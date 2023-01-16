Jordan Clarkson: 'I've been playing at an All-Star caliber'

“I think I’ve been playing at an All-Star caliber,” the Gilas Pilipinas star said. “I know we got to win more games before the All-Star break to kind of push us up to the top of the West, but I think I’ve been playing at a high level.” “I know in the West, they got a lot of talented guards, but I feel like I can represent Utah, the Philippines at the All-Star game if it happens. I definitely would be grateful.”
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz are +7.2 with Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen on the floor together over 1048 minutes
259 of those minutes are with Walker Kessler and Jazz are +12.9
342 of those minutes are with Collin Sexton and Jazz are +14.1 – 1:19 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Over the last month with Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on the floor the Utah Jazz are +19.4 per 100 possessions
Offense: 124.8
Defense: 105.4
101 minutes played
Prior had played 18 minutes together – 12:55 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This was Joel Embiid last night protecting a one-point lead in Utah. Made sure Jordan Clarkson didn’t get a look off THT screen.
Tonight, on island against Russell Westbrook to protect one-point lead in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/jDiAD0kaY9 – 11:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Clarkson this season:
21.1 PPG
4.2 RPG
4.4 APG
All career highs. pic.twitter.com/piTz6ep7oO – 12:38 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson with two big threes. The Jazz have pulled within 108-106 of the Sixers and we have 3:52 remaining…..Clarkson giving out mega work tonight. He’s got 34, 7 rebounds and four assists…. – 11:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
This one is going right down to the wire. Killer offensive rebounds leads to a Jordan Clarkson 3 and the Sixers only lead by two.
And Tyrese Maxey was really slow to get up on that play. – 11:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jordan Clarkson is putting together a career-year. The Utah Jazz reportedly want to extend him. But should Clarkson extend or play it out to free agency?
For @spotrac I broke down the options for Clarkson’s Next Contract and what he should do:
spotrac.com/research/nba/n… – 6:47 PM
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Clarkson tonight:
23 PTS
12 AST
Scored or assisted on 8 of the Jazz final 11 points. pic.twitter.com/D3IzTb2w9l – 11:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Flagrant Foul 1 for Markelle Fultz b/c he was in Jordan Clarkson’s landing space when contesting Clarkson’s 3PA.
Clarkson knocks down both FTs. Jazz leading 99-89 with 6:43 remaining in the game. – 11:11 PM
“I’ve really had no communication in terms of extension from my side or my team that I know of,” the Filipino-American combo guard said in a recent online media availability with Manila-based reporters. “And if those talks are happening, sometime soon, I would love to be here in Utah, continue to play with my teammates further,” he added. -via Sports Interactive Network Philippines / January 16, 2023
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is hopeful he will get to represent the Philippines at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game to be held Feb. 19 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Fil-American guard hasn’t cracked the top ten yet in fan voting for the two guard spots on the Western Conference All-Star starters, but a lot can still happen between now and the deadline for fan voting on Jan. 19. Fan votes will account for 50% of starters’ votes, with fellow NBA players and media accounting for 25% each. -via ESPN / January 13, 2023
The Old Man & the Three: We had to ask Desmond about Jordan Clarkson squaring up. Full episode w/ @DBane0625 drops tomorrow! -via Twitter / January 12, 2023
