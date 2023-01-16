Heat 26, Hawks 38: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (24-20) play against the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
Miami Heat 26, Atlanta Hawks 38 (End Q1)
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his block at the 5:16 mark of the second quarter, Clint Capela has rejected his 750th career shot. Capela is the 22nd active player in the NBA to record 750 blocks. – 4:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Hawks are shooting 71 percent from the field and 72.7 percent on threes. – 4:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-best 10 straight games. Okongwu’s 10-game block streak is the second-longest active such streak in the NBA. – 4:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are shooting 70 percent from the field and 70 percent from three. – 4:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are using a 9-person rotation with everyone back.
It’s not wrong but it’s still a little odd that Jalen Johnson is playing about as well as he ever has and is a possible DNP-CD. – 4:14 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Former Atlanta Mayor and Civil Rights Leader Andrew Young is in attendance today. – 4:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro clearly showing some rust offensively
Hawks figure out the Heat’s 2-3 zone completely
They go back to man, Herro over-commits into a corner 3
49-33…Hawks shooting 65% from the field lol – 4:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Heat take a timeout less than 3 mins into the 2Q after AJ Griffin buries a 3 to put the Hawks up 49-33. – 4:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks making all the right passes, taking advantage of overhelps, holes in the zone, etc. Heat has already allowed 49 points and there’s 9:18 left in the second quarter. – 4:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young notched 10 points and 2 steals in today’s opening quarter, his 10th career quarter with at least 10 points and 2 thefts. – 4:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta swiped 6 steals in today’s first quarter, tying a season-high for steals in a single quarter (6, 3x).
The Hawks also poured in 38 points on .632 FG%, .571 3FG% and .833 FT% – tied for their highest-scoring first period of the season. – 4:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 38, Heat 26
The Hawks shot 63.2% overall and knocked down 4-7 3s. But the Heat kinda kicked their butts on the glass, outrebounding them 13-5. Hawks had 8 assists to 2 turnovers. They forced 7 Miami turnovers. – 4:02 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta swiped 6 steals in today’s first quarter, tying a season-high for steals in a single quarter (6, 3x).
The Hawks also poured in 38 points on .632 FG%, .571 3FG% and .833 FT% – tied for the highest-scoring first period of the season. – 4:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Thought both the Heat and Hawks played well in the first quarter. Difference right now is Atlanta’s four 3-pointers to Miami’s zero. – 4:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Hawks 38, Heat 26. Atlanta shot 12 of 19 from the field, 4 of 7 on threes and 10 of 12 from the foul line in the period. Heat also with seven turnovers. Ugly start for Miami. – 4:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ugly first period for Heat, with defense down, turnovers up, trail 38-26 going into second. Butler with 12 for Heat, Young 10 for Hawks. – 4:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi hits a 3 to put the Hawks up 38-26. It’s been a little bit of a rough stretch for him 4-of-27 from three over the last 6, if you count today. – 4:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks beat a zone with Griffin finding a soft spot and passing to Bogi for a long 3. – 4:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks up 35-26 w/ 55.2 left in 1Q. The Heat, though have scored 20 points making 10 of 17 attempts. – 3:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Shot making has been there for Miami
Turnovers are just demolishing their offense – 3:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Along with some early defensive issues, the Heat has already committed six turnovers in the first quarter. – 3:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Until today, Hawks have had about 12:00 of basketball with a fully healthy roster.
They have one today, even if Capela is on a minutes restriction.
And they have a number of players, like Trae and Hunter, who are playing about as well as they have all season. – 3:52 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray has swiped at least one steal in 12 straight games, the longest active such streak in the NBA and the fourth-longest of his career. – 3:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Hawks have opened 9 of 12 from the field, 2 of 3 on threes and already 9 of 10 from the foul line to score 29 points in the first 7:30 of the game. – 3:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela caught a pass at the top of the FT circle and drove for an and-1 for his first field goal since returning. – 3:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young’s three gave him 819 as a Hawk, breaking a tie with assistant GM Kyle Korver for 3rd place in franchise history. – 3:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro back to where he left off. Everything so far has been him with the ball getting a screen from either Bam or Jimmy. The Jimmy Butler stuff has been great early on. – 3:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Miscommunication between Gabe Vincent and Bam Adebayo on the switch allowed Trae Young to pull up for that open three-point look. Erik Spoelstra quickly calls timeout.
Hawks lead 21-16. – 3:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first triple of the game, Trae Young has moved into sole possession of third place for most three-pointers in franchise history, breaking a tie with Kyle Korver (818). – 3:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Quick afternoon snack 🍪
First quarter underway on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/94bSpdn0CP – 3:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
With that 3 from Trae, the Hawks go up 21-16 w/ 6:11 in 1Q.
Another thing of note is that Trae has been averaging 1.3 steals/game (2 games w/ multiple steals) over the last 7 games. He’s already had one today. – 3:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Hawks 6 of 9 from the field to begin this game
But Heat have not done a bad job defensively
That’s just shots falling early
I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far tbh – 3:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nice to see Caleb Martin show his quickness and explosiveness again on that layup after dealing with injuries over the last few weeks. – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Gabe Vincent a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to Knicks’ Jalen Brunson. – 3:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae continues to get over screens on defense well like he did vs. IND and TOR. – 3:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Trae Young is guarding Herro like on that Bam bucket, a Herro-Bam PnR must be spammed – 3:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Be still my heart. John Collins was being guarded by someone to small for the job. The Hawks fed him in the post AND the referees called the obvious foul. – 3:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Special day to be playing in Atlanta. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/zD94TFFla3 – 3:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum took 23 shots tonight, but didn’t force anything. The last couple of threes were heat-checks going for 50, but everything else was in the flow.
