Mavericks 51, Blazers 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (24-20) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) at Moda Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 51, Portland Trail Blazers 58 (Q2 02:12)

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Keegan Murray now has has 95 3s through his 40 career games. He ranks third in NBA history in successful 3-pointers through a player’s first 40 contests.

Those top 3:

1. Lauri Markannen, 98 (37.3%)

2. Luka Doncic, 96 (37.4%)

Keegan Murray now has has 95 3s through his 40 career games. He ranks third in NBA history in successful 3-pointers through a player's first 40 contests.

Those top 3:

1. Lauri Markannen, 98 (37.3%)

2. Luka Doncic, 96 (37.4%)

3. Keegan Murray, 95 (40.4%) – 10:05 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

I thought Jaden Hardy might start tonight, very surprised that he's just now seeing minutes. – 10:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Pinson has given the Mavs quality minutes the past two nights. Recall that he also played well last December when much of Dallas' roster was ravaged by COVID absences. He's known primarily as a great teammate and opponent heckler, but the guy can play. – 9:54 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks only down 33-31 after a quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie with 12 points. I'm not sure how this group is going to keep up as shorthanded as they are but so far, they have Portland's attention, I'm sure. – 9:43 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Portland leads 33-31 after the first quarter. Spencer has 12 points. – 9:40 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Love to see Shaedon Sharpe putting his athleticism to use flying in to block Reggie Bullock at the rim in a play that led to a Gary Payton II layup at the other end. Sharpe's rate of stocks has been on the low side as a rookie, though his inexperience is surely a factor. – 9:39 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Probably wasn't necessary, I don't think Hart and Bertans are going to throw or anything – 9:27 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Billups on facing Mavs w/o Doncic: "It's like a free swing for Spencer, for Christian, 2 guys that have played well against us this season. It's a free swing for them to go out and just ball, hoop and not look over your shoulder. That's a very dangerous player to play against." – 9:25 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Josh Hart clowning the Portland fans with a turned-down early-clock 3, and actually having a laugh about it. Portland up 17-10 early against Dallas remnants. – 9:21 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Josh Hart shoots and makes his first open look at three. – 9:19 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dame has been getting to the rim at will lately. – 9:17 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Reggie Bullock testing whether the hot hand is good for a full 24 hours. – 9:14 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Spencer Dinwiddie hits a heavily contested three from damn near halfcourt as the shot clock expires. – 9:14 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Frank, Spencer, Reggie, Christian and Dwight are the starters tonight for the Mavs against the Blazers. – 9:11 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

holy son of a gun Christian Wood out here for the opening tip – 9:11 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Game within game

Points within paint

9:10 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Christian Wood didn't warm up pre-game and I don't see him on the court now in the Dallas lay-up line, so unless he's planning a Willis Reed entrance he may be a late scratch for Mavs. – 8:50 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs starters tonight in Portland: Dinwiddie, Ntilikina, Bullock, Wood, and Powell. Tipoff at 8:10p CST on BSSW. Mavs Live is already underway. – 8:40 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Exclusively for

Exclusively for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers, Nassir Little details his "super-rigorous" rehab and process for returning tonight from the hip fracture that sidelined him for six weeks – 8:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From

He registered a triple-double on 11/17 at Portland.

From @BKN_NETSPR : Royce O'Neale (11 points, season-high-tying 10 rebounds, eight assists) has recorded his second double-double of the season.

He registered a triple-double on 11/17 at Portland.

O'Neale is two assists shy of a triple-double. – 8:16 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Before tonight’s game, Luka gifted Coach Kidd his own colorway of the Luka 1s, made to resemble his old shoe 👟

Before tonight's game, Luka gifted Coach Kidd his own colorway of the Luka 1s, made to resemble his old shoe 👟

What a special gift for @Jason Kidd 🙌 #MFFL – 8:05 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Chauncey Billups finished pregame interview and said "Good, I want to get back to this game." Giants-Vikings, not Blazers-Mavs. – 7:48 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Confirmed from J-Kidd for tonight, Luka is out. Wood is in. – 7:32 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups said Nassir Little will be on a minutes restriction. Not surprising considering they haven't had a full practice with him yet and he needs to ramp up. – 7:29 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavericks' Luka Doncic to sit out Sunday's game in Portland for rest – 7:14 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Dallas's Jaden Hardy putting in work here in Portland. Mavs-Blazers Part Deux in two hours… – 7:09 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

This is as healthy as the Blazers have been all season. The only player on the roster who isn't available to play tonight is Justise Winslow. – 4:08 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Updated Mavs game notes list Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out. As are Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Maxi Kleber. Mavs at Blazers, 8p BSSW. – 3:45 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable for tonight’s game in Portland, while Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out.

The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable for tonight's game in Portland, while Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:31 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game in Portland.

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight's game in Portland.

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable.

Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Green (right elbow sprain), Kleber (right hamstring tear) all remain out. – 3:31 PM