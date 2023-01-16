LeBron James becomes second player to reach 38,000 points

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James eclipsed 38,000 career points Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s what you need to know: James joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the second player to reach 38,000 career points. The four-time Finals MVP reached his 38,000th point on a 20-foot jumper with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter. Coming into Sunday’s game, James posted averages of 29 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game on 50.3 percent shooting from the field. James scored 35 points against the Sixers in a 113-112 loss. After Sunday’s game, James is at 38,024 career points.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Jovan Buha, Jovan Buha and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James becomes only the second player in NBA history to score 3⃣8⃣K career points 👏
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Mh8a8pnoDt – 1:06 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James career scoring tracker: Current pace puts all-time record just 13 games away
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:39 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron was pointedly (and understandably) not in the mood to talk after the game. AK – 12:38 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bron sat for 12:42 tonight and Lakers were outscored by 20 points in those minutes in a one-point 76ers win – 12:12 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Russ played well but in this situation— down 1, final play — hate this iso. Doesn’t attack immediately. Defense sets. Help rotation at the rim. Better off reversing it. LBJ will cause the defense to pull and open a crease, Russ might get it back making a 45 cut. More options🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/AezI6bUEDg – 12:04 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Sixers 113, Lakers 112
A mind-boggling final possession there by Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. Can’t have the game end that way. LA drops to 19-24. LeBron James had 35 points, 8 rebounds + 10 assists. Westbrook had 20 pts, 14 reb + 11 ast.
Up next: vs. HOU tomorrow. – 11:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook’s chance to make a play to win it is off and the Lakers lose, 113-112, to Philadelphia. LeBron 35p 10a 8r; Westbrook 20p 14r 11a; Wenyen 14p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p 4r. LAL plays HOU tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/at4ICRuZlt – 11:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid checks LeBron again way too high. Gets easily beat. Forces help. Leads to a lakers open corner 3. Then Joel takes a terrible shot. This Sixers win looked like street Ball. – 11:54 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Darvin Ham rolled the dice with a Russell Westbrook iso vs. Joel Embiid instead of calling timeout to let LeBron create something. Not great. Lakers fall to 19-24 – 11:54 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Didn’t even occur to Russ to look to get the rock to LeBron lmao, incredible – 11:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers don’t deserve to win this one lol. So many Sixers are pushing up on LeBron and Russ like they’re pure wet pull up shooters and just letting them break down the D. Mesmerizing lineups and strategy. – 11:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Harden has been really good yet again offensively. 24 points on 9-14 shooting to go with 11 assists.
But that’s a biggie as Embiid fouls LeBron on a 3. No flagrant, though. – 11:38 PM
Harden has been really good yet again offensively. 24 points on 9-14 shooting to go with 11 assists.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Horrible foul by Joel on LeBron. It’s unfathomable how this team has defended the lakers tonight. – 11:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Feels like a key stretch coming up, with the Sixers trailing by one and neither LeBron nor Embiid on the floor. – 11:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Sixers 86, Lakers 83
LeBron James has 27 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Russell Westbrook has 15 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. LA is shooting 55.4%. They have 54 points in the paint and 18 fast-break points. Joel Embiid has 31 points and 9 rebounds. – 11:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid got some help with a few 3s from his teammates, so the Sixers will take an 86-83 lead into the fourth.
But this is about to be the dangerous spot for the Sixers: Embiid will sit with LeBron in for the Lakers. Harden came in with 11:00 left in the fourth last night. – 11:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 86, Lakers 83 at the end of the third. Embiid had a nice burst at the end of the period and is up to 31 points and 9 boards. LeBron with 27-6-7. Helping tip the scales: Sixers are 10-of-29 from 3, while Lakers are 4-of-13. – 11:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Some quick-hitting analysis of LeBron James becoming the second member of the 38,000-point club for @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4094437/2023/0… – 11:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 58, Sixers 57
LeBron James leads LA w/ 22 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The Lakers have scored 42 of their 58 points in the paint and have 12 fast-break points. They’re just 1-for-8 on 3s (12.5%). – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL closed the first half on a 9-0 run, with Westbrook and LeBron getting up and down in transition at will, enough for a 58-57 edge. – 10:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Lakers 58, Sixers 5. Looked like the Sixers were building a bit of a cushion, and then LeBron happened. He’s got 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Embiid with 22 and 5. Harden with 13-3-5. Lakers are just 1-of-8 from 3 but have 42 points in paint – 10:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James link up for back-to-back highlight reel passes by Russ and scores by LeBron late in the second quarter. Their partnership has been slow to develop, but better this year. Lakers up 58-57 at the half on Philly. – 10:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch LeBron become second player ever to reach 38,000 points nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/15/wat… – 10:18 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👑 @LeBron James laces up at home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/hhx5tdTynX – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A last-second bucket from Wenyen Gabriel sent the Lakers into the 2nd Q with a 33-32 deficit.
