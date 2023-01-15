Rockets 47, Clippers 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-32) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (22-22) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023
Houston Rockets 47, Los Angeles Clippers 44 (Q2 05:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s going to be a dogfight for Clippers today.
T Mann going off though. 15 points.
Rockets up 45-42 with 6:06 left in 1st half. – 3:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As Alperen Sengun knocks down a catch-and-shoot 3, it reminds of how helpful that will be if/when he adds that to his game. There are other, greater priorities, but that will help and will likely come. – 3:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls off to a fast start, up 15-5 on Golden State. Warriors are 4-16 on road this year, second worst in the league. Of course, Bulls already lost to NBA’s worst road team, Houston. – 3:52 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mann’s got your back
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wow
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Officials checking out if the Reggie Jackson foul on a Mathews 3 should be a flagrant. And Mathews does not even leap forward on his 3s anymore. – 3:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson got in Garrison Mathews’ landing space. It’s going to be 3 free throws at least. Review for flagrant underway. – 3:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 30
Clippers: 31
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nice teardrop for TyTy Washington Jr. Just 51 points to go. – 3:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon does not normally score like this against his first NBA team. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… He has 10 points in seven minutes, making 4 of 5 shots to start. – 3:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
TOO TOUGH‼️
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
there he goes AGAIN AGAIN 💥
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Leave it to 2 of the 3 worst offenses to both go off early.
LA leads Rockets 31-30, end of 1. Clippers closed on 12-3 run in last 3:58.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers 31, Rockets 30 after 1. Clippers close the quarter on a 12-3 run. Leonard with 13, Martin with 11, his fifth quarter scoring in double digits this season. – 3:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Reggie Jackson in game, playing for the first time after not playing the last two games – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson has checked in after being out of the rotation the previous two and a half games. – 3:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
First quarter minutes for Boban Marjanovic. And how is this for a lineup — Boban, Martin, Eason, Christopher, Washington. First time for everything. – 3:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard got off to a slow start, missing 3 of first 4
He’s now scored 3 unanswered field goals #onfire
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ AGAIN‼️
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Never too early for Kawhi buckets. pic.twitter.com/jyBq8zVNYA – 3:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher the first Rockets player off the bench. Checks in for Eric Gordon. – 3:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George may be nearing a return but John Wall is now out at least 2 weeks with an abdominal injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kenyon Martin Jr. has three dunks already to go with Gordon’s dunk. The last KJ dunk came after Batum and Mann pressed Nix unsuccessfully.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That was Eric Gordon’s first dunk all season. Sunday matinee lol – 3:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 3 of 3, all dunks. Not sure they will keep that up, but if they do, it might be some sort of record. – 3:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon draws the Kawhi Leonard assignment in Leonard’s first game against the Rockets this season. – 3:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alperen Sengun starts the game with a loose ball foul on the opening tip. We’re already getting matinee weird – 3:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun called for a foul on the opening tip. He has a foul before the game is one second old. – 3:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Today is the first time Kawhi Leonard has played in 4 straight games since 2021 – 3:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason to appeal fine after Rockets issued penalties for roles in skirmish vs. Kings houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers need to see growth from T. Mann/Amir combo together today.
LA has been outscored by 80 points in 308 minutes those two have been on floor together this season.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Houston
1️⃣ » @Terance Mann
2️⃣ » @Amir Coffey
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-HOU starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Terance Mann
HOU
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Jabari Smith Jr. Alperen Sengun
Eric Gordon
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Gordon, Nix.
Clippers starters: Leonard, Batum, Zubac, Coffey, Mann. – 2:33 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Gordon, Nix.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
#AsPrescribed
Amir Coffey will join Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum in Clippers starting lineup today vs Rockets. – 2:32 PM
#AsPrescribed
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters today vs Clippers:
Martin Jr, Sengun, Gordon, Smith Jr, Nix
OUT: Porter Jr (left foot contusion), Green (suspension), Tate (suspension)
Clippers starters: Batum , Coffey, Leonard, Mann, Zubac – 2:31 PM
#Rockets starters today vs Clippers:
Martin Jr, Sengun, Gordon, Smith Jr, Nix
OUT: Porter Jr (left foot contusion), Green (suspension), Tate (suspension)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Friday the 13th, man.
John Wall believes that his abdominal injury happened on this dunk. Now he’s out for two weeks, further thinning a Clippers rotation already going through changes ahead of trade deadline evaluation time.
