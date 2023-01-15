Warriors 10, Bulls 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 15, 2023

Game streams

The Golden State Warriors (21-21) play against the Chicago Bulls (24-24) at United Center

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023

Golden State Warriors 10, Chicago Bulls 21 (Q1 04:35)

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Really sad #Bulls spent a time out showing people in Warriors jerseys on video board and calling it “bandwagon-cam.” Bulls have long been famous for always having fans in road arenas. – 3:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After Klay opens the scoring with a 3, Bulls go on a 15-2 run.
Warriors timeout, trailing 15-5, 7:02 left in first quarter – 3:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones fastbreak dunk alert 👀
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/4JEZ1LDXEr3:53 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pretty slow start for the Warriors, down 15-5 to Chicago about five minutes in. Just 2/7 from the field with three turnovers. – 3:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls off to a fast start, up 15-5 on Golden State. Warriors are 4-16 on road this year, second worst in the league. Of course, Bulls already lost to NBA’s worst road team, Houston. – 3:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Stand-out defense from the Bulls at the top of the perimeter to start this game out. DJJ just snatched an awry pass and absolutely hammered a dunk in transition.
Bulls get up 15-5 before Steve Kerr calls a frustrated timeout. – 3:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Moses Moody is the first Warrior off the bench tonight. – 3:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Light work for Zach LaVine ✈️
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/hbu7YXqe9i3:47 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine gets up for an over-the-head (?) dunk in transition for his first points of the game. – 3:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson, on the first night of a back-to-back, opens with a 3 – 3:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Bulls win the tip. Game on. – 3:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day today.
Dalen Terry gave a brief (and energetic) message and the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was played pregame.
Both teams are wearing shirts that read: “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” pic.twitter.com/ASa9nAkYSO3:40 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ivey on what he’s most excited for in Paris: “Really everything. I’ve been out of the country a few times, been to London. I’m really excited to see a change of scenery, explore the world, do a little shopping … and most importantly get a win against Chicago.” – 3:37 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Watching Cleveland v. Minn.
Cleveland doesn’t look right. They are 5-6 in their last 11.
Wins are 2 v. Phoenix (no Booker) 2 v. Chicago (Donovan’s 71 in OT and 1 pt win) and good win @ Portland.
Next 5 games are New Orleans, Memphis, Warriors, Bucks, Knicks
Keep eye on it – 3:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”
-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/a1XY6gYxko3:19 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Traditional starters for the Warriors. No DeMar DeRozan for the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/zUH1EBsUAg3:16 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is playing through swelling in his shooting hand, but the Bulls star doesn’t have a torn ligament.
More on the slight injury concern for LaVine: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…3:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Sunday afternoon hoops coming up.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/EYihwv5MZW3:13 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This is what Billy Donovan said pregame about Zach Lavine’s hand injury: “He had some pretty significant swelling. Did imaging, nothing major, but just kind of on his knuckle of his shooting hand that he’ll have to manage and deal with.” #Bulls3:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting five vs. the Warriors.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Xuq3fkwMB73:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“There are no restrictions at all.”
“We’re still working towards that time.”
The latest on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in playing back-to-backs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…2:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Word is, #Bulls are taking all players to Paris, including the two-way guys. – 2:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5UBggRJLhr2:30 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Season high in scoring last game from @Donte DiVincenzo 💥 pic.twitter.com/QE3sKS1oAG2:26 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Steve Kerr reports he went to the Chicago Steel hockey game last night in Geneva and had a great time. The son of someone on the Warriors staff plays for the team, he said. – 2:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson likely won’t play in both ends of this back-to-back, Steve Kerr said. He’s still working toward being able to do that but dealt with knee soreness last week so they don’t want to push it. – 2:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is cleared to play both sides of these upcoming back-to-backs, if the body feels up to it. Klay Thompson is still expected to rest one side (so out tomorrow vs Wizards). – 2:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
It’s unlikely Klay Thompson will play in both games of both back-to-backs the Warriors have this trip, Kerr says.
Kerr says there will likely be a team Thompson will be available for both, but given he felt knee soreness last week, they don’t want to push it now. – 2:05 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr is a big Second City fan. He usually goes to a show if he has a night out in Chicago but went to a USHL game last night to support head trainer Rick Celebrini’s son who plays for the Chicago Steel. – 2:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr tells reporters in Chicago that Steph Curry is clear to play both nights of a back-to-back
