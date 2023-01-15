Mavericks 51, Blazers 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (24-20) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 51, Portland Trail Blazers 58 (Q2 02:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray now has has 95 3s through his 40 career games. He ranks third in NBA history in successful 3-pointers through a player’s first 40 contests.
Those top 3:
1. Lauri Markannen, 98 (37.3%)
2. Luka Doncic, 96 (37.4%)
3. Keegan Murray, 95 (40.4%) – 10:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I thought Jaden Hardy might start tonight, very surprised that he’s just now seeing minutes. – 10:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pinson has given the Mavs quality minutes the past two nights. Recall that he also played well last December when much of Dallas’ roster was ravaged by COVID absences. He’s known primarily as a great teammate and opponent heckler, but the guy can play. – 9:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Defense ✅
Offense ✅
Vibes ✅
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/J1DA0UYs9E – 9:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks only down 33-31 after a quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie with 12 points. I’m not sure how this group is going to keep up as shorthanded as they are but so far, they have Portland’s attention, I’m sure. – 9:43 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
JERAMI GRANT THROWS IT DOWN WITH AUTHORITY 💪 pic.twitter.com/oW41NQJcb0 – 9:41 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Portland leads 33-31 after the first quarter. Spencer has 12 points. – 9:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Mavs 31: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points for @Jerami Grant. 7 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 50 percent, DAL 42 percent. – 9:40 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Love to see Shaedon Sharpe putting his athleticism to use flying in to block Reggie Bullock at the rim in a play that led to a Gary Payton II layup at the other end. Sharpe’s rate of stocks has been on the low side as a rookie, though his inexperience is surely a factor. – 9:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
tell ’em how you really feel JG 😳
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QVoZzaE9WL – 9:32 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Probably wasn’t necessary, I don’t think Hart and Bertans are going to throw or anything – 9:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Billups on facing Mavs w/o Doncic: “It’s like a free swing for Spencer, for Christian, 2 guys that have played well against us this season. It’s a free swing for them to go out and just ball, hoop and not look over your shoulder. That’s a very dangerous player to play against.” – 9:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Josh Hart clowning the Portland fans with a turned-down early-clock 3, and actually having a laugh about it. Portland up 17-10 early against Dallas remnants. – 9:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
With his first basket of the night, @Damian Lillard has passed Julius Erving (18,364) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list to take the No. 74 spot. He entered the night tied with Erving. – 9:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
the form is immaculate 😌
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/x2ifJVEc3E – 9:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Reggie Bullock testing whether the hot hand is good for a full 24 hours. – 9:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Honoring Dr. King on his birthday.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/UHOsnjESph – 9:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Spencer Dinwiddie hits a heavily contested three from damn near halfcourt as the shot clock expires. – 9:14 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Frank, Spencer, Reggie, Christian and Dwight are the starters tonight for the Mavs against the Blazers. – 9:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
holy son of a gun Christian Wood out here for the opening tip – 9:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Game within game
Points within paint
Tune in to @ROOTSPORTS_NW for more from @JezData and the crew on our Next Gen broadcast. pic.twitter.com/nqdythIPzR – 9:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Christian Wood didn’t warm up pre-game and I don’t see him on the court now in the Dallas lay-up line, so unless he’s planning a Willis Reed entrance he may be a late scratch for Mavs. – 8:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Wood, Powell, Ntilikina, Dinwiddie
POR starters: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Simons, Lillard
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:44 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight in Portland: Dinwiddie, Ntilikina, Bullock, Wood, and Powell. Tipoff at 8:10p CST on BSSW. Mavs Live is already underway. – 8:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nas looking niiiiiiiiice, 16 3’s b2b 👀
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/P0geTHGawA – 8:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@modelousa | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/2WxmuyzZOn – 8:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Exclusively for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers, Nassir Little details his “super-rigorous” rehab and process for returning tonight from the hip fracture that sidelined him for six weeks
rosegardenreport.com/p/nassir-littl… – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Royce O’Neale (11 points, season-high-tying 10 rebounds, eight assists) has recorded his second double-double of the season.
He registered a triple-double on 11/17 at Portland.
O’Neale is two assists shy of a triple-double. – 8:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Before tonight’s game, Luka gifted Coach Kidd his own colorway of the Luka 1s, made to resemble his old shoe 👟
What a special gift for @Jason Kidd 🙌 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NKwIf42Sfi – 8:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chauncey Billups finished pregame interview and said “Good, I want to get back to this game.” Giants-Vikings, not Blazers-Mavs. – 7:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups said Nassir Little will be on a minutes restriction. Not surprising considering they haven’t had a full practice with him yet and he needs to ramp up. – 7:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic to sit out Sunday’s game in Portland for rest dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dallas’s Jaden Hardy putting in work here in Portland. Mavs-Blazers Part Deux in two hours… pic.twitter.com/H4YayfSc14 – 7:09 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
This is as healthy as the Blazers have been all season. The only player on the roster who isn’t available to play tonight is Justise Winslow. – 4:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY REPORT 1/15 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. DAL:
OUT
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)
PROBABLE
Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)
Payton II (R Hip Adductor Soreness) – 4:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updated Mavs game notes list Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out. As are Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Maxi Kleber. Mavs at Blazers, 8p BSSW. – 3:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable for tonight’s game in Portland, while Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game in Portland.
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable.
Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Green (right elbow sprain), Kleber (right hamstring tear) all remain out. – 3:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Watching Cleveland v. Minn.
Cleveland doesn’t look right. They are 5-6 in their last 11.
Wins are 2 v. Phoenix (no Booker) 2 v. Chicago (Donovan’s 71 in OT and 1 pt win) and good win @ Portland.
Next 5 games are New Orleans, Memphis, Warriors, Bucks, Knicks
Keep eye on it – 3:21 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Right back at it in Portland.
🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers
⌚ 8PM CT
📺 @ballysportssw
📻 97.1 FM & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/drnmfeZ3lC – 3:00 PM
