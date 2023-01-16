Celtics vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Celtics vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Celtics vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 16, 2023- by

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $5,505,495 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $11,177,477 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home