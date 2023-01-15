Rockets vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,740,930 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KTLA

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

