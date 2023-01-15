Thunder 41, Nets 37: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-23) play against the Brooklyn Nets (14-14) at Barclays Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 41, Brooklyn Nets 37 (Q2 05:12)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Patty Mills, Seth Curry, and Isaiah Joe on the floor at the same time 6:55 PM Patty Mills, Seth Curry, and Isaiah Joe on the floor at the same time pic.twitter.com/JTnmvKHf8Z

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Patty Mills getting some minutes now with 6:38 left in the second quarter. – Patty Mills getting some minutes now with 6:38 left in the second quarter. – 6:53 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nic Claxton’s three-block streak has reached eight games. Needs three more to tie Shawn Bradley for the franchise-record. – Nic Claxton’s three-block streak has reached eight games. Needs three more to tie Shawn Bradley for the franchise-record. – 6:52 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Kenrich Williams has been a legit awesome piece for OKC offensively along with all the hustle stuff. Career-highs at the rim (68%), mid-range (51% ranking in the 93rd percentile for position), 3 point (45%, 98th percentile for position) according to cleaning the glass. – Kenrich Williams has been a legit awesome piece for OKC offensively along with all the hustle stuff. Career-highs at the rim (68%), mid-range (51% ranking in the 93rd percentile for position), 3 point (45%, 98th percentile for position) according to cleaning the glass. – 6:50 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nic Claxton, rim protector. Stops Josh Giddey at the rim with his left hand. 6:48 PM Nic Claxton, rim protector. Stops Josh Giddey at the rim with his left hand. pic.twitter.com/SgbXYqYxpA

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry heating up. He’s up to seven points on 3-for-4 shooting, giving the Nets a spark off the bench. Thunder lead 32-31 with 9:16 left in the first half. – Seth Curry heating up. He’s up to seven points on 3-for-4 shooting, giving the Nets a spark off the bench. Thunder lead 32-31 with 9:16 left in the first half. – 6:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Another example of something I always harp on: Isaiah Joe playing bigger than he is with a block on Royce O’Neale. – Another example of something I always harp on: Isaiah Joe playing bigger than he is with a block on Royce O’Neale. – 6:47 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The Thunder plays fun lineups. This one with Kenrich Williams as the 5 leads to a dribble drive and kick by him to SGA for a 3 after he gets Yutu Watanabe in the air. OKC is +11.5 per 100 possessions this season with Williams at center, via 6:42 PM The Thunder plays fun lineups. This one with Kenrich Williams as the 5 leads to a dribble drive and kick by him to SGA for a 3 after he gets Yutu Watanabe in the air. OKC is +11.5 per 100 possessions this season with Williams at center, via @Ben Falk , in 248 poss. pic.twitter.com/Hc8qHta91G

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Thunder lead the Nets 28-24. SGA leads all scorers with nine points. Balanced scoring for the Nets so far, but a 1-for-6 start from 3. – End of the first quarter: Thunder lead the Nets 28-24. SGA leads all scorers with nine points. Balanced scoring for the Nets so far, but a 1-for-6 start from 3. – 6:39 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 28, Nets 24

SGA – 9 points

Giddey – 6 points, 3 rebounds

Dort – 6 points

Kyrie – 5 points – End of 1Q: Thunder 28, Nets 24SGA – 9 pointsGiddey – 6 points, 3 reboundsDort – 6 pointsKyrie – 5 points – 6:39 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lindy Waters III is playing his best basketball in 2023, once again a calm dribble in and being under control allowed him to kick out to an open Joe 3. Playing really good defense as well, and we know about his shooting ability. – Lindy Waters III is playing his best basketball in 2023, once again a calm dribble in and being under control allowed him to kick out to an open Joe 3. Playing really good defense as well, and we know about his shooting ability. – 6:39 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Had to make sure @Rjeff24 got his Classic Edition jersey! 6:36 PM Had to make sure @Rjeff24 got his Classic Edition jersey! pic.twitter.com/HdUYNYCeP4

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Current lineup on the floor:

SGA

Mann

Joe

Waters III

Kenrich – Current lineup on the floor:SGAMannJoeWaters IIIKenrich – 6:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

It did not work, but that was a great set up. Kenrich Williams cut opens up a Lindy Waters III 3, SGA drives to the nail, makes sure his man is on his back and can not rotate to close out on Waters III, OKC missed the wide open 3, but it was great process over results play – It did not work, but that was a great set up. Kenrich Williams cut opens up a Lindy Waters III 3, SGA drives to the nail, makes sure his man is on his back and can not rotate to close out on Waters III, OKC missed the wide open 3, but it was great process over results play – 6:35 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Nate McMillan for 24th on the Thunder All-Time points list with 4,735 points – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Nate McMillan for 24th on the Thunder All-Time points list with 4,735 points – 6:34 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey’s 3 point shooting has got all the buzz, but his aggressiveness at the rim has been a big key in his efficiency as well.

