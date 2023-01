Mavericks 51, Blazers 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Watching Cleveland v. Minn.Cleveland doesn’t look right. They are 5-6 in their last 11.Wins are 2 v. Phoenix (no Booker) 2 v. Chicago (Donovan’s 71 in OT and 1 pt win) and good win @ Portland.Next 5 games are New Orleans, Memphis, Warriors, Bucks, KnicksKeep eye on it – 3:21 PM

Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game in Portland.Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable.Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Green (right elbow sprain), Kleber (right hamstring tear) all remain out. – 3:31 PM

The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable for tonight’s game in Portland, while Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Updated Mavs game notes list Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out. As are Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Maxi Kleber. Mavs at Blazers, 8p BSSW. – 3:45 PM

This is as healthy as the Blazers have been all season. The only player on the roster who isn’t available to play tonight is Justise Winslow. – 4:08 PM

Chauncey Billups said Nassir Little will be on a minutes restriction. Not surprising considering they haven’t had a full practice with him yet and he needs to ramp up. – 7:29 PM

Chauncey Billups finished pregame interview and said “Good, I want to get back to this game.” Giants-Vikings, not Blazers-Mavs. – 7:48 PM

Before tonight’s game, Luka gifted Coach Kidd his own colorway of the Luka 1s, made to resemble his old shoe 👟What a special gift for @Jason Kidd 🙌 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NKwIf42Sfi

From @BKN_NETSPR : Royce O’Neale (11 points, season-high-tying 10 rebounds, eight assists) has recorded his second double-double of the season.He registered a triple-double on 11/17 at Portland.O’Neale is two assists shy of a triple-double. – 8:16 PM

Exclusively for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers, Nassir Little details his “super-rigorous” rehab and process for returning tonight from the hip fracture that sidelined him for six weeks

Christian Wood didn’t warm up pre-game and I don’t see him on the court now in the Dallas lay-up line, so unless he’s planning a Willis Reed entrance he may be a late scratch for Mavs. – 8:50 PM

Game within gamePoints within paintTune in to @ROOTSPORTS_NW for more from @JezData and the crew on our Next Gen broadcast. pic.twitter.com/nqdythIPzR

Frank, Spencer, Reggie, Christian and Dwight are the starters tonight for the Mavs against the Blazers. – 9:11 PM

Dame has been getting to the rim at will lately. – 9:17 PM

With his first basket of the night, @Damian Lillard has passed Julius Erving (18,364) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list to take the No. 74 spot. He entered the night tied with Erving. – 9:18 PM

Josh Hart clowning the Portland fans with a turned-down early-clock 3, and actually having a laugh about it. Portland up 17-10 early against Dallas remnants. – 9:21 PM

Billups on facing Mavs w/o Doncic: “It’s like a free swing for Spencer, for Christian, 2 guys that have played well against us this season. It’s a free swing for them to go out and just ball, hoop and not look over your shoulder. That’s a very dangerous player to play against.” – 9:25 PM

Probably wasn’t necessary, I don’t think Hart and Bertans are going to throw or anything – 9:27 PM

Love to see Shaedon Sharpe putting his athleticism to use flying in to block Reggie Bullock at the rim in a play that led to a Gary Payton II layup at the other end. Sharpe’s rate of stocks has been on the low side as a rookie, though his inexperience is surely a factor. – 9:39 PM

Mavericks only down 33-31 after a quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie with 12 points. I’m not sure how this group is going to keep up as shorthanded as they are but so far, they have Portland’s attention, I’m sure. – 9:43 PM

Pinson has given the Mavs quality minutes the past two nights. Recall that he also played well last December when much of Dallas’ roster was ravaged by COVID absences. He’s known primarily as a great teammate and opponent heckler, but the guy can play. – 9:54 PM

Keegan Murray now has has 95 3s through his 40 career games. He ranks third in NBA history in successful 3-pointers through a player’s first 40 contests.Those top 3:1. Lauri Markannen, 98 (37.3%)2. Luka Doncic, 96 (37.4%)3. Keegan Murray, 95 (40.4%) – 10:05 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.