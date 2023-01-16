Kyrie Irving: We don't have anyone who is halfway in in the locker room

Alec Sturm: Kyrie on why KD’s absence is different this year: “Well I’m consistently in the lineup, that helps. We also don’t have anyone who is halfway in in the locker room.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving says he doesn’t believe the Nets will struggle without Kevin Durant. Two fourth-quarter collapses — including an embarrassing blown lead against OK — say otherwise.
With Durant out, it’s clear Irving must step up. So far, no good. More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie: “It was all glory, glory when we were winning game after game and now we’re answering questions about potentially struggling. I don’t think we’re gonna struggle with KD out, that’s not my belief. I know guys in the locker room don’t believe that. This isn’t last year.” – 10:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie: “I don’t think we’re going to struggle with Kevin out. That’s not my belief. I know guys in the locker room don’t believe that. This isn’t last year at all. So the comparisons just got to stop.” – 9:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about avoiding a 5-16 type stretch without KD like last year, Kyrie Irving said him being a full-time player and nobody being “half bought-in” in the locker room should help. “This isn’t last year at all.” – 9:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said like the Boston game, a lot of little things have hurt the Nets lately. – 8:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA, Giddey and JDub have deservedly been getting most of the OKC hype..
..but Lu Dort with a nice reminder that he’s a big part of this Thunder core as well.
Dort tonight
22 points
5-7 from 3
Held Kyrie to 15 points on 7-20 shooting – 8:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Thunder 112, Nets 102
Brooklyn gets outscored 37-22 in the 4th. Abysmal shooting night at 12/41 from three.
Just 15 points on 7/20 shooting for Kyrie Irving. That’s not gonna get it done during this stretch without KD. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets fall to the Thunder 112-102. Seth Curry with 23, Kyrie Irving and Clax with 15. Was one of those winnable games without KD. Tough loss. Another one is next in San Antonio on Tuesday. Bad shooting night from 3. Vaughn played 11 guys. – 8:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Thunder 112, Nets 102
Brooklyn gets outscored 37-22 in the 4th. Abysmal shooting night at 12/41 from three for the night.
Just 15 points on 7/20 shooting for Kyrie Irving. That’s not gonna get it done during this stretch without KD. – 8:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 112, Nets 102
SGA – 28 points, 7 rebounds
Giddey – 28 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds
Dort – 22 points
Curry – 23 points
Claxton – 17 points, 13 rebounds
Kyrie – 15 points
OKC is now 21-23 on the season – 8:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Thunder 112, Nets 102.
Big games from Josh Giddey (28-9-9) and SGA (28-7, 11-14 FTs) lift OKC to a third straight win.
Nets, meanwhile, lose for a second straight time without Kevin Durant. Rough game for Kyrie Irving (15 points on 7-20 shooting). – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn going with Irving, Clax, Seth, Royce and Warren down nine. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris missed 3 straight wide open threes late in the 4th quarter. Thunder lead Nets, 105-94, with 3:04 to go in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving only has 13 points on 6/19 FG. Nets are missing open looks tonight – 8:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyrie Irving hasn’t been a top 3 guard on the court tonight.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is 6-for-19 today. Went 9-for-24 against Boston. Not all his fault with defenses able to give him more attention w/out Durant, but going to be hard for the Nets to win when this is the case. – 8:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets used to start the 4th without KD and you’d wonder how much the lead would slide. Now they start the 4th without Kyrie and you wonder how long Vaughn will keep him on the bench — the offense is stagnant. The difference is that Kyrie is just 6-for-16 from the field tonight. – 8:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Nets 80, Thunder 75
SGA – 21 points
Giddey – 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists
Dort – 16 points
Kyrie – 13 points
Claxton – 12 points, 11 rebounds
Curry – 15 points – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Thunder 80-75. Seth Curry has 15, Claxton 12 and 11 and Kyrie with 13. – 7:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kyrie Irving has six points in the third and counting with three minutes left. Nets extending their lead. This young Thunder team might be out of gas. Still a lot of time though – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie just made a wild circus shot from deep 3 that didn’t count because it was a hair after the buzzer. – 7:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey and Nic Claxton get into it, and then Kyrie Irving and Mark Daigneault have a little chat. Oh to be a part of that conversation. – 7:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Nets 50, Thunder 48
SGA – 11 points
Dort – 11 points
Giddey – 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Kyrie – 7 points, 4 assists
Curry – 10 points
O’Neale – 8 points – 7:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 28, Nets 24
SGA – 9 points
Giddey – 6 points, 3 rebounds
Dort – 6 points
Kyrie – 5 points – 6:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Second unit is Irving with Curry, Morris, Warren and Watanabe. – 6:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Thunder tip shortly. No Ben Simmons. He was a late scratch due to back soreness. Ed Sumner starts over him. Do we see anyone else get minutes? Let’s see who can help Kyrie Irving today. Updates to come. – 5:57 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Simmons downgraded to out with back pain. Nets starters against OKC will be Sumner, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. – 5:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Starters for this evening’s game vs. Oklahoma City:
Sumner, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. OKC: Sumner, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. Ben Simmons is out. – 5:39 PM
“Invite the growth that can happen here. Guys can definitely fill in some shoes, play some different roles, and it gives us a chance to really grow as individuals,” Kyrie Irving said. “Some guys have been in this position, some guys have not. It was all glory, glory last week when we were winning game after game and now we’re answering questions about potentially struggling.” -via Clutch Points / January 16, 2023
“I don’t think we’re gonna struggle without Kevin [Durant] out. That’s not my belief. I know guys in the locker room don’t believe that and this isn’t last year at all. The comparison just gotta stop.” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / January 16, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Kyrie: “I need to be a better example for those guys in the locker room.” #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / January 15, 2023
