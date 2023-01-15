Warriors vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Golden State Warriors are spending $9,208,290 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $7,928,673 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 15, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!