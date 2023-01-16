Jazz vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 16, 2023

By |

The Utah Jazz play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $6,560,813 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $6,803,489 per win

Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