Continuously read the double, gave it up, relocated and got open for the return pass. He’s incredibly dialed in right now. – 3:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks update vs. Heat today:
Clint Capela (right calf strain): Available
Hawks update vs. Heat today:
Clint Capela (right calf strain): Available
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins took the mic pregame before MLK Day Game. pic.twitter.com/utBBBwixAZ – 3:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
With Clint Capela reportedly on a mins. restriction, the Hawks have Onyeka Okongwu starting today. pic.twitter.com/RLPA8AE0dX – 3:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Cain is inactive for the Heat today, saving him an NBA day on his two-way contract. – 3:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Kyle Lowry again out today, Gabe Vincent will make his fourth straight start.
“Gabe is a pro’s pro. He deserves all the praise that he’s getting. A big contract coming for the guy.”
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu remains the starter for Clint Capela’s first game back (and presumed minutes restriction). pic.twitter.com/oWyZwRIrWz – 3:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Dolphins $10.6 million over the cap and only 37 players signed, team executive Brandon Shore will be scurrying to restructure contracts so Miami will have enough room just to do basic offseason business. Spending spree not realistic this offseason: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro both back and both starting for Heat today in Atlanta. Adebyo, Butler, Vincent the other starters. – 3:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
A flurry of national TV games for Heat (5 in 2 weeks) continues today. Harlan, Reggie Miller on Heat-Hawks on TNT at 3:30 today; Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy on Heat-Dallas on ESPN Friday. – 3:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro back in the starting lineup.
Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo today vs. Hawks. – 3:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For today’s game vs. Miami:
Clint Capela (right calf strain) is available.
Trae Young (left shoulder soreness) is available.
No mention of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was never listed and is available. – 2:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Everyone is available for today against Heat. pic.twitter.com/AwBPhHf72R – 2:43 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Hawks officially elevate Kyle Korver to assistant GM. Said GM Landry Fields, “I’m excited to have him even more involved with the day-to-day management and direction of our basketball operations group.” – 2:41 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
On this #MLKDay we honor and celebrate live from Dr. King’s birthplace.
Coverage begins at 3p ET
🚗: @560WQAM & @SIRIUSXM (ch. 80)
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat app
#AudioExperience
🎥: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/nMzcc5pGLg – 2:36 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant GM. He had been the director of player affairs & development. He was with the Nets last season as a player development coach. – 2:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta Hawks Name Kyle Korver Assistant General Manager: tinyurl.com/2s4f3ac3 – 2:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks officially announce that Kyle Korver has been promoted to assistant general manager. pic.twitter.com/iWmbz6ADNU – 2:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says it is a good sign that Kyle Lowry is on the trip, but added that he doesn’t want to speculate on a possible return date.
“But certainly the fact that he’s on the trip shows that he’s still going to be on that day-to-day protocol,” Spoelstra said. – 2:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin remains questionable for today’s game vs. Hawks. – 2:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nate McMillan says Hawks center Clint Capela will be a game-time decision for today’s game vs. Heat in Atlanta (3:30 p.m., TNT). – 1:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says that Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be game-time decisions. – 1:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Kyle Lowry out, Gabe Vincent’s value as a versatile combo guard has been on display. “He can play off the ball, he can play on the ball, he can play as a little bit more a scorer, he can be more of a facilitator if we have our full health.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
A lots been happening with the team but is also been 1-year since @Sarah K. Spencer and the @AJC started the #Hawks Report. @dsallerson will record this week’s episode today. So be sure to tweet us your questions for the mailbag. – 12:47 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
“ I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear “
Always an honor. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/OAukFI5DRG – 12:42 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Join us in keeping Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Dream, and legacy, alive. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/FCFoXKMeoe – 12:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s sixth sense with Victor Oladipo paying off during comeback. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Has Haywood Highsmith carved out a Heat rotation role? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:49 AM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
This poster calls for an immediate #NBAAllStar vote‼️
It’s a 3-for-1 day so go to https://t.co/KwUxqYFkar and vote for @Bam Adebayo 💥 pic.twitter.com/WXtH4PUgPT – 11:22 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Looking back over Bam Adebayo’s 4th quarter explosion last game, almost every bucket was off Victor Oladipo’s play-making or rim pressure
A very cool development to note
Tyler Herro back today, and could open up that PnR even more with multiple options pic.twitter.com/E9SGdRgH59 – 10:59 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: With Kyle Lowry out, Gabe Vincent’s value as a versatile combo guard has been on display. “He can play off the ball, he can play on the ball, he can play as a little bit more a scorer, he can be more of a facilitator if we have our full health.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:45 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
After missing the last 10 games with a calf injury, Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela intends to make his return today on a minutes restriction against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s sixth sense with Victor Oladipo paying off during comeback. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “It’s what we envisioned. At the start of training camp, that’s the role we slotted for him.” – 9:47 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.