Hawks general manager Fields: There is zero regret about trading for Dejounte Murray

Q: So part of what has been put out there is that there was disagreement as far as the Dejounte Murray trade. I wanted to get your take on what happened there and if that is true, if that kind of sparked the split? Landry Fields: Here’s what absolutely has to be said and understood is that Dejounte Murray is a huge part of what we did. Everything we did to get him, I would do 10 times out of 10 for what we’re trying to build from everything that we’ve talked about, from the vision to the day-in-day process of our development, to how guys interact with one another. Dejounte’s a huge piece of that moving forward. And as far as how that whole process went, to me, it’s simply about when we get to a room, not everyone is always going to agree with things. Like that’s the beauty of it to me. And if we were we’d live in an echo chamber confirmation bias, and all of a sudden, we have group think entering the picture. There’s going to be situations where people disagree on how we should do certain things, or what we should be going after, or what we should be giving up. And that’s all part of the process. But at the end of the day, we got Dejounte Murray, who was an All-Star, who had a fantastic role in San Antonio that we wanted to bring out of that and incorporate more and more into what we’re doing here with the Hawks. Q: So there’s no buyer’s remorse LF: There is zero regret.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have had trouble with quick guards all season. Good thing Atlanta has 2 of ’em.
Through 3Q, Trae Young & Dejounte Murray have scored or assisted on 83 of the Hawks’ 96 points. They’ve combined for 45 points & 14 assists. FVV/Trent: 10 pts, 5 ast, 3-16 FG. ATL by 20. – 9:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Ugly half for VanVleet, who’s scoreless on 6 shots through 15 minutes, only has a couple assists and has been the primary defender on Dejounte Murray (18/5/5 on 7-9 FG). He went to the locker room briefly late in the 1st quarter – wonder if he’s playing through something. – 8:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Delusional Raptors spin: Dejounte Murray (18/4/5 on eight shots in 17 minutes) is trying to convince Raptors to free him from Hawks chaos. Otherwise, Toronto getting drilled by another really good backcourt (Trae Young with 10 & 5), Raps trail 62-49. – 8:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps trail 34-25 at the end of 1Q after trailing by 18 and shooting 1/13 to start. Siakam with 8, Malachi Flynn with 7 off the bench. Trae Young with 9&3 and Dejounte Murray with 10. – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray warming up ahead of tonight’s game against the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/A3jlF3C5j7 – 5:49 PM
The Timberwolves explored the offseason trade market of point guards, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and particularly Dejounte Murray. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 13, 2023
But now, amid all these on-court struggles, Murray now finds himself navigating an environment that is wholly different from the only other NBA spot he’s ever known. He spent the first six seasons with a San Antonio Spurs organization that is known for its lack of drama. As he admitted, the transition from there to here has been challenging. “I mean, there’s a lot going on (that’s) non-basketball,” Murray told The Athletic. “And then with basketball, you’ve got guys in trade rumors. It’s obviously more than…” -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
He paused to deliberate his message before continuing. “I wouldn’t say more than what I expected, but more than where I came from in San Antonio where everything was just not as loud,” Murray continued. “There’s a lot going on, but for me I’m just trying to keep guys together with my leadership, showing up to work, working hard, being vocal and keeping us together, and trying to keep the outside noise the outside noise. “But at the end of the day, we all see it. You can’t hide. You can’t run from it. For me, like I say and I always preach, adversity shows what you’re built of and who you are. I love adversity. From where I come from to make it to the NBA, getting overlooked, getting hurt, being out a whole year- just fighting. No matter what. Adversity, it helps build you up. So like I said, there’s a lot of noise, but at the end of the day, winning takes care of it all. So we need to control what we can control, continue to come together as brothers, and try to go out and win basketball games.” -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