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Starters:
Daishen Nix
Eric Gordon
KJ Martin
Jabari Smith Jr.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — NBA hands down suspensions, fines for Rockets involved in skirmish vs. Kings ift.tt/1gmGet3 – 2:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington came into locker room playing that God’s Property on this blessed Sunday morning
youtu.be/Hfdh2CzvnJg – 2:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
A little late to the party, but Malik Monk was fined $25K for his part in the dust up against the Rockets on Friday night. Garrison Mathews fined $35K and Tari Eason $30K. Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate each suspended a game for leaving bench area. – 2:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Your morning reading on today’s matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 2:00 PM
Your morning reading on today’s matchup.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Marcus Morris Sr said his knee contusion isn’t that bad and will be back in the lineup for Tuesday’s game vs. Philly. – 1:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tough game for Marcus Morris Sr. to miss. pic.twitter.com/gzDDeFRbmp – 1:55 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall said he found out yesterday the severity of his abdominal injury after an MRI. He injured it on his dunk in the fourth quarter. – 1:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Houston coach Stephen Silas says “I wasn’t surprised” when asked about reaction to Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate suspensions. – 1:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With John Wall out for a couple of weeks, Reggie Jackson will assume the backup point guard position that Wall was in, Ty Lue says. – 1:22 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall (abdominal injury)!is out and will be evaluated in two weeks. Marcus Morris Sr. (Knee contusion) also is out. PG and Kennard still out. – 1:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers say Marcus Morris Sr is day to day with left calf contusion – 1:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and John Wall are out today vs Rockets. George (hamstring), Morris (knee) and Kennard (calf) are considered day-to-day. Wall (abdomen) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers say John Wall out with abdominal strain and will be evaluated in 2 weeks – 1:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that John Wall (abdominal) will be evaluated in 2 weeks. – 1:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And as expected John Wall and Marcus Morris Sr. are out.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is why we are here so early
76ers get Monday off before visiting Clippers Tuesday.
Lakers (2 days off) will get 76ers tonight.
76ers played in Utah last night and tonight will be at significant rest disadvantage.
Rockets will also play Lakers tomorrow on 0 days rest. pic.twitter.com/GshlgUtJ5T – 12:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. downgraded from doubtful to out. – 12:46 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Per the NBA injury report, Kevin Porter Jr has been downgraded to OUT for today’s game. Rockets will be without Porter, Tate, and Green – 12:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will take the first free-throw today?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 12:32 PM
Which team will take the first free-throw today?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If KPJ, Jalen and Tate are all out, I would really like to see Silas go with this lineup today:
TyTy Washington
Eric Gordon
KJ Martin
Jabari Smith Jr
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Sunday Matinee in DTLA
🕓 12:00PM PT
🆚 @Houston Rockets
📺 @Clipper_Vision, @KTLA
📻 @AM570LASports pic.twitter.com/OQlGVbkfud – 12:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
NBA hands down suspensions, fines for Rockets involved in skirmish vs. Kings houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:56 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Rockets Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate will serve one-game suspension w/o pay today at #Clippers for leaving bench during “on-court altercation” involving Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason and Malik Monk in #Kings home win Friday over Houston.
Fines: Mathews $35K Eason $30K Monk $25K pic.twitter.com/64TTeDi6T1 – 11:55 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Today will be the first game Jalen Green has missed this season and the first game he’s missed since December 27, 2021 – 11:45 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With all that in mind, ICYMI, Rockets at Clippers: 5 things to watch houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:44 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate of the Rockets have each been suspended one game pic.twitter.com/KPctMGqTlT – 11:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers probably would have preferred to see Green tbh, because he’s been a big part of Rockets’ struggles to score efficiently inside the arc.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets practiced yesterday in Los Angeles houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron before the NBA interviews with the players involved in the altercation. But they had a pretty good idea what was coming. – 11:41 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are likely to be without Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, and Kevin Porter Jr today in LA. Get ready for some weird ass lineups – 11:41 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Jalen Green and point-forward Jae’Sean Tate suspended for today’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers for leaving the bench area during the altercation Friday in Sacramento. Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason and Malik Monk were fined. – 11:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rockets were already likely to be without Kevin Porter Jr. (doubtful, foot). Now won’t have Jalen Green (suspension).
Jae’Sean Tate played more bench minutes than any player Friday in Sacramento.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The NBA announced Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has been fined 25k for his altercation on Friday with Rockets guard Garrison Mathews, who is being fined 35k. – 11:38 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces #Rockets Jae’Sean Tate & Jalen Green are suspended for 1 game (without pay) for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation in Friday’s game at Kings. They will serve their suspensions today when Houston plays the Clippers. – 11:33 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, TyTy Washington Jr. returns to Rockets — with a key assist from his backcourt mate — after impressive G League stint houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:32 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Houston’s Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate have each been suspended one game for stepping onto court and leaving bench during altercation on Friday night in Sacramento. – 11:31 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Afternoon hoops
⏰ 2:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/5uKSy0WUec – 11:00 AM
Afternoon hoops
⏰ 2:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Southern California has 12 professional sports teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and WNBA. Only three have never won a championship:
Chargers, Padres and Clippers – 10:35 AM
Southern California has 12 professional sports teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and WNBA. Only three have never won a championship:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Trade restrictions have now been lifted for:
BKN: Nicolas Claxton
CHA: Cody Martin
CHI: Zach LaVine
DEN: Vlatko Cancar
GSW: Kevon Looney
HOU: Jae’sean Tate
LAC: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey
MEM: Tyus Jones
MIA: Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo
