Jazz 18, Timberwolves 23: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (22-24) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) at Target Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
Utah Jazz 18, Minnesota Timberwolves 23 (1st Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 CAN FLY. ✈️
⭐️ » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/A2AjvrwnoA – 4:22 PM
A1 CAN FLY. ✈️
⭐️ » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/A2AjvrwnoA – 4:22 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert just limped back to the locker room. He got injured on Saturday and tried to give it a go this afternoon against his old team. We’ll see if he comes back. – 4:19 PM
Rudy Gobert just limped back to the locker room. He got injured on Saturday and tried to give it a go this afternoon against his old team. We’ll see if he comes back. – 4:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Rudy’s gonna Rudy 🤷♂️
⭐️ » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/SVd85fKOTW – 4:19 PM
Rudy’s gonna Rudy 🤷♂️
⭐️ » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/SVd85fKOTW – 4:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bummer to see Rudy Gobert limp back to the locker room in this Jazz/Wolves matchup. We’ll see if he comes back, but it seems like it wouldn’t be prudent. – 4:18 PM
Bummer to see Rudy Gobert limp back to the locker room in this Jazz/Wolves matchup. We’ll see if he comes back, but it seems like it wouldn’t be prudent. – 4:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Edwards with the steal and the dunk and the Wolves take a 13-11 lead over Utah. 6:49 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz call a timeout – 4:18 PM
Anthony Edwards with the steal and the dunk and the Wolves take a 13-11 lead over Utah. 6:49 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz call a timeout – 4:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
ball movement is 🔑
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/AspPl0v1Ej – 4:17 PM
ball movement is 🔑
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/AspPl0v1Ej – 4:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THREEEE-LOOOO
⭐️ » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/D9F105Soax – 4:17 PM
THREEEE-LOOOO
⭐️ » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/D9F105Soax – 4:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves are putting Rudy Gobert in the spy role more and more often, sliding Kyle Anderson up to guarding the opposing center.
Last game Gobert was guarding Isaac Okoro while Anderson checked Jarrett Allen, and tonight Gobert is on Vanderbilt while Anderson is on Kessler. – 4:15 PM
Wolves are putting Rudy Gobert in the spy role more and more often, sliding Kyle Anderson up to guarding the opposing center.
Last game Gobert was guarding Isaac Okoro while Anderson checked Jarrett Allen, and tonight Gobert is on Vanderbilt while Anderson is on Kessler. – 4:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After committing a whopping 18 turnovers during Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, #Cavs had 10 miscues in the first half vs. Pelicans. New Orleans turned those into 16 points the other way. These lengthy, athletic, pesky opponents seem to give Cleveland problems. – 4:11 PM
After committing a whopping 18 turnovers during Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, #Cavs had 10 miscues in the first half vs. Pelicans. New Orleans turned those into 16 points the other way. These lengthy, athletic, pesky opponents seem to give Cleveland problems. – 4:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is now up to 23 pts (7-10 FG) in 16 min. 2nd-most he’s scored in a single half since joining the Wizards. Still 2:16 until halftime. – 4:04 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is now up to 23 pts (7-10 FG) in 16 min. 2nd-most he’s scored in a single half since joining the Wizards. Still 2:16 until halftime. – 4:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“Now is the time to make Justice a reality for all.” pic.twitter.com/CqNWqOxgZ7 – 3:59 PM
“Now is the time to make Justice a reality for all.” pic.twitter.com/CqNWqOxgZ7 – 3:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Today’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Utah. pic.twitter.com/55lXmtyepI – 3:41 PM
Today’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Utah. pic.twitter.com/55lXmtyepI – 3:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After missing the second half with a groin strain on Saturday, Rudy Gobert is in tonight. – 3:36 PM
After missing the second half with a groin strain on Saturday, Rudy Gobert is in tonight. – 3:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert is available today in Minnesota against the Jazz…he had missed some of Saturday with a groin issue – 3:29 PM
Rudy Gobert is available today in Minnesota against the Jazz…he had missed some of Saturday with a groin issue – 3:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Coming up, @Minnesota Timberwolves VP of Community Impact @jgthomas joins Wolves Live on @BallySportsNOR at 2:40 pm to talk about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. – 3:14 PM
Coming up, @Minnesota Timberwolves VP of Community Impact @jgthomas joins Wolves Live on @BallySportsNOR at 2:40 pm to talk about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. – 3:14 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
I just listened to Robert F. Kennedy’s speech announcing the Death of Martin Luther King in 1968. It is too long for me to download and post, however, you can easily download and listen to it. (5 min) Google: RFK Speech announcing death of MLK. – 3:06 PM
I just listened to Robert F. Kennedy’s speech announcing the Death of Martin Luther King in 1968. It is too long for me to download and post, however, you can easily download and listen to it. (5 min) Google: RFK Speech announcing death of MLK. – 3:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The rookie is making quite the impact🚫
Jazz Pregame on @ATTSportsNetRM at 1:30 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/S2ydF51KJO – 3:04 PM
The rookie is making quite the impact🚫
Jazz Pregame on @ATTSportsNetRM at 1:30 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/S2ydF51KJO – 3:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris and Paul George will practice today.
Luke Kennard will not.
Kawhi Leonard back to back plan TBD. (He’s playing vs 76ers. Question is Wednesday at Utah.) – 2:55 PM
Marcus Morris and Paul George will practice today.
Luke Kennard will not.
Kawhi Leonard back to back plan TBD. (He’s playing vs 76ers. Question is Wednesday at Utah.) – 2:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
UPDATED @utahJazz Injury Report (as of 1/16)
*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (left low back spasm)
*OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two Way)
OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain) – 2:51 PM
UPDATED @utahJazz Injury Report (as of 1/16)
*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (left low back spasm)
*OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two Way)
OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain) – 2:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gay has been upgraded to available against the Timberwolves – 2:45 PM
Rudy Gay has been upgraded to available against the Timberwolves – 2:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
squad’s here. lets get it. pic.twitter.com/guBZvPSF2d – 2:36 PM
squad’s here. lets get it. pic.twitter.com/guBZvPSF2d – 2:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said he doesn’t think Jordan McLaughlin will be returning any time soon.
Today will be the 20th consecutive game McLaughlin has missed with a calf strain. – 2:29 PM
Chris Finch said he doesn’t think Jordan McLaughlin will be returning any time soon.
Today will be the 20th consecutive game McLaughlin has missed with a calf strain. – 2:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen is still questionable for this afternoon. He’s going to go through his normal pregame and then a determination will be made from there – 2:26 PM
Lauri Markkanen is still questionable for this afternoon. He’s going to go through his normal pregame and then a determination will be made from there – 2:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ice cold. 🧊
3×1 Day » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/lhoeqqT52a – 2:07 PM
ice cold. 🧊
3×1 Day » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/lhoeqqT52a – 2:07 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
-Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/cTDgj7gkFl – 2:06 PM
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
-Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/cTDgj7gkFl – 2:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Should Walker Kessler be calling out defensive coverages? https://t.co/CQPGOEehxT pic.twitter.com/3eqMErwGk6 – 1:59 PM
Should Walker Kessler be calling out defensive coverages? https://t.co/CQPGOEehxT pic.twitter.com/3eqMErwGk6 – 1:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers reportedly interested in Mike Conley sportando.basketball/en/clippers-re… – 1:53 PM
Clippers reportedly interested in Mike Conley sportando.basketball/en/clippers-re… – 1:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Luka 🤝 Kareem
Wolves+ with @Luke Garza premieres following todays game on @BallySportsNOR. pic.twitter.com/dH9WlwIUru – 1:43 PM
Luka 🤝 Kareem
Wolves+ with @Luke Garza premieres following todays game on @BallySportsNOR. pic.twitter.com/dH9WlwIUru – 1:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
It’s time to 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 the job and make @Lauri Markkanen
an All-Star❄️
Your votes count 𝙏𝙍𝙄𝙋𝙇𝙀 today so vote now ⭐️ https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/EwkpIVheg1 – 1:38 PM
It’s time to 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 the job and make @Lauri Markkanen
an All-Star❄️
Your votes count 𝙏𝙍𝙄𝙋𝙇𝙀 today so vote now ⭐️ https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/EwkpIVheg1 – 1:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey’s treys must be prioritized.
