Mark Cuban e-mails artist of mural showing Luka Doncic asking for help to tell him it's disrespectful

A new painting in Deep Ellum is causing quite a stir. On the side of St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, a neighborhood bar and grill, muralist Preston Pannek hung a painting of Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic. Rather than just featuring a likeness of the Slovenian superstar, it includes a message. The painting shows Doncic holding a sign over his head that reads, “PLEASE SEND HELP,” with some of Doncic’s recent astonishing stat lines surrounding it. It’s a sentiment that many Mavericks fans have expressed this season. However, not everyone is happy with the artwork, most notably Mavericks’ governor Mark Cuban. “It’s disrespectful,” Cuban wrote in an email to Pannek, which the artist shared with Mavs Moneyball. “But it’s your choice to do what you want. If that’s the way you want to be a fan. Go for it.”
Source: Doyle Rader @ mavsmoneyball.com
Michael Dugat @mdug
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in home games this season:
35.1 — Embiid
35.0 — Doncic
33.9 — Giannis
32.8 — Tatum pic.twitter.com/LDR63N6UvT – 10:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We already know that Luka Doncic watches more EuroLeague than NBA 🍿
Now, the Dallas Mavericks star revealed which EuroLeague team he watches the most:
basketnews.com/news-183831-lu… – 7:18 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs end disappointing road trip with shorthanded loss in Portland without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:08 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray now has has 95 3s through his 40 career games. He ranks third in NBA history in successful 3-pointers through a player’s first 40 contests.
Those top 3:
1. Lauri Markannen, 98 (37.3%)
2. Luka Doncic, 96 (37.4%)
3. Keegan Murray, 95 (40.4%) – 10:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Billups on facing Mavs w/o Doncic: “It’s like a free swing for Spencer, for Christian, 2 guys that have played well against us this season. It’s a free swing for them to go out and just ball, hoop and not look over your shoulder. That’s a very dangerous player to play against.” – 9:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic to sit out Sunday’s game in Portland for rest dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:14 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updated Mavs game notes list Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out. As are Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Maxi Kleber. Mavs at Blazers, 8p BSSW. – 3:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable for tonight’s game in Portland, while Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Beating CLE, a blueprint for the identity?
– How should we feel about their best game happening with KAT out, Rudy getting injured and DLo benched?
– Finch explains DLo’s benching
– How Naz and Luka took over for Rudy
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine
open.spotify.com/episode/6WTyT5… – 2:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This was written before Luka’s most human game of the season in Portland, but the point remains: Appreciate and marvel at this man every night he’s out there. Right now, there’s no one like him playing this game. dmagazine.com/sports/2023/01… – 11:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic’s most watched #EuroLeague teams? 🇪🇸 Real Madrid and 🇷🇸 Crvena Zvezda 👀
🎥 @GrantAfseth pic.twitter.com/9Y1XjlPhN8 – 8:44 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Recently Luka Doncic revealed that he watches more EuroLeague than NBA games.
Mavs star now specified which teams are his favorite ones to watch 👇
basketnews.com/news-183831-lu… – 8:01 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Bosnian center won the European duel against Doncic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:53 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers needed a good win in the worst way, and they got one on Saturday, blowing out the Mavericks and holding Luka Doncic to 15 points.
Damian Lillard: “Sometimes, all it takes is one.”
Up now, free on @RoseGardenReprt: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 2:14 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic took time to speak after a difficult loss, stressed that Mavs played poor defense. When I asked whether he was tired, he pointed out that Mavs had a day after LA game to rest. pic.twitter.com/ADzIYgP76U – 1:09 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After Luka Doncic’s hot night vs. Lakers, Mavericks lose steam against Trail Blazers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:58 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic will finish with season-low 15 points in Mavs’ blowout loss in Portland. Just the second time this season he finished with under 20 (ejected in other).
