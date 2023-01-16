Bulls have some insurance in Lonzo Ball's contract in event he never plays again

Sources said the Lonzo Bulls have some insurance—the amount wasn’t revealed by those sources—on his four-year, $80 million contract if the drastic scenario of him never playing again materialized. Ball said he doesn’t “have any concern” about that hypothetical outcome. “I just think it’s time consuming,” Ball said. “This is my third surgery, I had two last year. It’s about building that strength back up and the confidence in myself. I’m only 25, so I’m not too worried about (career-ending injury.)”
Source: NBC Sports
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is not ruling out a return this season, but still needs a lot of things to go right for it to happen. Also, let's talk about these knee surgeries being career-threatening … plus, DeMar's back … Paris Day 1 …
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/1… – 2:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball talked in Paris today. While he expressed no concern his lingering knee issue could be career-threatening, he acknowledges he still has no timetable to return but is staying upbeat and positive amid minor progress.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball talked today in Paris. Said he's remaining mentally strong after 1-year absence and making progress but still experiencing some discomfort. He still wants to play but is realistic about possibility of running out of runway to return this season. – 11:19 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball has not ruled this season out for a return, but did say he has a realistic date when it will be too late. – 11:16 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Today marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball last played in an NBA game. Desired roster continuity has been elusive for management. Will that lead to change by next month's trade deadline?

We rank trade assets in terms of value,not feasibility. For @NBCSChicago:
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:27 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
It’s been a full year since Lonzo Ball last played basketball.
And despite small improvements and hopeful IG posts, Ball’s future with the Bulls remains uncertain.
More on what comes next and whether he'll see the court this season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 10:05 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball IG post sparks excitement … Billy Donovan plays wet towel on that spark. Plus, some love for the Chuck-ster … all in one click …
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:05 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball posted a video of himself dunking on IG, the latest sign of the small improvements he’s made recently
“As much as they’re little steps, it’s still progress he’s continuing to make”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Saturday marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game.
Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan address his status amid Ball posting videos of his progress on social media.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan was very, very hesitant to voice any excitement over the videos Lonzo Ball posted today of himself dunking, jumping on one leg and running on a treadmill.
He emphasized that “running, cutting, sprinting, doing it day after day after day” is still a long ways off. – 6:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tomorrow marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game. Billy Donovan emphasized that Ball would need a long runway to return to play once he has been cleared for cutting and full-speed daily on-court running, which he hasn't yet. – 6:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
There's excitement over the Lonzo Ball IG post, but relax. He's still dealing with discomfort in those activities… just less. – 6:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 4:00 PM
Patiently answering question after question about a seemingly interminable rehabilitation process that still has no timetable for his return, Ball emphasized that he’s remaining mentally strong following two surgical procedures on his left knee and that he still hopes to return this season. But Ball also acknowledged given that he has yet to be cleared for cutting or running full speed daily and needs a significant ramp-up period if he gets that clearance without issue, he’s running out of time. -via NBC Sports / January 16, 2023
“I mean, naturally, yeah, everything is on a time schedule,” Ball said, when asked about the possibility of running out of time. “But I’m trying to stay positive, keep my hopes up. “I would love to play. I would never count that out. It’s a long year, I feel like we’re hitting our stride right now. So hopefully I can keep getting better, the team will keep getting better and we can meet up.” -via NBC Sports / January 16, 2023
Asked why he posted the videos to social media, Ball had a ready answer. “Just that the process was starting. To be able to do something, getting back on the floor a little bit, starting to run on the treadmill,” he said. “Obviously, there’s still some discomfort and some hitching in there. But it’s the process of getting everything started. -via NBC Sports / January 16, 2023
