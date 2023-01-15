Mavericks vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,967,245 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $7,537,720 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
The Bosnian center won the European duel against Doncic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…4:53 AM
Portland Trail Blazers
@trailblazers
issa W
💬 @CarMax Quote of the Night pic.twitter.com/8OnsmvHuCd2:51 AM

Sean Highkin
@highkin
The Blazers needed a good win in the worst way, and they got one on Saturday, blowing out the Mavericks and holding Luka Doncic to 15 points.
Damian Lillard: “Sometimes, all it takes is one.”
Up now, free on @RoseGardenReprt: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer…2:14 AM

