DeMar DeRozan expects to play in Paris

Ochai Agbaji has been in the rotation for six games and he’s already had to face DeMar DeRozan, Desmond Bane, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.That doesn’t even count guys like Franz Wagner or Jalen Green whose careers are just starting.Every night is a gauntlet. – 9:26 PM

DeMar DeRozan is out today against the Warriors. He sits for a third straight game with a quad injury – 1:47 PM

DeMar DeRozan will not play today against the Warriors.Billy Donovan said the Bulls are optimistic that he’ll be ready to play in Paris. – 1:53 PM

An ugly 132-118 loss for the Warriors against a Bulls team that didn’t have DeMar DeRozan, had lost three straight and four of their last five – 6:01 PM

DeMar DeRozan said he’s playing on Thursday. Billy Donovan said the veteran participated in the short practice. – 11:14 AM

