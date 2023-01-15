Several high-profile players now eligible to be traded, including Zach LaVine, Brad Beal, Deandre Ayton

Source: Twitter @BobbyMarks42
Trade restrictions have now been lifted for:
BKN: Nicolas Claxton
CHA: Cody Martin
CHI: Zach LaVine
DEN: Vlatko Cancar
GSW: Kevon Looney
HOU: Jae’sean Tate
LAC: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey
MEM: Tyus Jones
MIA: Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo
1/2 – 9:51 AM
Bulls upgrade DeMar DeRozan and Tony Bradley to questionable vs. Warriors. Zach LaVine remains probable with right hand contusion. – 3:34 PM
Watched OKC-CHI this morning:
-Jalen Williams is really good. That guard/wing group in OKC is very deep.
-Aggressive Giddey is the best Giddey
-Patrick Williams needs to get 10+ shots a night while DDR is out
-Hard for CHI to win when LaVine’s off
-Time to give Terry a shot? – 10:59 AM
FOR EARLY EAST COAST RISERS: #Timberwolves top #Suns in Deandre Ayton’s return from ankle injury (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:28 AM
“He’s got to continue to play with force and attack people. When he fades, teams are reading that. He’s got to understand that teams have that on the scouting report. When he goes with force, he gets people off of him.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton (5-of-18 FGs in #Suns loss) pic.twitter.com/IU7hhuT7Uv – 11:51 PM
#Timberwolves top #Suns in Deandre Ayton’s return from ankle injury azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:24 PM
Zach LaVine ended postgame with this response to a Q about free throws: “You drive the ball when you can’t shoot. That’s what happens when you have a torn ligament.”
LaVine was probable today with a right hand contusion, but the Bulls say he doesn’t have a torn ligament. – 11:15 PM
Zach LaVine on tonight’s loss to the Thunder: “We weren’t helping each other a lot tonight.” pic.twitter.com/ah4VInU3oM – 11:13 PM
#Timberwolves 121 #Suns 116
Damion Lee career-high 31 points (6-of-7 from 3).
Six 3s career-high for made 3s.
Deandre Ayton 11 points (5-of-18 FGs), 11 rebounds. – 10:36 PM
Final: MIN 121, PHX 116
Lee: 31 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-7 3P
Bridges: 24 Pts, 6 Ast, 9-14 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 5-18 FG
Edwards: 31 Pts, 6 Reb, 12-24 FG – 10:30 PM
FINAL: Thunder 124, Bulls 110
SGA – 21 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Giddey – 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
JDub – 22 points, 8 rebounds
Baze – 14 points
LaVine – 25 points
Vucevic – 19 points, 11 rebounds
Williams – 18 points
OKC is now 20-23 on the season – 10:17 PM
Zach LaVine scored 25 points tonight — 14 of those came from free throws. – 10:16 PM
This appears to be a career-high for Zach LaVine in free throw attempts. He’s 14-for-15, has 23 points, but #Bulls trail OKC by 10 late. – 10:10 PM
Zach LaVine pulls up for only his third make of the game. He’s 3-for-14 from the field tonight. – 10:00 PM
End of 3Q: Thunder 91, Bulls 90
SGA – 17 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds
Giddey – 17 points, 7 rebounds
JDub – 13 points
Williams – 18 points
White – 16 points
LaVine – 14 points – 9:46 PM
End of 3Q: MIN 92, PHX 75
Bridges: 19-4-4, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 5-18 FG
Lee: 10 Pts, 5 Reb
Edward: 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 9-18 FG – 9:42 PM
Big 3:01 here.
Bridges has had two turnovers trying to find Ayton and Landale on deep seals.
#Suns #Timberwolves – 9:37 PM
Very interested to see how Deandre Ayton responds to such an ugly 1st half, and it goes far beyond simply making or missing shots – 9:17 PM
Ayton hasn’t made a shot from the fieldsince 3:10 left in the 1st quarter.
0-for-9 in 2nd quarter. He’s missed his last nine FG attempts.
#Suns down 64-49 at break. – 9:13 PM
OKC on the second night of a road back to back against two playoff teams.
And 24 hours after beating Joel Embiid and James Harden by 19, Thunder are up on Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic by 14 points at halftime. – 9:08 PM
Thunder 72, Bulls 58 at half
White 14 pts
LaVine 14 pts; 2-10 FGs; 9-9 FTs
Shai G-A 13 pts, 4 assists
OKC 53.2% FG
The 72 points allowed tops by 1 point the 71 points Minnesota scored in 1st half on Dec. 18. – 9:06 PM
HALF: Thunder 72, Bulls 58
SGA – 15 points, 4 assists
Baze – 11 points
JDub – 10 points, 5 rebounds
LaVine – 14 points
White – 14 points – 9:06 PM
#Bulls had a 6-point lead during the 2ndQ, but go into halftime trailing 72-58. Same problem, can’t guard all five OKC players on perimeter.
LaVine is 2-for-10 FG, but is getting to the line and has 14 pts. Coby White also 14, SGA 15. – 9:05 PM
Thunder 72, Bulls 58 at half
White 14 pts
LaVine 14 pts; 2-10 FGs; 9-9 FTs
Shai G-A 13 pts, 4 assists
OCK 53.2% FG – 9:05 PM
#Timberwolves 64 #Suns 49 Half
PHX: Bridges 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Ayton 6 (3-of-15 FGs). Wainright 6. Team: 8-of-13 on 3s.
