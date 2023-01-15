Rockets vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Rockets vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Rockets vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 15, 2023- by

By |

The Houston Rockets play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,740,930 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: KTLA
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home