Giddey is 3 for 3 attacking the basket early vs the Nets. – Josh Giddey’s 3 point shooting has got all the buzz, but his aggressiveness at the rim has been a big key in his efficiency as well.Giddey is 3 for 3 attacking the basket early vs the Nets. – 6:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Edmond Sumner with a nice dime on an inbounds pass to Markieff Morris. Timeout. Oklahoma City. Jacque Vaughn digging deeper into the rotation with Ben Simmons out with back soreness. Sumner started in place of Simmons, and Curry, Warren, Watanabe & Morris are all seeing early PT. – Edmond Sumner with a nice dime on an inbounds pass to Markieff Morris. Timeout. Oklahoma City. Jacque Vaughn digging deeper into the rotation with Ben Simmons out with back soreness. Sumner started in place of Simmons, and Curry, Warren, Watanabe & Morris are all seeing early PT. – 6:30 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I really hope Josh Giddey has an I love New York shirt. He dominates against the Nets and the Knicks. He has 6 points, 1 assists, and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes. – I really hope Josh Giddey has an I love New York shirt. He dominates against the Nets and the Knicks. He has 6 points, 1 assists, and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes. – 6:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Second unit is Irving with Curry, Morris, Warren and Watanabe. – Second unit is Irving with Curry, Morris, Warren and Watanabe. – 6:26 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

With two early threes tonight, Lu Dort has reached 350 career three-pointers – With two early threes tonight, Lu Dort has reached 350 career three-pointers – 6:25 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Yuta Watanabe and Markieff Morris are Vaughn’s first two subs tonight. – Yuta Watanabe and Markieff Morris are Vaughn’s first two subs tonight. – 6:24 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Thunder lead the Nets 12-10. Timeout Vaughn with 7:01 left in the first. Nets started 4-for-10 from the field, 1-for-4 from 3. – Thunder lead the Nets 12-10. Timeout Vaughn with 7:01 left in the first. Nets started 4-for-10 from the field, 1-for-4 from 3. – 6:21 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really strong start from Lu Dort 2-2 from 3. – Really strong start from Lu Dort 2-2 from 3. – 6:20 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Continuing to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 6:16 PM Continuing to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/OCl9HyqHjL

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Missed the initial slam but gets the follow up. I love the offensive force Jaylin Williams has played with the last two games. That’s something Blue head coach Kameron Woods and Mark Daigneault have been trying to get out of him. – Missed the initial slam but gets the follow up. I love the offensive force Jaylin Williams has played with the last two games. That’s something Blue head coach Kameron Woods and Mark Daigneault have been trying to get out of him. – 6:16 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Defending inside 6 feet in the NBA for the season

(Min 5 shots defender per game – 70 players qualify)

1. Giannis -15% (15% below expected FG% of shots)

2. Nic Claxton -13.9%

3. Walker Kessler -13.2%

4. Lauri Markkanen -12.9%

5. Daniel Gafford -12.4% – Defending inside 6 feet in the NBA for the season(Min 5 shots defender per game – 70 players qualify)1. Giannis -15% (15% below expected FG% of shots)2. Nic Claxton -13.9%3. Walker Kessler -13.2%4. Lauri Markkanen -12.9%5. Daniel Gafford -12.4% – 6:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

A random fun fact for you all about today’s game: Nets assistant Adam Caporn coached Thunder guard Josh Giddy in Australia at the Institute of Sport. That team had Giddy, Dyson Daniels (Pelicans) and Tyrese Proctor (Duke). Crazy loaded. – A random fun fact for you all about today’s game: Nets assistant Adam Caporn coached Thunder guard Josh Giddy in Australia at the Institute of Sport. That team had Giddy, Dyson Daniels (Pelicans) and Tyrese Proctor (Duke). Crazy loaded. – 6:10 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Well,

Obvious question is where was this when Bulls had advantage at C vs. Was & OKC? – Well, #Bulls improved to 1-1 vs. the two worst road teams in NBA, beating Golden State 132-118. Vucevic matches career-high with 43 pts; LaVine 27.Obvious question is where was this when Bulls had advantage at C vs. Was & OKC? – 6:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors are now 1-10 on the road against East teams this season. Losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Heat, Magic, Bucks, Pacers, Sixers, Nets, Knicks and now Bulls. Only road win against the conference came vs Raptors. Warriors back below .500 — 21-22. – The Warriors are now 1-10 on the road against East teams this season. Losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Heat, Magic, Bucks, Pacers, Sixers, Nets, Knicks and now Bulls. Only road win against the conference came vs Raptors. Warriors back below .500 — 21-22. – 5:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Thunder tip shortly. No Ben Simmons. He was a late scratch due to back soreness. Ed Sumner starts over him. Do we see anyone else get minutes? Let’s see who can help Kyrie Irving today. Updates to come. – Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Thunder tip shortly. No Ben Simmons. He was a late scratch due to back soreness. Ed Sumner starts over him. Do we see anyone else get minutes? Let’s see who can help Kyrie Irving today. Updates to come. – 5:57 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters at Nets:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams

