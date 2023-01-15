Several high-profile players now eligible to be traded, including Zach LaVine, Brad Beal, Deandre Ayton

Several high-profile players now eligible to be traded, including Zach LaVine, Brad Beal, Deandre Ayton

Main Rumors

Several high-profile players now eligible to be traded, including Zach LaVine, Brad Beal, Deandre Ayton

January 15, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
deandre ayton is eligible to be traded as of today – 10:05 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Trade restrictions have now been lifted for:
BKN: Nicolas Claxton
CHA: Cody Martin
CHI: Zach LaVine
DEN: Vlatko Cancar
GSW: Kevon Looney
HOU: Jae’sean Tate
LAC: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey
MEM: Tyus Jones
MIA: Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo
1/2 – 9:51 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls upgrade DeMar DeRozan and Tony Bradley to questionable vs. Warriors. Zach LaVine remains probable with right hand contusion. – 3:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Watched OKC-CHI this morning:
-Jalen Williams is really good. That guard/wing group in OKC is very deep.
-Aggressive Giddey is the best Giddey
-Patrick Williams needs to get 10+ shots a night while DDR is out
-Hard for CHI to win when LaVine’s off
-Time to give Terry a shot? – 10:59 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FOR EARLY EAST COAST RISERS: #Timberwolves top #Suns in Deandre Ayton’s return from ankle injury (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral6:28 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s got to continue to play with force and attack people. When he fades, teams are reading that. He’s got to understand that teams have that on the scouting report. When he goes with force, he gets people off of him.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton (5-of-18 FGs in #Suns loss) pic.twitter.com/IU7hhuT7Uv11:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Timberwolves top #Suns in Deandre Ayton’s return from ankle injury azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine ended postgame with this response to a Q about free throws: “You drive the ball when you can’t shoot. That’s what happens when you have a torn ligament.”
LaVine was probable today with a right hand contusion, but the Bulls say he doesn’t have a torn ligament. – 11:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on tonight’s loss to the Thunder: “We weren’t helping each other a lot tonight.” pic.twitter.com/ah4VInU3oM11:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Timberwolves 121 #Suns 116
Damion Lee career-high 31 points (6-of-7 from 3).
Six 3s career-high for made 3s.
Deandre Ayton 11 points (5-of-18 FGs), 11 rebounds. – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: MIN 121, PHX 116
Lee: 31 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-7 3P
Bridges: 24 Pts, 6 Ast, 9-14 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 5-18 FG
Edwards: 31 Pts, 6 Reb, 12-24 FG – 10:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 124, Bulls 110
SGA – 21 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Giddey – 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
JDub – 22 points, 8 rebounds
Baze – 14 points
LaVine – 25 points
Vucevic – 19 points, 11 rebounds
Williams – 18 points
OKC is now 20-23 on the season – 10:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine scored 25 points tonight — 14 of those came from free throws. – 10:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This appears to be a career-high for Zach LaVine in free throw attempts. He’s 14-for-15, has 23 points, but #Bulls trail OKC by 10 late. – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton checks in. #Suns down 12 with 5:35 left in game. – 10:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton going to scores table to check in. #Suns down 12 – 10:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine pulls up for only his third make of the game. He’s 3-for-14 from the field tonight. – 10:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 91, Bulls 90
SGA – 17 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds
Giddey – 17 points, 7 rebounds
JDub – 13 points
Williams – 18 points
White – 16 points
LaVine – 14 points – 9:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: MIN 92, PHX 75
Bridges: 19-4-4, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 5-18 FG
Lee: 10 Pts, 5 Reb
Edward: 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 9-18 FG – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Big 3:01 here.
Bridges has had two turnovers trying to find Ayton and Landale on deep seals.
#Suns #Timberwolves9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton transition bucket. #Suns down 13 – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Very interested to see how Deandre Ayton responds to such an ugly 1st half, and it goes far beyond simply making or missing shots – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton hasn’t made a shot from the fieldsince 3:10 left in the 1st quarter.
0-for-9 in 2nd quarter. He’s missed his last nine FG attempts.
#Suns down 64-49 at break. – 9:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC on the second night of a road back to back against two playoff teams.
And 24 hours after beating Joel Embiid and James Harden by 19, Thunder are up on Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic by 14 points at halftime. – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Thunder 72, Bulls 58 at half
White 14 pts
LaVine 14 pts; 2-10 FGs; 9-9 FTs
Shai G-A 13 pts, 4 assists
OKC 53.2% FG
The 72 points allowed tops by 1 point the 71 points Minnesota scored in 1st half on Dec. 18. – 9:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 72, Bulls 58
SGA – 15 points, 4 assists
Baze – 11 points
JDub – 10 points, 5 rebounds
LaVine – 14 points
White – 14 points – 9:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls had a 6-point lead during the 2ndQ, but go into halftime trailing 72-58. Same problem, can’t guard all five OKC players on perimeter.
LaVine is 2-for-10 FG, but is getting to the line and has 14 pts. Coby White also 14, SGA 15. – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Thunder 72, Bulls 58 at half
White 14 pts
LaVine 14 pts; 2-10 FGs; 9-9 FTs
Shai G-A 13 pts, 4 assists
OCK 53.2% FG – 9:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Timberwolves 64 #Suns 49 Half
PHX: Bridges 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Ayton 6 (3-of-15 FGs). Wainright 6. Team: 8-of-13 on 3s.
MINN: Russell 13, Edwards and Prince 11 each. Team: Team: 6-of-15 on 3s. – 9:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls down 12 … Max LaVine 2-for-10 – 1-for-6 from three. Is an impressive 9-for-9 from the FT line. Gotta be better if you want to be Batman! – 9:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIN 64, PHX 49
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-15 FG
