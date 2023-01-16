Celtics vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $5,505,495 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $11,177,477 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!