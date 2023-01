Jazz 18, Timberwolves 23: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves recall forward Josh Minott from G League affiliate @iawolves Minott will be available for today’s game against Utah.In last night’s game against the Memphis Hustle, he finished with 24 points on 6-9 shooting, including 4-4 from deep and 8 rebounds. – 10:16 AM

The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra , the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.

Utah women’s hoops back up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 after the wild win over Arizona yesterday.Utes are at No. 4 Stanford on Friday night. – 1:11 PM

Trey’s treys must be prioritized.Excluding centers, only Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Stephen Curry, Grant Williams, Zion Williamson & Aaron Gordon have a higher TS% than Murphy among regulars. Plus when Trigga racks up the attempts, the Pelicans win. https://t.co/TBTvw8mDjK

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”-Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/cTDgj7gkFl

Lauri Markkanen is still questionable for this afternoon. He’s going to go through his normal pregame and then a determination will be made from there – 2:26 PM

Chris Finch said he doesn’t think Jordan McLaughlin will be returning any time soon.Today will be the 20th consecutive game McLaughlin has missed with a calf strain. – 2:29 PM

Marcus Morris and Paul George will practice today.Luke Kennard will not.Kawhi Leonard back to back plan TBD. (He’s playing vs 76ers. Question is Wednesday at Utah.) – 2:55 PM

Rudy Gobert is available today in Minnesota against the Jazz…he had missed some of Saturday with a groin issue – 3:29 PM

After missing the second half with a groin strain on Saturday, Rudy Gobert is in tonight. – 3:36 PM

Kristaps Porzingis is now up to 23 pts (7-10 FG) in 16 min. 2nd-most he’s scored in a single half since joining the Wizards. Still 2:16 until halftime. – 4:04 PM

After committing a whopping 18 turnovers during Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, #Cavs had 10 miscues in the first half vs. Pelicans. New Orleans turned those into 16 points the other way. These lengthy, athletic, pesky opponents seem to give Cleveland problems. – 4:11 PM

Wolves are putting Rudy Gobert in the spy role more and more often, sliding Kyle Anderson up to guarding the opposing center.Last game Gobert was guarding Isaac Okoro while Anderson checked Jarrett Allen, and tonight Gobert is on Vanderbilt while Anderson is on Kessler. – 4:15 PM

Anthony Edwards with the steal and the dunk and the Wolves take a 13-11 lead over Utah. 6:49 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz call a timeout – 4:18 PM

Bummer to see Rudy Gobert limp back to the locker room in this Jazz/Wolves matchup. We’ll see if he comes back, but it seems like it wouldn’t be prudent. – 4:18 PM

Rudy Gobert just limped back to the locker room. He got injured on Saturday and tried to give it a go this afternoon against his old team. We’ll see if he comes back. – 4:19 PM

