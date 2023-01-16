Lakers hoping for pre-All-Star-break return for Anthony Davis

Clutch Points: The Lakers are hoping for a pre-All Star break return for Anthony Davis 👀 (via @Shams Charania , @FanDuelTV) pic.twitter.com/JGjdYSTezb
David Locke @DLocke09
Top Pick and Roll Screen Defenders
(min 535 picks – 40 bigs qualify)
1. Anthony Davis
2. Joel Embiid
3. Daniel Gafford
4. Stephen Adams
5. Hartenstein
6. Jarrett Allen
7. Porzingis
8. Mithcell Robinson
9. Myles Turner
10. WALKER KESSLER
11. Rudy Gobert – 12:21 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Officially Anthony Davis hasn’t progressed to one-on-one work. Unofficially … pic.twitter.com/YqCCUNlsNx – 8:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Some on-court work for Anthony Davis pregame in L.A. pic.twitter.com/CeNmuDXsAf – 8:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis gets up shots ahead of tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/D2uRRbQI7l – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Lakers’ Patrick Beverly (non-COVID illness), Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Austin Reaves (strained left hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) will all miss today’s game vs. the #Sixers. LeBron James is probable (sore left ankle). – 3:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jonas Valanciunas last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 16 REB
✅ 12-15 FG
He’s the second player in @New Orleans Pelicans history to record a 30-point, 15-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 80%, joining Anthony Davis (Feb. 14, 2018).
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:
Anthony Davis – 6
Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4
Nikola Jokic – 3
Jonas Valanciunas – 3 – 9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jonas Valanciunas tonight:
33 PTS
16 REB
12-15 FG
Only Anthony Davis and Boogie have more 30/15 games as a Pelican. pic.twitter.com/KgkXEFyk5O – 9:27 PM
Kurt Helin: Anthony Davis is out getting a little pregame sweat in. Darvin Ham said there is no timeline for his return yet, he’s limited to work in the halfcourt and hasn’t been running fullcourt yet. pic.twitter.com/wH0fD7gKD2 -via Twitter @basketballtalk / January 15, 2023
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis was on the court a bit today. Did not say Davis is necessarily close to returning yet, but that he’s “trending in the right direction.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 14, 2023
Rick Fox: With @KingJames playing at his usual GOAT level even at 38 imagine if Myles Turner and @buddyhield were @Lakers we appreciate you Thomas Bryant. Lets Get @AntDavis23 backs and get this 2023 -via Twitter @RickFox / January 10, 2023