– Jaylin Williams – Thunder starters at Nets:– SGA– Giddey– Dort– Jalen Williams– Jaylin Williams – 5:56 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Bro, Vucevic has 41. Did not see that coming – Bro, Vucevic has 41. Did not see that coming – 5:54 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Simmons downgraded to out with back pain. Nets starters against OKC will be Sumner, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. – Simmons downgraded to out with back pain. Nets starters against OKC will be Sumner, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. – 5:41 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Starters for this evening’s game vs. Oklahoma City:

Sumner, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – Starters for this evening’s game vs. Oklahoma City:Sumner, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:39 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Ben Simmons is OUT tonight with back soreness. – Nets say Ben Simmons is OUT tonight with back soreness. – 5:39 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Ben Simmons is out tonight due to back soreness, Nets say. – Ben Simmons is out tonight due to back soreness, Nets say. – 5:39 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Eugene Omoruyi (lower back soreness) is a late scratch tonight, per the Thunder. – Eugene Omoruyi (lower back soreness) is a late scratch tonight, per the Thunder. – 5:21 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

So if history means anything, the Nets’ last-minute announcement that Ben Simmons is questionable means that he is out. – So if history means anything, the Nets’ last-minute announcement that Ben Simmons is questionable means that he is out. – 5:21 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jalen Williams is back in Brooklyn for the first time since the draft

When asked about it, Mark Daigneault said his willingness to participate in the combine stood out

“A lot of players don’t play in the combine. Even guys that feel like they’re 2nd-round picks.” – Jalen Williams is back in Brooklyn for the first time since the draftWhen asked about it, Mark Daigneault said his willingness to participate in the combine stood out“A lot of players don’t play in the combine. Even guys that feel like they’re 2nd-round picks.” – 5:15 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City:

Simmons (back soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City:Simmons (back soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 5:09 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets downgrade Ben Simmons tonight to questionable with back soreness. – Nets downgrade Ben Simmons tonight to questionable with back soreness. – 5:08 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets now saying Ben Simmons is questionable for tonight’s game against the Thunder. For what it’s worth, Vaughn said everybody went through practice on Saturday. – Nets now saying Ben Simmons is questionable for tonight’s game against the Thunder. For what it’s worth, Vaughn said everybody went through practice on Saturday. – 5:07 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nets just announced that Ben Simmons is questionable with back soreness. – Nets just announced that Ben Simmons is questionable with back soreness. – 5:07 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallies 4 points tonight he will be 24th in All-time scoring in Sonics/Thunder history passing Nate McMillan who has his number retired by Seattle. – When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallies 4 points tonight he will be 24th in All-time scoring in Sonics/Thunder history passing Nate McMillan who has his number retired by Seattle. – 5:00 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng (wrist) is working on getting his range of motion back: “He’s healed. It’s now a matter of getting everything working again. And he’s on schedule. He’s right where we want him to be at this point in the process.” – Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng (wrist) is working on getting his range of motion back: “He’s healed. It’s now a matter of getting everything working again. And he’s on schedule. He’s right where we want him to be at this point in the process.” – 5:00 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said Dru Smith made it to Brooklyn. Played for LI last night and had 13 points in 33 minutes. Got to talk with him after a workout this morning. – Jacque Vaughn said Dru Smith made it to Brooklyn. Played for LI last night and had 13 points in 33 minutes. Got to talk with him after a workout this morning. – 4:21 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder led the NBA in charges drawn per game (1.09). – The Thunder led the NBA in charges drawn per game (1.09). – 4:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

There’s a stuck elevator at Mavs’ hotel. Hope no one from Mavs’ travel party is involved, like the first night of this trip in OKC. – There’s a stuck elevator at Mavs’ hotel. Hope no one from Mavs’ travel party is involved, like the first night of this trip in OKC. – 3:44 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder wraps up the road trip in Brooklyn to take on the Nets. OKC will look to leverage its offensive momentum against one of the top teams in the East.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 2:38 PM The Thunder wraps up the road trip in Brooklyn to take on the Nets. OKC will look to leverage its offensive momentum against one of the top teams in the East.@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/xsHJjuTAoA

Erik Slater @erikslater_

At the midway point of the NBA season, no team has pulled off a more dramatic turnaround than the Brooklyn Nets.

And Jacque Vaughn pointed to three things when asked what stands out about this Nets group: 2:21 PM At the midway point of the NBA season, no team has pulled off a more dramatic turnaround than the Brooklyn Nets.And Jacque Vaughn pointed to three things when asked what stands out about this Nets group: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jacq…

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

The Thunder have the 3rd-easiest remaining strength of schedule (.482 opponent win percentage)

The left group of teams are their toughest opponents left and the right group of teams are their easiest opponents left 12:34 PM The Thunder have the 3rd-easiest remaining strength of schedule (.482 opponent win percentage)The left group of teams are their toughest opponents left and the right group of teams are their easiest opponents left pic.twitter.com/wsrm4AqkTj