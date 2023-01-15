Thunder vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $7,170,286 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,967,327 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!