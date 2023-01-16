NBA says Joel Embiid did not foul Russell Westbrook on final play of Laker loss

Austin Krell: According to the NBA’s L2M report, Joel Embiid did not foul Russell Westbrook on the final play of the game. Explanation: “Embiid (PHI) slightly extends his arm before retracting it and marginal arm contact occurs with Westbrook (LAL) during the driving shot attempt.”
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
According to the NBA’s L2M report, Joel Embiid did not foul Russell Westbrook on the final play of the game.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Recently guys like OKC’s Muscala and a combo of T. Bryant-Wenyan Gabriel tempted Sixers to ask Embiid to sit on perimeter, leaving rim wide open. What’s reluctance to put Tobias on spot up bigs?
(Some Fans want Drummond back but Muscala would be more valuable). – 12:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
From last night: Russ thought he was fouled. Embiid said Russ was just “unlucky.” And the Lakers were left reeling from yet another last second loss es.pn/3WaltWZ – 12:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in home games this season:
35.1 — Embiid
35.0 — Doncic
33.9 — Giannis
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook says he was fouled on game-winnning shot attempt, Embiid denies it nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/16/wes… – 10:28 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 12-21 FG
Embiid has tallied at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in 10 of his 32 games played this season.
No player since the ABA-NBA merger has recorded 10 such games in fewer games played.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden on pairing w/ Embiid:“He’s so dominant and versatile to where I’m sure he’s never played with a playmaker like me. So it’s just constant communication to where he hasn’t probably rolled this much before and I haven’t had a big that pops like that.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and James Harden pairing finally ‘working very well’ for the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:20 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook becomes NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles off of the bench
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on the final defensive possession, which Russell Westbrook thought was a foul: “I don’t think I fouled him. Physical play on both sides, you could’ve called a foul on the other end too, a bump. It goes both ways. I thought it was great defense and we got the win.” – 1:22 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A key defensive rotation by Georges Niang ensured that Joel Embiid and James Harden’s big nights against the Lakers didn’t go in vain on Sunday:
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joel Embiid creating an innovative and sly way to handcheck.
David Locke @DLocke09
Top Pick and Roll Screen Defenders
(min 535 picks – 40 bigs qualify)
1. Anthony Davis
2. Joel Embiid
3. Daniel Gafford
4. Stephen Adams
5. Hartenstein
6. Jarrett Allen
7. Porzingis
8. Mithcell Robinson
9. Myles Turner
10. WALKER KESSLER
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
•Nikola Jokic gets “Holy Shit” MVP moment
•Westbrook/Ham/Lakers shitshow
•Ja Morant dunk
•MVP ladder
•All-Star Picks
•Trade Ideas?
•Alamaodome significance
Catching up on everything from weekend, join us!
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden to Embiid for the game winner in back to back games. pic.twitter.com/RvIpDxyGd7 – 12:05 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Two things can be true:
1. Russell Westbrook largely played a good game and makes meaningful contributions to the Lakers.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This was Joel Embiid last night protecting a one-point lead in Utah. Made sure Jordan Clarkson didn’t get a look off THT screen.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Sixers 113, Lakers 112
A mind-boggling final possession there by Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. Can’t have the game end that way. LA drops to 19-24. LeBron James had 35 points, 8 rebounds + 10 assists. Westbrook had 20 pts, 14 reb + 11 ast.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook’s chance to make a play to win it is off and the Lakers lose, 113-112, to Philadelphia. LeBron 35p 10a 8r; Westbrook 20p 14r 11a; Wenyen 14p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p 4r. LAL plays HOU tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/at4ICRuZlt – 11:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Help always comes from the weak side in the NBA. Niang rotates over to trap the box at the perfect time, derailing whatever Russell Westbrook thought he was going to do in the final seconds tonight. pic.twitter.com/XiEMauCi1h – 11:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Another tremendous Harden game with off-the-charts synergy on offense next to Embiid, saved by Georges Niang on defense (??????) in the clutch. Take the W.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers win again, 113-112 over the Lakers, capping a perfect back-to-back.