LeBron had 16 points to lead the way. – 10:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Sixers 33, Lakers 32
LeBron James leads LA with 16 points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 38,000-point club. Russell Westbrook has 6 points and 4 assists. The Lakers scored 26 of their 32 points in the paint. LA is 0-4 on 3s and 0-1 at the FT line. – 10:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead the Lakers 33-32 after one quarter.
All-bench lineup (which now includes Tyrese Maxey) against LeBron seems like playing with fire, but in fairness, LeBron (16 points) did not have much trouble with P.J. Tucker either. Could be a high-scoring game. – 10:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 33, Lakers 32 at the end of the first after that Gabriel shot at the buzzer. LeBron has 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting along with a 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Embiid with 14 and 4. Lakers are shooting 60 percent and have 26 points in the paint. – 10:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his sixth field goal of the night, LeBron James became just the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points. – 9:59 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The youngest in NBA history to:
21K- LeBron
22K- LeBron
23K- LeBron
24K- LeBron
25K- LeBron
26K- LeBron
27K- LeBron
28K- LeBron
29K- LeBron
30K- LeBron
31K- LeBron
32K- LeBron
33K- LeBron
34K- LeBron
35K- LeBron
36K- LeBron
37K- LeBron
And now…
38K- LeBron
The 👑 & the 🐐 – 9:58 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron James has joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two NBA players to score over 38,000 points. pic.twitter.com/M3pt3Kfs9t – 9:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With that 17-foot straight-on jumper, LeBron James became only the second player ever to reach the 38,000 point mark.
LeBron is on pace to pass Kareem for the NBA all-time scoring title right before or after the All-Star break. – 9:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With his last basket, LeBron James joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the second member of the 38,000-point club. – 9:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James just became the 2nd player ever to reach 38,000 points (Kareem).
He’s currently 386 points from tying Abdul-Jabbar. – 9:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is up to 37,999 career points with a quick 10 pts already tonight on 5-of-6 shooting. The next time he puts the ball through the hoop, he’ll join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only other player ever to reach 38,000 points in the regular season. – 9:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This game has an at-the-playground feel. The problem for the Sixers is LeBron is beasting dudes like a high school McDonald’s All American paying in a middle-school league. He has 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting. – 9:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers look like they’re going to willingly switch Embiid on LeBron actions tonight, as they did in the 1st meeting, interested to see how much LA attacks or avoids that.
Only possession we saw that on so far, LeBron immediately picked the dribble up. Has killed them otherwise – 9:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A cool 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting for LeBron in the first five minutes. – 9:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With 10 points and two assists, LeBron has accounted for the first 14 Lakers points tonight. – 9:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are going with a bigger starting lineup tonight against the 76ers:
Dennis Schroder
Troy Brown Jr.
Juan Toscano-Anderson
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 9:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia. – 8:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden, Tobias Harris, and even LeBron James could miss Sixers-Lakers matchup inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Lakers’ Patrick Beverly (non-COVID illness), Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Austin Reaves (strained left hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) will all miss today’s game vs. the #Sixers. LeBron James is probable (sore left ankle). – 3:32 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Since Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem are retiring after this season…
If Carmelo Anthony doesn’t get an NBA contract, LeBron James will become the oldest player in the NBA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CSkPEnEG0A – 11:10 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There are 9 players that have an extension restriction and are ineligible to be traded:
CLE: Dean Wade
DAL: Maxi Kleber
DEN: Nikola Jokic
LAL: LeBron James
GSW: Andrew Wiggins
MIN: Karl-Anthony Towns
NOP: Larry Nance, Jr., CJ McCollum
PHX: Devin Booker – 9:55 AM
Dave McMenamin: Doc Rivers on LeBron James: “I think he’s going to have the greatest career of all time. I think he’s already had it. And that’s not … I think Michael [Jordan] is the greatest of all time, but that doesn’t take anything away from LeBron. LeBron’s had the greatest career” -via Twitter @mcten / January 16, 2023
Marc Stein: The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against Philadelphia. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 15, 2023
Dave McMenanim: Lakers are going to continue to kind of sit back and watch, check in, get intel when they can get intel. My understanding from the people I’ve spoken to: there is no definitely yes or definitely no that they will do a deal leading up to February 9th. If the right deal emerges that will make them in their eyes a better team over the next like three years, that’s their priority. They want the team to get to the best level it can get while LeBron James is still on the roster. But if that means not making that deal in February and playing out the rest of the season with the group that they have and knowing that they feel like there’s going to be a better deal in July in the offseason, they’ll do that because they they are looking at the finality of LeBron as a whole. -via YouTube / January 15, 2023
