from some shot luck right now.They’re getting out and running as a result though, and that’s been great. – 8:47 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Bol Bol subs in for Jalen Suggs before the 2Q, so Magic rolling with a 10-man rotation of:

Markelle, Gary, Franz, Paolo and Wendell; Jalen, Cole, Terrence, Moe and Bol. – Bol Bol subs in for Jalen Suggs before the 2Q, so Magic rolling with a 10-man rotation of:Markelle, Gary, Franz, Paolo and Wendell; Jalen, Cole, Terrence, Moe and Bol. – 8:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Not a bad 1st quarter for Jok

8 PTS (4-4 FG), 6 REB, 5 AST 8:40 PM Not a bad 1st quarter for Jok8 PTS (4-4 FG), 6 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/qb02zy8FCf

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Is someone from the Denver Broncos at the Magic-Nuggets game?

Asking because they might ask Jalen Suggs to start for them next season after that full-court pass he made to Franz Wagner. – Is someone from the Denver Broncos at the Magic-Nuggets game?Asking because they might ask Jalen Suggs to start for them next season after that full-court pass he made to Franz Wagner. – 8:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Last four quarters,

Denver up 31-25 after holding Magic to 35% shooting and just 3-of-11 from 3.

Outscoring Orlando 16-2 in the paint. – Last four quarters, #Nuggets have allowed: 24 points, 23, 22 and now 25 after 1 vs. ORL.Denver up 31-25 after holding Magic to 35% shooting and just 3-of-11 from 3.Outscoring Orlando 16-2 in the paint. – 8:38 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s opening 10 minutes vs. Orlando: 8 points (4-4 shooting), 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Another perfect triple-double on the way? – Nikola Jokic’s opening 10 minutes vs. Orlando: 8 points (4-4 shooting), 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Another perfect triple-double on the way? – 8:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Evergreen: Nikola Jokic is absurd.

Checks out with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 10 minutes. Almost all the dimes were highlights. – Evergreen: Nikola Jokic is absurd.Checks out with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 10 minutes. Almost all the dimes were highlights. – 8:33 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets are on a 15-2 run before these Paolo Banchero free throws. – Nuggets are on a 15-2 run before these Paolo Banchero free throws. – 8:30 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Half of reported Half of reported #Texans HC candidates: Kafka (NYG OC), Steichen (PHI OC), Gannon (PHI DC), Ryans (SF DC) will be coaching div. rd games. Texans have interviewed Steichen, Gannon. Team has also interviewed Johnson (DET OC), but not Brown (LAR AsstHC/TE), Evero (DEN DC) & Payton. – 8:30 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came into tonight at 48.4% shooting from 3. He’s 20-33 from distance over his last eight games. Just drilled a wide open triple from the corner off a Nikola Jokic feed. – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came into tonight at 48.4% shooting from 3. He’s 20-33 from distance over his last eight games. Just drilled a wide open triple from the corner off a Nikola Jokic feed. – 8:28 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Wendell Carter Jr. picks up his 2nd foul midway through 1Q but staying in the game.

Imagine Jamahl Mosley will try to mirror Wendell’s minutes with Jokic as much as possible. – Wendell Carter Jr. picks up his 2nd foul midway through 1Q but staying in the game.Imagine Jamahl Mosley will try to mirror Wendell’s minutes with Jokic as much as possible. – 8:24 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Really strong start by the Magic, especially by Markelle Fultz.

He’s up to 8 points and 1 assist through the opening 5 minutes.

Magic leading 13-7 with 6:57 in 1Q. – Really strong start by the Magic, especially by Markelle Fultz.He’s up to 8 points and 1 assist through the opening 5 minutes.Magic leading 13-7 with 6:57 in 1Q. – 8:21 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Orlando out to an early 13-7 lead. Markelle Fultz with eight of Orlando’s points. Nuggets have turned it over three times and start 3-8 from the field. – Orlando out to an early 13-7 lead. Markelle Fultz with eight of Orlando’s points. Nuggets have turned it over three times and start 3-8 from the field. – 8:19 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Joker hasn’t been great on either end to start here. Just seems a half step behind.

(He has a one-tap pass to the corner and a sombor shuffle which were both sick, the bar is just higher) – Joker hasn’t been great on either end to start here. Just seems a half step behind.(He has a one-tap pass to the corner and a sombor shuffle which were both sick, the bar is just higher) – 8:19 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

no tribute video for Bol Bol in Denver? – no tribute video for Bol Bol in Denver? – 8:11 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Peyton Watson addressed the crowd ahead of tonight to talk about MLK day tomorrow. Good stuff from him. – Peyton Watson addressed the crowd ahead of tonight to talk about MLK day tomorrow. Good stuff from him. – 8:06 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets pregame before they take on Orlando.