Kerr says it’s unlikely Klay Thompson plays the back-to-backs on this trip after his recent knee soreness, but expects Klay to do so at some point this season – 2:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala may miss both games of this Chicago, Washington back-to-back. Was sore after the game the other night. Would Kerr tell Iguodala to stop dunking?
“That was my secret. That’s why I stayed in the league.” – 2:02 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala came out of the last game sore and is day-to-day. He’s out today in Chicago and could miss tomorrow’s in DC. They’ll see how he feels, Steve Kerr said. – 2:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
There’s a chance that Andre Iguodala, who is out today against the Bulls, will also be out tomorrow against the Wizards.
Steve Kerr says he’s a little sore after the San Antonio game and his availability will be assessed day to day. – 2:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala (sore hip) may miss Monday’s game against the Wizards also. He’s already out today against the Bulls. – 2:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Be there for the homecourt rematch against Golden State on 1/19 ☘️
Find out how to enter to win tickets: https://t.co/C7vKEw7C9q pic.twitter.com/1e6MhTmv8X2:00 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls leading scorers the last time they beat Golden State on Mar. 2, 2017:
Jimmy Butler 22
Bobby Portis 17
Dwyane Wade 12
Robin Lopez 10 – 1:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga getting some court work pregame in Chicago. Out today against Bulls but nearing a return from a foot sprain. – 1:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan will not play today against the Warriors.
Billy Donovan said the Bulls are optimistic that he’ll be ready to play in Paris. – 1:53 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan is out today against the Warriors. He sits for a third straight game with a quad injury – 1:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is out today vs. Warriors. #Bulls1:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeRozan is out vs Warriors – 1:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol today.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/s7CDiYsakj1:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Can confirm Tony Bradley is back from health & safety protocols. #Bulls1:26 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
All the pre-draft scouting reports labeling Patrick Baldwin Jr. a “bust” and a “disappointment” already look silly. Scouts, though, had to evaluate Baldwin without necessary context.
Here’s how he has navigated his mother’s breast-cancer diagnosis: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…1:08 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
A Q&A with French basketball journalist Liliane Trevisan on what the Bulls and fans should expect in Paris, the state of the game, and everything stately about this trip.
bit.ly/3ZGjuN512:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Monté Morris will be available to play tomorrow against Golden State, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Morris missed Washington’s last game because of hamstring soreness. – 12:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is questionable to play in tomorrow’s afternoon game vs. GSW. Beal participated in practice today but is still ramping up after a left hamstring strain. – 12:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris will return tomorrow against the Warriors, Bradley Beal is questionable, per Unseld Jr. – 12:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last four games because of a low-grade left hamstring strain, will be listed as questionable to play tomorrow afternoon against Golden State, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 12:31 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Since Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem are retiring after this season…
If Carmelo Anthony doesn’t get an NBA contract, LeBron James will become the oldest player in the NBA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CSkPEnEG0A11:10 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls vs. Warriors. 2:30 pm CT.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/iwQZ0ufKPe11:00 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday hoops in Chicago
🏀 GSW at CHI
🕟 12:30pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj14fy
📝 https://t.co/AJkb7rXmEa
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/WCtlbcwE4p10:59 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game day from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Golden State Warriors @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 2:15 pre Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me Fired up ! – 10:44 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Warriors game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…10:25 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago looks to avoid a four-game losing streak on Sunday. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…10:05 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
And here is the group of players that have veto power on any trade:
BKN: Kessler Edwards
CHI: Derrick Jones
DAL: Theo Pinson
DET: Rodney McGruder
GSW: Andre Iguodala
MIA: Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem
1/2 – 9:59 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There are 9 players that have an extension restriction and are ineligible to be traded:
CLE: Dean Wade
DAL: Maxi Kleber
DEN: Nikola Jokic
LAL: LeBron James
GSW: Andrew Wiggins
MIN: Karl-Anthony Towns
NOP: Larry Nance, Jr., CJ McCollum
PHX: Devin Booker – 9:55 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Trade restrictions have now been lifted for:
BKN: Nicolas Claxton
CHA: Cody Martin
CHI: Zach LaVine
DEN: Vlatko Cancar
GSW: Kevon Looney
HOU: Jae’sean Tate
LAC: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey
MEM: Tyus Jones
MIA: Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo
1/2 – 9:51 AM

