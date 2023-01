Bulls have some insurance in Lonzo Ball's contract in event he never plays again

Patiently answering question after question about a seemingly interminable rehabilitation process that still has no timetable for his return, Ball emphasized that he’s remaining mentally strong following two surgical procedures on his left knee and that he still hopes to return this season. But Ball also acknowledged given that he has yet to be cleared for cutting or running full speed daily and needs a significant ramp-up period if he gets that clearance without issue, he’s running out of time . -via NBC Sports / January 16, 2023