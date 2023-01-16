Celtics 14, Hornets 13: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (32-12) play against the Charlotte Hornets (33-33) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
Boston Celtics 14, Charlotte Hornets 13 (Q1 06:17)
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A truly insane stat, a full year has gone by since the Celtics began their dominant run, particularly on the road.
They enter this afternoon’s game in Charlotte, in their last 41 road games (the equivalent of a full season), Boston is 30-11 with an +8.88 scoring margin. – 1:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Charlotte has 1 more make but 5 more shots already, so the Celtics need to tighten up those second chances & turnovers. – 1:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum with the Mahomes assist to Robert Williams. #Celtics #Hornets – 1:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White is good to go for #Celtics after Saturday’s collision with Marcus Smart bostonglobe.com/2023/01/16/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 1:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Boston Celtics @celtics
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all” #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/4KhqQYLVaG – 1:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
When he was on the ground, Derrick White said the training staff asked him questions, like could he move everything. “I never worried about that because I could move everything,” White said. “After that, it was just trying to figure out what’s next.” – 12:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“It was kind of like a stinger, whiplash…but I started feeling better.” – Derrick White on the neck injury he suffered on Saturday night vs Charlotte that sidelined him for all but the first quarter. – 12:46 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I’m really interested in the Tatum-White-Smart-Double Big lineup that Mazzulla is starting today. We’ve only seen 14 possessions of it so far this season but it feels like it has a lot of potential. – 12:44 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – January 16, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari Charlotte: Hayward, Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/4RrwRCrR8Q – 12:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Terry Rozier III
LaMelo Ball – 12:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for this afternoon vs. Boston
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ylTBkrcBsI – 12:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Starting five for today 5️⃣
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/1vm55bgV4s – 12:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BOS
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/vzhGnph9OI – 12:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sweatsets and puffers today 😛
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ySwR2NZRjr – 12:19 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Me, @joe_sway and @Gary Washburn just spoke with Derrick White regarding Saturday night’s neck injury. He said he doesn’t have any soreness, adding that he never lost any sense of feeling but was just sore afterward. – 12:16 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Images that look weird but are real: Danilo Gallinari playing against Milan as a Knick 😳 pic.twitter.com/tgQ62ow1RY – 12:13 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Surprise addition to the injury report: Cody Martin is OUT for today’s matinee with Boston with left knee soreness. He was a late add as questionable this morning. Gordon Hayward remains out. pic.twitter.com/QgeFujbyRp – 12:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Don’t miss our early tipoff! Here’s something to read with lunch 🥡 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/v2ZNyhtSwg – 11:52 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Pre-game notes:
*Derrick White is IN
*Jaylen Brown is progressing
*Mazzulla hopes for a more physical presence early to keep #Hornets from getting comfortable.
#Celtics – 11:35 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We need to be willing to have a dialogue, understand people’s perspectives and then understand where we can all improve.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/OKoDKGg3Op – 11:33 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
On #MLKDay, Malcolm Brogdon has a personal civil rights leader to look up to. The Boston #Celtics guard’s grandfather, John Hurst Adams, was ‘a pioneer in many ways,’ as a bishop, an outspoken activist and a college president . bit.ly/3H8n2Aw #NBA – 11:33 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBA Notebook: Why Joe Mazzulla avoids calling timeouts for Celtics @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/13/nba… – 11:32 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Steve Clifford, smiling after getting thrown a bone about how the Hornets committed a season low 11 fouls in Game 1 a big point of emphasis. “Well, let’s just say we might not have been close enough to them to foul them” – 11:24 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford shares that the 2nd half against Boston on Saturday they had the lowest number of deflections in any half this year. In games the Hornets have won they average 38, vs Boston it was a season low 24 – 11:22 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Derrick White is available for today’s game, team announces
Celtics play Hornets at 1 ET in Charlotte – 11:16 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White has been upgraded to available for this afternoon’s game, per the Celtics. – 11:16 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Payton Pritchard weighs in on the conclusion of our mini-series against Charlotte and how our depth has been a huge factor during our win streak. pic.twitter.com/kPahaqoCHD – 11:11 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
John & I are in studio this afternoon with @Joe_Sway & @A. Sherrod Blakely joining us from Charlotte. #Celtics #Hornets G2 coming up in a few hours: youtu.be/64nzcNcs-n8 – 11:09 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 3️⃣ words, brought to you by your Hornets!
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/AQyiRs3Wt4 – 11:04 AM
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 3️⃣ words, brought to you by your Hornets!
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in home games this season:
35.1 — Embiid
35.0 — Doncic
33.9 — Giannis
32.8 — Tatum pic.twitter.com/LDR63N6UvT – 10:52 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s @Jaylen Brown addressing the crowd pregame before last year’s MLK Day game
“Systemic racism is real. It plagues the city of Boston as well as the rest our our society. Thank you to Dr. Martin Luther…Rest assured, the fight continues.”
pic.twitter.com/8c6g63iC6X – 10:39 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Trade SZN is approaching, so who could the Celtics move if they get in on a deal at the deadline?
Breaking down each player’s trade potential on @The Athletic
theathletic.com/4094027/2023/0… – 10:36 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Having a sense of empathy can go a long way.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/DII7EfDTMw – 10:30 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Boston Celtics @celtics
“We’re fortunate and thankful to have someone as impactful as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” pic.twitter.com/rNprytvY3i – 10:02 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Eastern Conference Rankings over the past six weeks:
Most Wins:
1. Knicks: 15
1. Sixers: 15
3. Celtics: 14
3. Nets: 14
5. Heat: 13
6. Cavs: 12
Net Rating:
1. Knicks: +8.3
2. Nets: +6.6
3. Sixers: +5.8
Defensive Rating:
1. Knicks: 108.8
2. Celtics: 109.4
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-knicks-a… – 9:56 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PODCAST | Should LaMelo be in the 3pt competition at All Star weekend?
Plus, the real reason McDaniels is in trade rumors, LaMelo’s development and the fast approaching trade deadline ⬇️
Listen + Subscribe: https://t.co/1r5jJDkanS
@DKSportsbook Promo Code “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/zvZdcc5h0V – 9:52 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Gallinari posted a video of himself getting shots up in Charlotte
An *amazing* video of himself getting shots up in Charlotte
(Flashing light warning) pic.twitter.com/MWurskHnXk – 9:51 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Gallinari posted a video of himself getting shots up in Charlotte
An *amazing* video of himself getting shots up in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/K9hXRUdzhL – 9:38 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
🚨 It’s another 3-for-1 voting day 🚨
Vote for 🔥 & 🧊 now on the @NBA App and at https://t.co/1qmHgL32lA pic.twitter.com/F8rK6sYVYX – 9:30 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Celtics at @Charlotte Hornets
⏰ 1:00 PM
📺 @NBCSBoston & @NBATV
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/POUZ1QjWuq – 9:00 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Celebrating #MLKDay with a Monday matinee.
@Ticketmaster | 🎟️ https://t.co/hzhjGr95VE pic.twitter.com/Ad8yezRLMw – 9:00 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Sam Hauser ranked second in the NBA in plus/minus on Nov. 25, trailing only Nikola Jokic. He ranks 427th in the NBA since then.
So what happens next?
📗 https://t.co/kDmyxFGGde pic.twitter.com/SlUONyVV6s – 8:41 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.”
Join us in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy by striving to make the world a better, safer place for all #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Xl7JbRrYRK – 8:00 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Today we honor the life and legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ok9xbIqFaR – 8:00 AM
