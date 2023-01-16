Clippers have trade interest in Mike Conley

Sources say they also have trade interest in Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. amid a rising belief leaguewide that the Jazz — who have tumbled to No. 9 in the West at 22-24 after their great start — could become a much-needed seller at this deadline.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
David Locke @DLocke09
Mike Conley and Walker Kessler have played 212 minutes together since Mike returned. Jazz are +14.0 in per 100 possessions (Off: 119 Def: 105)
Prior they had played 61 minutes together and were -4.3
Great development by Jazz coaches and Walker pic.twitter.com/ucYJ9KsVAD – 1:38 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Over the last month with Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on the floor the Utah Jazz are +19.4 per 100 possessions
Offense: 124.8
Defense: 105.4
101 minutes played
Prior had played 18 minutes together – 12:55 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz with Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on the floor together are +16.7 per 100 possessions
Since Dec 15th they are +25.9 together over 112 minutes (Off: 130 Def: 104)
Started 5 games together and closed 4 games together. All since Dec 15th pic.twitter.com/hAD4jTBDbv – 12:48 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz injury report: upgraded status for Markkanen and Gay.
Conley and Sexton did not play the SEGABABA but will play in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/9pjJgADxmI – 5:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With Mike Conley sitting out Friday night vs. Orlando, the Utah Jazz’s other point guards — Collin Sexton, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Talen Horton-Tucker — had some ups and downs, as the team’s 15 assists vs. 24 turnovers was cause for concern. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:00 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz have to get some distance between themselves and the Magic here.
Don’t want Orlando to have the confidence they can win this game heading into the fourth.
AND, you’ll really feel Mike Conley’s absence in the fourth if you get into a game where each possession matters. – 10:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley (rest) is out tonight against Orlando…collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available – 7:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley won’t play tonight, resting on the first night of a back-to-back – 7:45 PM
Utah: Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. Mike Conley (rest) and Udoka Azubuike (health and safety protocols) are available, and Collin Sexton (right hamstring injury maintenance) and Rudy Gay (left low back spasm) are out. -via HoopsHype / January 14, 2023
Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel a decisive 13-0 run. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 16 rebounds against his former team. Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 apiece as Utah won for just the second time in nine games. “I thought our guys just really dug in, stayed the course and stayed focused on the little things,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. -via ESPN / January 11, 2023
