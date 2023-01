LeBron James becomes second player to reach 38,000 points

Dave McMenanim: Lakers are going to continue to kind of sit back and watch, check in, get intel when they can get intel. My understanding from the people I’ve spoken to: there is no definitely yes or definitely no that they will do a deal leading up to February 9th. If the right deal emerges that will make them in their eyes a better team over the next like three years, that’s their priority. They want the team to get to the best level it can get while LeBron James is still on the roster. But if that means not making that deal in February and playing out the rest of the season with the group that they have and knowing that they feel like there’s going to be a better deal in July in the offseason, they’ll do that because they they are looking at the finality of LeBron as a whole . -via YouTube / January 15, 2023