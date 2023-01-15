Magic vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Orlando Magic are spending $7,665,128 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $5,617,026 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