He looked gassed coming off 53-minute night in LA win. Likely to continue trend of sitting back-to-backs tomorrow. – 12:07 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd has thrown in the proverbial towel. Doncic and the other starters are out. Doncic scored a season-low 15 points in 35 minutes. His previous season low was 19 points in 28 minutes at Minnesota on Dec. 19. – 12:03 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Fun fact ahead of tomorrow: Luka Doncic has not played the last three Dallas back-to-backs. Last one he suited up for was Dec. 6. Mavs won’t have another til Feb. 11. – 12:02 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
122-101 Blazers, 7 minutes left, timeout, Mavs. We’ll see if this is it for Doncic. – 12:00 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Once Gobert got hurt, it felt like Naz Reid + Luka Garza saved the game.
Finch said he went with Garza over Knight because it was more of a pop than roll game. But on D, they also got out of drop and played up in coverage. You’d think Luka is a drop guy, but he prefers high wall pic.twitter.com/BMxanMMohA – 11:57 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
With the Mavericks down 22, going to be interesting to see if/when Jason Kidd pulls the plug. These teams play again here in Portland in 21 hours and Dallas starters logged heavy minutes (nearly 53 for Luka Doncic) in Thursday’s double-OT win over the Lakers. – 11:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mavs getting roasted every which way, Luka in quicksand, and another game here in 22 hours. Time for Kidd to pull his cards off the table. – 11:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The fact that Doncic is starting the fourth quarter, and already has played 31 minutes, tells me there’s no way he plays tomorrow. He’ll stay on the court and see if Mavs can make a run from 20 down. – 11:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is in double figures, with 11 points. He only has 5 career games in the single-digits, so he spared himself of that. – 11:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Out of bounds call on Doncic is overturned. Out on Sharpe, Dallas ball, Mavs have used their challenge. – 11:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Believe Mavs are challenging an out of bounds call during this timeout. Luka ran to refs twirling finger for replay. – 11:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is patiently passing out of double-teams and Bullock and Dinwiddie taking advantage. – 11:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Another factor to consider is whether Mavs have already made the decision to not play Doncic tomorrow. I think we might find out the answer pretty soon based on whether Kidd pulls him early tonight. – 11:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic’s season-low for points is 19, when he played only 28 minutes at Minnesota.
He has 5 points at the moment. – 11:25 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Another rough 2nd qtr for Mavs as POR outscores them 40-26. It’s 71-56 at halftime. Lillard w/24. Luka held to his low half of the season 5 pts on 2-9 FG. Mavs vs BOS, OKC, LAC & POR outscored 35-26, 36-21, 38-22 & 40-26 to trail by 18, 14, 22 & 15. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Luka Garza:
“My mentality with anything is it doesn’t matter who is in front of me. I feel the same way about everyone. I have a lot of confidence in my game. I’ve worked so hard at it. I feel like I could score no matter who you put on me.” – 11:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime: Blazers 71, Dallas 56. Mavs trying to make Christian Wood very rich tonight. In his absence, Blazers putting two on the ball in Luka pnr with impunity. – 11:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I know Doncic isn’t the greatest FT shooter in the world, but 1-fof-5 tonight is a clear sign of fatigue from playing 53 minutes against the Lakers. – 11:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mavs in the Jokic Zone right now. These last five minutes without Luka have felt like 90. – 10:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Game is getting away from Dallas a little bit here, but Kidd has no choice but to limit minutes of the top rotation players. Already at risk of running Doncic, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Hardaway into the ground. Especially Doncic. – 10:48 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Interesting problem – do you let a bunch of guys who can’t do much aside from hit catch and shoot open 3s get a bunch of catch and shoot open 3s? Or do you guard Luka straight up and live with him scoring 50 – 10:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Very early Pinson appearance. We’re seeing the residual of several Mavs playing high minutes two nights ago in L.A., including Doncic with 53 and Dinwiddie with 51.
