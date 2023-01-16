Jordan Clarkson: 'I've been playing at an All-Star caliber'

Jordan Clarkson: 'I've been playing at an All-Star caliber'

Main Rumors

Jordan Clarkson: 'I've been playing at an All-Star caliber'

January 16, 2023- by

By |

“I think I’ve been playing at an All-Star caliber,” the Gilas Pilipinas star said. “I know we got to win more games before the All-Star break to kind of push us up to the top of the West, but I think I’ve been playing at a high level.” “I know in the West, they got a lot of talented guards, but I feel like I can represent Utah, the Philippines at the All-Star game if it happens. I definitely would be grateful.”
Source: Karlo Sacamos @ Sports Interactive Network Philippines

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz are +7.2 with Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen on the floor together over 1048 minutes
259 of those minutes are with Walker Kessler and Jazz are +12.9
342 of those minutes are with Collin Sexton and Jazz are +14.1 – 1:19 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Over the last month with Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on the floor the Utah Jazz are +19.4 per 100 possessions
Offense: 124.8
Defense: 105.4
101 minutes played
Prior had played 18 minutes together – 12:55 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This was Joel Embiid last night protecting a one-point lead in Utah. Made sure Jordan Clarkson didn’t get a look off THT screen.
Tonight, on island against Russell Westbrook to protect one-point lead in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/jDiAD0kaY911:58 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Clarkson this season:
21.1 PPG
4.2 RPG
4.4 APG
All career highs. pic.twitter.com/piTz6ep7oO12:38 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jordan Clarkson has come alive from deep. He drills another one and the Jazz are within 108-106 with 3:52 left. Tyrese Maxey was also down in pain heading into the timeout. #Sixers11:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson with two big threes. The Jazz have pulled within 108-106 of the Sixers and we have 3:52 remaining…..Clarkson giving out mega work tonight. He’s got 34, 7 rebounds and four assists…. – 11:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
This one is going right down to the wire. Killer offensive rebounds leads to a Jordan Clarkson 3 and the Sixers only lead by two.
And Tyrese Maxey was really slow to get up on that play. – 11:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
De’Anthony Melton is making a serious impact to start this one. He has a triple and then he blocked Jordan Clarkson’s jumper which led to him leading the break and finding Tyrese Maxey for an open triple. Philly leads it 17-7. #Sixers9:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jordan Clarkson is putting together a career-year. The Utah Jazz reportedly want to extend him. But should Clarkson extend or play it out to free agency?
For @spotrac I broke down the options for Clarkson’s Next Contract and what he should do:
spotrac.com/research/nba/n…6:47 PM
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
bring it back tomorrow 🖤🏴‍☠️same energy!! feels good to be home!! – 1:35 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Final box has 12 rebounds for Jordan Clarkson, which is a career-high – 11:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Jazz defeat the Magic 112-108 and move to 22-23 on the season. 28 and 12 for Markkanen. 23 and 12 for Jordan Clarkson. 13/9/6 for rookie Walker Kessler. 18 for Sexton. Philly and the Sixers and the return of Niang tomorrow night – 11:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Clarkson tonight:
23 PTS
12 AST
Scored or assisted on 8 of the Jazz final 11 points. pic.twitter.com/D3IzTb2w9l11:33 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson has matched his career-high with 11 rebounds – 11:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Flagrant Foul 1 for Markelle Fultz b/c he was in Jordan Clarkson’s landing space when contesting Clarkson’s 3PA.
Clarkson knocks down both FTs. Jazz leading 99-89 with 6:43 remaining in the game. – 11:11 PM

More on this storyline

“I’ve really had no communication in terms of extension from my side or my team that I know of,” the Filipino-American combo guard said in a recent online media availability with Manila-based reporters. “And if those talks are happening, sometime soon, I would love to be here in Utah, continue to play with my teammates further,” he added. -via Sports Interactive Network Philippines / January 16, 2023
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is hopeful he will get to represent the Philippines at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game to be held Feb. 19 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Fil-American guard hasn’t cracked the top ten yet in fan voting for the two guard spots on the Western Conference All-Star starters, but a lot can still happen between now and the deadline for fan voting on Jan. 19. Fan votes will account for 50% of starters’ votes, with fellow NBA players and media accounting for 25% each. -via ESPN / January 13, 2023
The Old Man & the Three: We had to ask Desmond about Jordan Clarkson squaring up. Full episode w/ @DBane0625 drops tomorrow! -via Twitter / January 12, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home