MINN: Russell 13, Edwards and Prince 11 each. Team: Team: 6-of-15 on 3s. – 9:03 PM
Bulls down 12 … Max LaVine 2-for-10 – 1-for-6 from three. Is an impressive 9-for-9 from the FT line. Gotta be better if you want to be Batman! – 9:03 PM
Halftime: MIN 64, PHX 49
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-15 FG
Wainright: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Russell: 13 Pts, 5-8 FG – 9:02 PM
Timberwolves lead the Suns 64-49 at the half. Ayton is 3-for-15. The rest of the Suns are 17-31. Wolves are at 56%. Phoenix has 10 turnovers. Should be an easy Wolves win, but the third quarter doldrums await! – 9:02 PM
Minnesota has had great ball movement in 1st half.
So when #Suns give up extra possessions, that makes it worse.
Ayton 3-of-15. #Suns down 15. – 8:59 PM
Duane Washington Jr. missed lob opportunity with Ayton.
Bridges 6-of-7 FGs for 14 points.
Rest of #Suns? 12-of-30 for 29 points – 8:50 PM
For most of 1stQ, #Bulls looked like they had no chance of matching up with OKC, but managed to finish strong and end the quarter down 33-31. LaVine has 10 pts. – 8:37 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 33, Bulls 31
SGA – 7 points
Dort – 7 points
LaVine – 10 points – 8:36 PM
End of 1Q: MIN 35, PHX 25
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-6 FG
Washington: 4 Pts
Edwards: 9 Pts, 2 Stl, 4-8 FG – 8:35 PM
Ayo Dosunmu takes a 3-pointer, misses. Bulls get the rebound. Zach LaVine takes a 3-pointer, misses. Bulls get the rebound. Coby White takes a 3-pointer, makes it, gets the foul.
The fans who have been shouting “shoot it!” since tip-off are delighted. – 8:26 PM
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to return Friday at #Timberwolves (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:02 PM
#Suns starters at #Timberwolves:
Duane Washington Jr.
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton
Saric played 68 games for Minnesota in the 2018-19 season before Phoenix got him and Cam Johnson in a 2019 draft day trade. – 7:34 PM
“Just getting anybody back, let alone a starter, a guy that from a production standpoint means a lot to us.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who returns tonight at #Timberwolves after missing last two games with left ankle sprain.
“He was jacked and excited to play.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBQrqMY8jx – 7:23 PM
Saturday marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game.
Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan address his status amid Ball posting videos of his progress on social media.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:12 PM
Cam Johnson X Torrey Craig X Deandre Ayton = jump hook.
Johnson (knee) hasn’t played since Nov. 4 when tearing his right meniscus against Portland.
#Suns continue road trip Friday at Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/AVdWOCPfNt – 12:28 PM
Zach LaVine joked that his top goal in France (outside of basketball) would be getting to a winery for a tasting: “I think Burgundy’s not too far away, maybe I can slip away.” – 12:27 PM
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to return Friday at T-Wolves https://t.co/g0wgxXHq6E via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ZfBqzynvWa – 12:20 PM
We talked Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson, potential continuity for the franchise, Immanuel Quickley (clip below) Zach LaVine, @Marc Berman & more on The Putback with guests @Steve Popper & @CPTheFanchise. Full show: https://t.co/wdmfUsoXKG pic.twitter.com/akZWEFfBnc – 12:17 PM
Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to play tonight at #Timberwolves. Has missed last two games with left ankle sprain suffered late in #Suns loss Sunday vs. Cleveland. – 11:52 AM
Sixers have won 13 of 17, but in their recent losses a guard has gone off against them…
— C.J McCollum: 42 points
— Zach LaVine,: 41 points
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 37 points on 10-16 from the field and 16-16 at the free-throw line last night
https://t.co/fqWNJoLoSh pic.twitter.com/qqr8HOKP6x – 10:25 AM
DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) doubtful again tonight. Zach LaVine probable with a hand bruise. – 10:08 AM
Morning injury report lists DeMar DeRozan as doubtful with that right quad strain for tonight’s home game against OKC.
Zach LaVine is also probable with a right hand contusion. – 9:45 AM
Ayton this season:
17.5 PPG
9.8 RPG
59.2 FG%
How many centers have been better this season? pic.twitter.com/MLbznzRYlz – 9:45 AM
#Suns at #Timberwolves
QUESTIONABLE: Deandre Ayton (ankle).
OUT: Devin Booker (groin) Cam Johnson (knee) Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip). – 6:10 PM
Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s Suns game against the Timberwolves.
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cam Payne, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet remain out. – 5:49 PM
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) has been upgrade to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves. Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet all remain out – 5:37 PM
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan doubtful vs. Thunder. Zach LaVine is probable with a right hand contusion. – 5:35 PM
The NBA’s Last 2-Minute Report from last night’s Wizards win over the Bulls did not find any inaccurate calls or non-calls. For the final play, the report said Delon Wright made clean contact with the ball, not Zach LaVine, and didn’t have any follow-through contact with LaVine. – 3:41 PM
NBA’s Last 2-Minute Report says officials were correct in not calling a foul on Delon Wright against Zach LaVine on #Bulls‘ final possession in Washington – 3:41 PM
NBA L2M Report states that Delon Wright did not foul Zach LaVine on final possession. – 3:39 PM
We talked Immanuel Quickley, Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson, potential continuity for the franchise, Zach LaVine, @Marc Berman & more on The Putback earlier today with guests @Steve Popper & @CPTheFanchise: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:25 PM
We took questions on NYK/Immanuel Quickley, Zach Lavine, rotations & more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks for the questions 👍🏻.. we’re talking NYK/NBA on The Putback at 1p w/@Steve Popper & @CPTheFanchise
Mailbag: sny.tv/articles/knick…
Putback: youtube.com/watch?v=PdovEX… – 12:02 PM
