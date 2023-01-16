DeMar DeRozan expects to play in Paris

DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team’s brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.
Source: NBC Sports
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan plans to return from 3-game absence for Thursday’s game in Paris.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan said he’s playing on Thursday. Billy Donovan said the veteran participated in the short practice. – 11:14 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
An ugly 132-118 loss for the Warriors against a Bulls team that didn’t have DeMar DeRozan, had lost three straight and four of their last five – 6:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Traditional starters for the Warriors. No DeMar DeRozan for the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/zUH1EBsUAg – 3:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan will not play today against the Warriors.
Billy Donovan said the Bulls are optimistic that he’ll be ready to play in Paris. – 1:53 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan is out today against the Warriors. He sits for a third straight game with a quad injury – 1:47 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji has been in the rotation for six games and he’s already had to face DeMar DeRozan, Desmond Bane, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.
That doesn’t even count guys like Franz Wagner or Jalen Green whose careers are just starting.
Every night is a gauntlet. – 9:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls upgrade DeMar DeRozan and Tony Bradley to questionable vs. Warriors. Zach LaVine remains probable with right hand contusion. – 3:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Thunder 124, Bulls 110
Outscored 33-20 in 4th, Bulls lose 3rd straight in an extremely poor defensive performance against team finishing B2B
Thunder led for final 32:26
Breaking: Bulls need DeMar DeRozan – 10:16 PM
Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (right quadricep strain) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Golden State. Zach LaVine (right hand contusion) is probable and Tony Bradley (return to competition reconditioning) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 14, 2023
Julia Poe: DeMar DeRozan is out tonight with that right quad injury. Billy Donovan said the Bulls still don’t think this is a serious injury despite the second absence: “Each day has gotten better, but he still has some discomfort there.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / January 13, 2023