Wainright: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Russell: 13 Pts, 5-8 FG – 9:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the Suns 64-49 at the half. Ayton is 3-for-15. The rest of the Suns are 17-31. Wolves are at 56%. Phoenix has 10 turnovers. Should be an easy Wolves win, but the third quarter doldrums await! – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Minnesota has had great ball movement in 1st half.
So when #Suns give up extra possessions, that makes it worse.
Ayton 3-of-15. #Suns down 15. – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Washington Jr. missed lob opportunity with Ayton.
Bridges 6-of-7 FGs for 14 points.
Rest of #Suns? 12-of-30 for 29 points – 8:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
For most of 1stQ, #Bulls looked like they had no chance of matching up with OKC, but managed to finish strong and end the quarter down 33-31. LaVine has 10 pts. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 33, Bulls 31
SGA – 7 points
Dort – 7 points
LaVine – 10 points – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIN 35, PHX 25
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-6 FG
Washington: 4 Pts
Edwards: 9 Pts, 2 Stl, 4-8 FG – 8:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu takes a 3-pointer, misses. Bulls get the rebound. Zach LaVine takes a 3-pointer, misses. Bulls get the rebound. Coby White takes a 3-pointer, makes it, gets the foul.
The fans who have been shouting “shoot it!” since tip-off are delighted. – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges 3 off Ayton handoff.
#Suns #Timberwolves tied at 7-7. – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to return Friday at #Timberwolves (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Timberwolves:
Duane Washington Jr.
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton
Saric played 68 games for Minnesota in the 2018-19 season before Phoenix got him and Cam Johnson in a 2019 draft day trade. – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is available tonight, per Suns – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just getting anybody back, let alone a starter, a guy that from a production standpoint means a lot to us.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who returns tonight at #Timberwolves after missing last two games with left ankle sprain.
“He was jacked and excited to play.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBQrqMY8jx7:23 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Saturday marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game.
Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan address his status amid Ball posting videos of his progress on social media.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson X Torrey Craig X Deandre Ayton = jump hook.
Johnson (knee) hasn’t played since Nov. 4 when tearing his right meniscus against Portland.
#Suns continue road trip Friday at Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/AVdWOCPfNt12:28 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine joked that his top goal in France (outside of basketball) would be getting to a winery for a tasting: “I think Burgundy’s not too far away, maybe I can slip away.” – 12:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to return Friday at T-Wolves https://t.co/g0wgxXHq6E via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ZfBqzynvWa12:20 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson, potential continuity for the franchise, Immanuel Quickley (clip below) Zach LaVine, @Marc Berman & more on The Putback with guests @Steve Popper & @CPTheFanchise. Full show: https://t.co/wdmfUsoXKG pic.twitter.com/akZWEFfBnc12:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to play tonight at #Timberwolves. Has missed last two games with left ankle sprain suffered late in #Suns loss Sunday vs. Cleveland. – 11:52 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers have won 13 of 17, but in their recent losses a guard has gone off against them…
— C.J McCollum: 42 points
— Zach LaVine,: 41 points
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 37 points on 10-16 from the field and 16-16 at the free-throw line last night
https://t.co/fqWNJoLoSh pic.twitter.com/qqr8HOKP6x10:25 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) doubtful again tonight. Zach LaVine probable with a hand bruise. – 10:08 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Morning injury report lists DeMar DeRozan as doubtful with that right quad strain for tonight’s home game against OKC.
Zach LaVine is also probable with a right hand contusion. – 9:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ayton this season:
17.5 PPG
9.8 RPG
59.2 FG%
How many centers have been better this season? pic.twitter.com/MLbznzRYlz9:45 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns at #Timberwolves
QUESTIONABLE: Deandre Ayton (ankle).
OUT: Devin Booker (groin) Cam Johnson (knee) Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip). – 6:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s Suns game against the Timberwolves.
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cam Payne, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet remain out. – 5:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) has been upgrade to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves. Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet all remain out – 5:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan doubtful vs. Thunder. Zach LaVine is probable with a right hand contusion. – 5:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The NBA’s Last 2-Minute Report from last night’s Wizards win over the Bulls did not find any inaccurate calls or non-calls. For the final play, the report said Delon Wright made clean contact with the ball, not Zach LaVine, and didn’t have any follow-through contact with LaVine. – 3:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
NBA’s Last 2-Minute Report says officials were correct in not calling a foul on Delon Wright against Zach LaVine on #Bulls‘ final possession in Washington – 3:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA L2M Report states that Delon Wright did not foul Zach LaVine on final possession. – 3:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Immanuel Quickley, Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson, potential continuity for the franchise, Zach LaVine, @Marc Berman & more on The Putback earlier today with guests @Steve Popper & @CPTheFanchise: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…3:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We took questions on NYK/Immanuel Quickley, Zach Lavine, rotations & more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks for the questions 👍🏻.. we’re talking NYK/NBA on The Putback at 1p w/@Steve Popper & @CPTheFanchise
Mailbag: sny.tv/articles/knick…
Putback: youtube.com/watch?v=PdovEX…12:02 PM

More on this storyline

Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (right quadricep strain) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Golden State. Zach LaVine (right hand contusion) is probable and Tony Bradley (return to competition reconditioning) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 14, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home