Jamal Murray is ready to go and in the starting lineup. 8:05 PM Nuggets pregame before they take on Orlando.Jamal Murray is ready to go and in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Nx67MiptPL

Katy Winge @katywinge

Set and ready for Nuggets vs Magic tonight at Ball Arena. @ChrisMarlowe and I on the call with Hastings on the sidelines – musical chairs – for @AltitudeTV! 7:53 PM Set and ready for Nuggets vs Magic tonight at Ball Arena. @ChrisMarlowe and I on the call with Hastings on the sidelines – musical chairs – for @AltitudeTV! pic.twitter.com/ujzZpfPRdP

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Nuggets announce Vlatko Cancar will not play tonight. He was on the injury report with a lower leg contusion. – The Nuggets announce Vlatko Cancar will not play tonight. He was on the injury report with a lower leg contusion. – 7:39 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Vlatko Čančar will be OUT for tonight’s matchup

#MileHighBasketball 7:38 PM Injury Update: Vlatko Čančar will be OUT for tonight’s matchup#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/IUc1WapTFb

Katy Winge @katywinge

Looks like Vlatko Cancar will be out tonight for the Nuggets with a left lower leg contusion. – Looks like Vlatko Cancar will be out tonight for the Nuggets with a left lower leg contusion. – 7:38 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Magic:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – Nuggets starters vs. Magic:Jamal MurrayKentavious Caldwell-PopeMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonNikola Jokic – 7:31 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Against the Suns on Wednesday, the Nuggets didn’t really have a reason to get up for that game and still managed to do so. Effectively put it away early second half.

Fans should hope to see that same energy vs Orlando, but I’d be surprised honestly. This will be competitive. – Against the Suns on Wednesday, the Nuggets didn’t really have a reason to get up for that game and still managed to do so. Effectively put it away early second half.Fans should hope to see that same energy vs Orlando, but I’d be surprised honestly. This will be competitive. – 7:25 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Gary Harris is playing and in the Magic starting lineup tonight in Denver. – Gary Harris is playing and in the Magic starting lineup tonight in Denver. – 7:07 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Coach on the Magic and tonight’s matchup against them 🎙 6:53 PM Coach on the Magic and tonight’s matchup against them 🎙 pic.twitter.com/FyYtqRqcnY

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets just downgraded Vlatko Cancar (right lower leg contusion) to questionable. Looks like he’s trending towards missing tonight. – Nuggets just downgraded Vlatko Cancar (right lower leg contusion) to questionable. Looks like he’s trending towards missing tonight. – 6:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone pregame on Wendell Carter Jr: “He’s one of the guys that’s guarded Nikola as good as anybody in the last 3-4 years.” – Michael Malone pregame on Wendell Carter Jr: “He’s one of the guys that’s guarded Nikola as good as anybody in the last 3-4 years.” – 6:25 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “He’s ready to go.” – Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “He’s ready to go.” – 6:22 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Alperen Sengun said besides Jokic, one of the players he looks up to is Joel Embiid, adding he wants to become efficient with his midrange game. – Alperen Sengun said besides Jokic, one of the players he looks up to is Joel Embiid, adding he wants to become efficient with his midrange game. – 6:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors are now 1-10 on the road against East teams this season. Losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Heat, Magic, Bucks, Pacers, Sixers, Nets, Knicks and now Bulls. Only road win against the conference came vs Raptors. Warriors back below .500 — 21-22. – The Warriors are now 1-10 on the road against East teams this season. Losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Heat, Magic, Bucks, Pacers, Sixers, Nets, Knicks and now Bulls. Only road win against the conference came vs Raptors. Warriors back below .500 — 21-22. – 5:59 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Vooch 3 points away from his first 40 points game as a Bull..his career high is 43 with Orlando. Bulls up 14 with 5:16 left 4th. Bulls about to end a 10 game losing streak to Golden State-and a three game losing streak overall. – Vooch 3 points away from his first 40 points game as a Bull..his career high is 43 with Orlando. Bulls up 14 with 5:16 left 4th. Bulls about to end a 10 game losing streak to Golden State-and a three game losing streak overall. – 5:48 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic averaged 24.9 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 69.0% through 41 team games.

That’s the highest TS% in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 20 PPG through his team’s first 41 games of a season.

More midseason observations here: 5:21 PM Nikola Jokic averaged 24.9 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 69.0% through 41 team games.That’s the highest TS% in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 20 PPG through his team’s first 41 games of a season.More midseason observations here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

A few outside upgrades aside, eager to see this team, if possible, with 1) healthy Tua; 2) better, more durable backup QB; 3) Ogbah returning to 20 and 21 form; 4) Chubb returning to Denver form ; 5) healthy Mostert and Brandon Jones in playoffs. – A few outside upgrades aside, eager to see this team, if possible, with 1) healthy Tua; 2) better, more durable backup QB; 3) Ogbah returning to 20 and 21 form; 4) Chubb returning to Denver form ; 5) healthy Mostert and Brandon Jones in playoffs. – 5:02 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

In honor of tonight’s MLK game, AG & his mom, Shelly, are exemplifying the meaning of service 💛

The Gordon Family Giving Foundation provides opportunities for students to learn, develop & take the next step in their STEM journeys.

Over 20 students/mentors will be here tonight! 4:30 PM In honor of tonight’s MLK game, AG & his mom, Shelly, are exemplifying the meaning of service 💛The Gordon Family Giving Foundation provides opportunities for students to learn, develop & take the next step in their STEM journeys.Over 20 students/mentors will be here tonight! pic.twitter.com/JLVsmmtokY