Excluding centers, only Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Stephen Curry, Grant Williams, Zion Williamson & Aaron Gordon have a higher TS% than Murphy among regulars. Plus when Trigga racks up the attempts, the Pelicans win. https://t.co/TBTvw8mDjK pic.twitter.com/44XzJoFGtk – 1:18 PM
Trey’s treys must be prioritized.
Excluding centers, only Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Stephen Curry, Grant Williams, Zion Williamson & Aaron Gordon have a higher TS% than Murphy among regulars. Plus when Trigga racks up the attempts, the Pelicans win. https://t.co/TBTvw8mDjK pic.twitter.com/44XzJoFGtk – 1:18 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah women’s hoops back up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 after the wild win over Arizona yesterday.
Utes are at No. 4 Stanford on Friday night. – 1:11 PM
Utah women’s hoops back up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 after the wild win over Arizona yesterday.
Utes are at No. 4 Stanford on Friday night. – 1:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Could Jazz be sellers at trade deadline? Clippers reportedly interested in Conley. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/16/cou… – 12:36 PM
Could Jazz be sellers at trade deadline? Clippers reportedly interested in Conley. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/16/cou… – 12:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Today’s Media Meal vs. Utah:
Salad Bar
Build Your Own Taco Station with Seasoned Ground Beef and Green Chili Chicken
Cilantro Lime Rice
Mexican Zucchini
Tomato Basil Soup
Postgame pizza – 12:28 PM
Today’s Media Meal vs. Utah:
Salad Bar
Build Your Own Taco Station with Seasoned Ground Beef and Green Chili Chicken
Cilantro Lime Rice
Mexican Zucchini
Tomato Basil Soup
Postgame pizza – 12:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
take care of business today. pic.twitter.com/UAy4Vo1HMv – 12:11 PM
take care of business today. pic.twitter.com/UAy4Vo1HMv – 12:11 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📍an early one in Minnesota
⏰ 2:00PM MT
📺 @attsportsnetrm
📻 @kslsportszone | @kslsports
📓 https://t.co/j7IaJEJNrd
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/9kiWCIUG6a – 12:06 PM
📍an early one in Minnesota
⏰ 2:00PM MT
📺 @attsportsnetrm
📻 @kslsportszone | @kslsports
📓 https://t.co/j7IaJEJNrd
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/9kiWCIUG6a – 12:06 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Marc Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra, the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 11:29 AM
The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Marc Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra, the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 11:29 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra, the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 11:26 AM
The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra, the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 11:26 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Real Jazz comes from us!”🎷
It’s a 3-for-1 #NBAAllStar vote day! 🙌
Retweet and vote to push your favorite #Pelicans to the #NBAAllStar game!
✔️: https://t.co/sf63UmzXOn pic.twitter.com/wjsOh4FqWI – 10:56 AM
“Real Jazz comes from us!”🎷
It’s a 3-for-1 #NBAAllStar vote day! 🙌
Retweet and vote to push your favorite #Pelicans to the #NBAAllStar game!
✔️: https://t.co/sf63UmzXOn pic.twitter.com/wjsOh4FqWI – 10:56 AM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/xe28fdZ4xV – 10:38 AM
Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/xe28fdZ4xV – 10:38 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
matinee hoops.
Wolves vs. Jazz
3pm CT, @TargetCenterMN
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nxveq
🎟 » https://t.co/vZv4M9bz5x
Preview » https://t.co/biC0agj3Hz pic.twitter.com/taNlre3Fhr – 10:20 AM
matinee hoops.
Wolves vs. Jazz
3pm CT, @TargetCenterMN
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nxveq
🎟 » https://t.co/vZv4M9bz5x
Preview » https://t.co/biC0agj3Hz pic.twitter.com/taNlre3Fhr – 10:20 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves recall forward Josh Minott from G League affiliate @iawolves.
Minott will be available for today’s game against Utah.
In last night’s game against the Memphis Hustle, he finished with 24 points on 6-9 shooting, including 4-4 from deep and 8 rebounds. – 10:16 AM
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves recall forward Josh Minott from G League affiliate @iawolves.
Minott will be available for today’s game against Utah.
In last night’s game against the Memphis Hustle, he finished with 24 points on 6-9 shooting, including 4-4 from deep and 8 rebounds. – 10:16 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.