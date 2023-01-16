Lonzo Ball still experiencing discomfort in knee, realistic about potentially missing entire season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball talked today in Paris. Said he’s remaining mentally strong after 1-year absence and making progress but still experiencing some discomfort. He still wants to play but is realistic about possibility of running out of runway to return this season. – 11:19 AM
Lonzo Ball talked today in Paris. Said he’s remaining mentally strong after 1-year absence and making progress but still experiencing some discomfort. He still wants to play but is realistic about possibility of running out of runway to return this season. – 11:19 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball has not ruled this season out for a return, but did say he has a realistic date when it will be too late. – 11:16 AM
Lonzo Ball has not ruled this season out for a return, but did say he has a realistic date when it will be too late. – 11:16 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Today marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball last played in an NBA game. Desired roster continuity has been elusive for management. Will that lead to change by next month’s trade deadline?
We rank trade assets in terms of value,not feasibility. For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:27 AM
Today marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball last played in an NBA game. Desired roster continuity has been elusive for management. Will that lead to change by next month’s trade deadline?
We rank trade assets in terms of value,not feasibility. For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:27 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
It’s been a full year since Lonzo Ball last played basketball.
And despite small improvements and hopeful IG posts, Ball’s future with the Bulls remains uncertain.
More on what comes next and whether he’ll see the court this season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 10:05 AM
It’s been a full year since Lonzo Ball last played basketball.
And despite small improvements and hopeful IG posts, Ball’s future with the Bulls remains uncertain.
More on what comes next and whether he’ll see the court this season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 10:05 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball IG post sparks excitement … Billy Donovan plays wet towel on that spark. Plus, some love for the Chuck-ster … all in one click …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:05 PM
Lonzo Ball IG post sparks excitement … Billy Donovan plays wet towel on that spark. Plus, some love for the Chuck-ster … all in one click …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:05 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball posted a video of himself dunking on IG, the latest sign of the small improvements he’s made recently
“As much as they’re little steps, it’s still progress he’s continuing to make”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:34 PM
Lonzo Ball posted a video of himself dunking on IG, the latest sign of the small improvements he’s made recently
“As much as they’re little steps, it’s still progress he’s continuing to make”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Saturday marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game.
Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan address his status amid Ball posting videos of his progress on social media.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:12 PM
Saturday marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game.
Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan address his status amid Ball posting videos of his progress on social media.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan was very, very hesitant to voice any excitement over the videos Lonzo Ball posted today of himself dunking, jumping on one leg and running on a treadmill.
He emphasized that “running, cutting, sprinting, doing it day after day after day” is still a long ways off. – 6:34 PM
Billy Donovan was very, very hesitant to voice any excitement over the videos Lonzo Ball posted today of himself dunking, jumping on one leg and running on a treadmill.
He emphasized that “running, cutting, sprinting, doing it day after day after day” is still a long ways off. – 6:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
There’s excitement over the Lonzo Ball IG post, but relax. He’s still dealing with discomfort in those activities… just less. – 6:20 PM
There’s excitement over the Lonzo Ball IG post, but relax. He’s still dealing with discomfort in those activities… just less. – 6:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 4:00 PM
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Tomorrow marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game. Billy Donovan emphasized that Ball would need a long runway to return to play once he has been cleared for cutting and full-speed daily on-court running, which he hasn’t yet. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.