And so far Dallas is hanging in there. – 10:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks having a sharp-shooting first quarter, but they trail 27-24 with Luka going to the line. Blazers have been playing him with great physicality so far. – 10:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka rubbing his neck after that collision. Good thing that’s not an important thing in basketball. – 10:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Next to Doncic, Dame is my favorite player in the league to watch. So a double-treat! – 10:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nurkic almost knocked Doncic into the second row on that rebound. – 10:20 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs are starting Luka, Tim, Spencer, Dwight and Reggie tonight against the Blazers. It’s time. – 10:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m really tired, but if I go to bed, I know Luka and Dame are going to wage an epic shootout tonight and I’ll wake up to a bunch of messages about it. – 10:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wild that Naz Reid and Luka Garza are going to combine to take 20+ shots tonight, given that Rudy Gobert has taken 5-or-fewer shots 12 times this season, including only taking 1 last night in 32 minutes.
Three very different types of centers, but same team and same position. – 10:00 PM
Wild that Naz Reid and Luka Garza are going to combine to take 20+ shots tonight, given that Rudy Gobert has taken 5-or-fewer shots 12 times this season, including only taking 1 last night in 32 minutes.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic.
Blazers: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Simmons, Lillard. – 9:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
POR starters: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Simons, Lillard
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:40 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updates from Portland – Damian Lillard is available, was a game time decision with sprained left ankle. Mavs starters are Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Mavs at Blazers coming up at 9p on BSSW. – 9:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
New halftime tradition these past few games: D’Angelo Russell and Luka Garza playing 1 on 1 – 9:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
More Luka Doncic history: Joins Michael Jordan with a 10-game run for the record books
cbssports.com/nba/news/more-… – 4:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I don’t think Nuggets get 2 All-Stars, but if they’re in 1st place by the time coaches actually vote, more likely AG/Jamal get in.
Locks: Joker, Luka, SGA, Steph, LeBron, Ja
Likely: Sabonis, Zion, Davis, Markkanen
Debatable: Booker, Dame, Fox, PG, Ant, Klay, JJJ, AG, Murray – 2:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Coming off double-OT win over Lakers, Mavs altered this morning’s shootaround here in Portland to optional. Every starter played at least 47 minutes on Thursday, with Doncic playing 53 and Dinwiddie 51. – 1:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young tonight:
26 PTS
11 AST
6-10 3P
+20
Only Luka has more 25p/10a games this season. pic.twitter.com/JhQBE8EhvQ – 9:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“ ‘PLEASE SEND HELP’ — Luka Doncic” — Dallas artists on a mural in Deep Ellum
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After Thursday shootaround, smiling Luka Doncic told reporters that Mavs manual therapist Casey Spangler owed him $49K from trick-shot bets.
Doncic shouted across court to Spangler: “They know now!”
Update: Spangler says tab now less than $200.
“Yesterday didn’t go well.” – 4:01 PM
Pannek says he has been a die-hard Mavs fan since 2000. His concern is that the front office isn’t doing everything possible to build a championship contender, and he doesn’t want to see Doncic’s talent squandered. So, when Cuban reacted that way after he reached out to him, Pannek said he was taken aback. “I find it an odd way that he handled the emails the way that he did,” Pannek said. “He could have easily just invited me down to a game and talked about this if he was really that upset that he seems to be. But he took it a different way.” -via mavsmoneyball.com / January 16, 2023
In a follow-up email to Pannek, who attempted to explain his rationale for the mural, Cuban again dismissed the mural’s message before expressing his appreciation for Pannek’s work. “Not being the first to say something always justifies what you say, Preston,” Cuban wrote. “I appreciate the other murals you have done. You truly have artistic talent.” -via mavsmoneyball.com / January 16, 2023
As for his “PLEASE SEND HELP” painting of Doncic, it’s certainly garnering a lot of attention. Multiple news outlets have spoken with Pannek about it, and it’s racking up plenty of likes on social media. It just didn’t land with the man whose opinion matters most regarding the Mavericks’ future. “I was hoping he would be the kind of person that would see like, ‘Oh shit, the fans really are upset,’” Pannek said of Cuban. “People really want Luka to get some help. I thought he would take that and go get the help, but it doesn’t look like that’s how this is going to work out.” -via mavsmoneyball.com / January 16, 2023
