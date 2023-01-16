Jazz 18, Timberwolves 23: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (22-24) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) at Target Center

Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Utah Jazz 18, Minnesota Timberwolves 23 (1st Qtr )

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert just limped back to the locker room. He got injured on Saturday and tried to give it a go this afternoon against his old team. We’ll see if he comes back. – Rudy Gobert just limped back to the locker room. He got injured on Saturday and tried to give it a go this afternoon against his old team. We’ll see if he comes back. – 4:19 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Bummer to see Rudy Gobert limp back to the locker room in this Jazz/Wolves matchup. We’ll see if he comes back, but it seems like it wouldn’t be prudent. – Bummer to see Rudy Gobert limp back to the locker room in this Jazz/Wolves matchup. We’ll see if he comes back, but it seems like it wouldn’t be prudent. – 4:18 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Anthony Edwards with the steal and the dunk and the Wolves take a 13-11 lead over Utah. 6:49 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz call a timeout – Anthony Edwards with the steal and the dunk and the Wolves take a 13-11 lead over Utah. 6:49 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz call a timeout – 4:18 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves are putting Rudy Gobert in the spy role more and more often, sliding Kyle Anderson up to guarding the opposing center.

Last game Gobert was guarding Isaac Okoro while Anderson checked Jarrett Allen, and tonight Gobert is on Vanderbilt while Anderson is on Kessler. – Wolves are putting Rudy Gobert in the spy role more and more often, sliding Kyle Anderson up to guarding the opposing center.Last game Gobert was guarding Isaac Okoro while Anderson checked Jarrett Allen, and tonight Gobert is on Vanderbilt while Anderson is on Kessler. – 4:15 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

“Now is the time to make Justice a reality for all.” 3:59 PM “Now is the time to make Justice a reality for all.” pic.twitter.com/CqNWqOxgZ7

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Today’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Utah. 3:41 PM Today’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Utah. pic.twitter.com/55lXmtyepI

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

After missing the second half with a groin strain on Saturday, Rudy Gobert is in tonight. – After missing the second half with a groin strain on Saturday, Rudy Gobert is in tonight. – 3:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gobert is available today in Minnesota against the Jazz…he had missed some of Saturday with a groin issue – Rudy Gobert is available today in Minnesota against the Jazz…he had missed some of Saturday with a groin issue – 3:29 PM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

The rookie is making quite the impact🚫

Jazz Pregame on @ATTSportsNetRM at 1:30 PM MT 📺 3:04 PM The rookie is making quite the impact🚫Jazz Pregame on @ATTSportsNetRM at 1:30 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/S2ydF51KJO

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Marcus Morris and Paul George will practice today.

Luke Kennard will not.

Kawhi Leonard back to back plan TBD. (He’s playing vs 76ers. Question is Wednesday at Utah.) – Marcus Morris and Paul George will practice today.Luke Kennard will not.Kawhi Leonard back to back plan TBD. (He’s playing vs 76ers. Question is Wednesday at Utah.) – 2:55 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Lauri Markkanen remains OUT vs. Minnesota. Rudy Gay is AVAILABLE. – Lauri Markkanen remains OUT vs. Minnesota. Rudy Gay is AVAILABLE. – 2:47 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/16)

*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (left low back spasm)

*OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion)

OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two Way)

OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain) – UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/16)*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (left low back spasm)*OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion)OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two Way)OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain) – 2:46 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gay has been upgraded to available against the Timberwolves – Rudy Gay has been upgraded to available against the Timberwolves – 2:45 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen has been downgraded to out – Lauri Markkanen has been downgraded to out – 2:45 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch said he doesn’t think Jordan McLaughlin will be returning any time soon.

Today will be the 20th consecutive game McLaughlin has missed with a calf strain. – Chris Finch said he doesn’t think Jordan McLaughlin will be returning any time soon.Today will be the 20th consecutive game McLaughlin has missed with a calf strain. – 2:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen is still questionable for this afternoon. He’s going to go through his normal pregame and then a determination will be made from there – Lauri Markkanen is still questionable for this afternoon. He’s going to go through his normal pregame and then a determination will be made from there – 2:26 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

-Martin Luther King, Jr.

#MLKDay 2:06 PM “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”-Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/cTDgj7gkFl

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Could Jazz be sellers at trade deadline? Clippers reportedly interested in Conley. 12:36 PM Could Jazz be sellers at trade deadline? Clippers reportedly interested in Conley. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/16/cou…

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

#MLKDay 10:38 AM Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/xe28fdZ4xV