Cavs eyeing three-way trade for Malik Beasley

As part of the Cavaliers’ ongoing search for wing upgrades, league sources say, they have weighed pursuing a three-way trade scenario that would land Atlanta’s John Collins with the Jazz and bring Utah’s Malik Beasley to Cleveland.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on:
1. The Jazz have played in many close games this year… is it really more than other teams? A quick study.
2. Malik Beasley’s shot selection
3. Thoughts on the Delta Center announcement — I thought it was cool.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:45 AM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the start for the Jazz tonight, along with Malik Beasley pic.twitter.com/FQx32M0i1X – 8:40 PM
After Utah’s early season success, league personnel is expecting the Jazz to reintroduce another seller into the trade deadline. Utah has received plenty of incoming calls on both Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, with the Jazz’s perceived valuation of a first-round pick for each player. Perhaps Vanderbilt is another young forward the Pacers deem has enough upside to grow alongside Turner. The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel a decisive 13-0 run. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 16 rebounds against his former team. Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 apiece as Utah won for just the second time in nine games. “I thought our guys just really dug in, stayed the course and stayed focused on the little things,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. -via ESPN / January 11, 2023
Tony Jones: Malik Beasley said he wants to be in the 3-point contest during all-star weekend -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / December 23, 2022