Embiid: 35 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST
Harden: 24 PTS / 7 REB / 13 AST
Maxey: 16 PTS / 5 REB
Harris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 3 BLK
Niang: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 5 AST
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Westbrook is as Westbrook does pic.twitter.com/2RocpqMcLT – 11:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid checks LeBron again way too high. Gets easily beat. Forces help. Leads to a lakers open corner 3. Then Joel takes a terrible shot. This Sixers win looked like street Ball. – 11:54 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Did the Lakers have a timeout there? Probably should have used it when Westbrook began to iso vs. Embiid. – 11:54 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Darvin Ham rolled the dice with a Russell Westbrook iso vs. Joel Embiid instead of calling timeout to let LeBron create something. Not great. Lakers fall to 19-24 – 11:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
35 PTS
11 REB
12-21 FG
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Credit to Russell Westbrook. I didn’t think he could change and he has. – 11:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Harden has been really good yet again offensively. 24 points on 9-14 shooting to go with 11 assists.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Feels like a key stretch coming up, with the Sixers trailing by one and neither LeBron nor Embiid on the floor. – 11:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Sixers 86, Lakers 83
LeBron James has 27 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Russell Westbrook has 15 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. LA is shooting 55.4%. They have 54 points in the paint and 18 fast-break points. Joel Embiid has 31 points and 9 rebounds. – 11:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid scored or assisted on 17 straight points for the Sixers over the final 6:58 of the third quarter.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid got some help with a few 3s from his teammates, so the Sixers will take an 86-83 lead into the fourth.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 86, Lakers 83 at the end of the third. Embiid had a nice burst at the end of the period and is up to 31 points and 9 boards. LeBron with 27-6-7. Helping tip the scales: Sixers are 10-of-29 from 3, while Lakers are 4-of-13. – 11:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid must be hurting a bit the way he’s letting up these lakers layups. Still they’re not doing him any favors defending LA this way – 11:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 86-83, at the end of Q3.
Embiid: 31 PTS / 9 REB
Harden: 17 PTS / 6 REB / 8 AST
Harris: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 3 BLK
Maxey: 9 PTS / 3 REB
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid looks like he hurt his hand going for that block. Think it’s his pinky and not surgically repaired thumb – 10:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers close the first half with Matisse Thybulle fouling Russell Westbrook, a 30% shooter in the midrange, on a long two. Lakers +1 at halftime. – 10:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 58, Sixers 57
LeBron James leads LA w/ 22 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The Lakers have scored 42 of their 58 points in the paint and have 12 fast-break points. They’re just 1-for-8 on 3s (12.5%). – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL closed the first half on a 9-0 run, with Westbrook and LeBron getting up and down in transition at will, enough for a 58-57 edge. – 10:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Lakers 58, Sixers 5. Looked like the Sixers were building a bit of a cushion, and then LeBron happened. He’s got 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Embiid with 22 and 5. Harden with 13-3-5. Lakers are just 1-of-8 from 3 but have 42 points in paint – 10:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Thybulle getting subbed in for defense to end the half and committing a heinous foul on a Westbrook midrange jumper is the sort of thing that makes me throw out the on/off numbers lol – 10:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James link up for back-to-back highlight reel passes by Russ and scores by LeBron late in the second quarter. Their partnership has been slow to develop, but better this year. Lakers up 58-57 at the half on Philly. – 10:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Designated “laser” Russ Westbrook hits a three, finally putting the Lakers on the board from distance. They’re now 1-8 for the game. AK – 10:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doesn’t feel like many Sixers are particularly sharp except for Harden and Embiid. But if you had to pick only two players, it would be them.
Embiid: 22 points on 7-10 FG, 7-7 FT
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lol Embiid has 22 with time to go in the second quarter and I only remember like 8 of ’em. – 10:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I’m sure Joel Embiid is banged up and fatigued on second night of b2b but he’s doing a nice job protecting the rim without expending many jumps, energy in This late 2nd Sixers run. – 10:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden has been awesome yet again to start this one. Some great examples of him getting all the way to the rim last two nights rather than settling for runners and foul-baiting attempts — many of which have led to wide-open dunks for Embiid – 10:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid has not joined the Laker Girls for their first-quarter timeout routine #reporting – 10:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Now Maxey quickly comes back in and we’ve got the three-guard lineup with Harris and Embiid. Lots of rotation tinkering going on right now. – 10:14 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Sixers 33, Lakers 32
LeBron James leads LA with 16 points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 38,000-point club. Russell Westbrook has 6 points and 4 assists. The Lakers scored 26 of their 32 points in the paint. LA is 0-4 on 3s and 0-1 at the FT line. – 10:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc’s playing his favorite lineups with no Harden and No Embiid again – 10:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 33, Lakers 32 at the end of the first after that Gabriel shot at the buzzer. LeBron has 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting along with a 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Embiid with 14 and 4. Lakers are shooting 60 percent and have 26 points in the paint. – 10:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers look like they’re going to willingly switch Embiid on LeBron actions tonight, as they did in the 1st meeting, interested to see how much LA attacks or avoids that.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Tobias Harden, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, James Harden – 9:28 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight vs. @Los Angeles Lakers:
-James Harden
-De’Anthony Melton
-Tobias Harris
-P.J. Tucker
-Joel Embiid – 9:04 PM
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight vs. @Los Angeles Lakers:
-James Harden
-De’Anthony Melton
-Tobias Harris
-P.J. Tucker
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and James Harden pairing finally ‘working very well’ for the Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:26 PM
