Nikola Vucevic: 'I know how good I am'

This is the second time the Montenegrin center scored this amount of points, which is his career-high. He last scored 43 points on February 2, 2021, against the Bulls playing for the Orlando Magic. “I got going really early. It’s hard to explain. You just get this feeling within yourself that it’s kinda gonna be your night and you just play. We really moved the ball. We really played aggressively offensively and I was able to get into my spots. I know I’m capable of it. I know how good I am, especially at the offensive end. It’s just me finding my spots and playing that way”, he said after the game.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Bulls secured a victory over the Warriors behind a career-high 43 points from Nikola Vucevic, NBA Twitter responded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Probably, the best #NBA game in @Nikola Vucevic‘s career
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Vucevic looking back at tied career-high in points like 😏
43 PTS
5/10 3PT
13 REB
4 AST
4 STL
✅ W vs GSW pic.twitter.com/B02g3gtxdH – 2:10 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Vucevic looking back at his previous career-high in points like 😏
43 PTS*
5/10 3PT
13 REB
4 AST
4 STL
✅ W vs GSW pic.twitter.com/OYu6K5VqIE – 2:07 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Vucevic brings extra effort to the Bulls game over the last games.
In January he took his game to a different level.
21.6 points
13.4 rebounds
60.3% FG
45.9% 3P
80% FT
Unstoppable force! #BullsNation #NBA – 7:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls head to Paris tonight. Billy Donovan said his plans for the eight-hour flight are simple: “Lots of film.”
Vooch is going to read a book, pop a melatonin and try to sleep. Zach LaVine said he’s going to drink “a lot of wine” and get some sleep. – 6:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Vucevic tied a career-high with 43 points to lead the Bulls to a W! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ha57LvkSRK – 6:14 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
While turnovers were certainly a problem in this one, the Warriors continue to struggle against a stretch 5. Nikola Vucevic has a season high 43pts, 13reb, 4 stl, the dubs didn’t have an answer. #dubnation – 6:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win…Bulls win..Bulls win !
132-118. Vooch: 43-13-4. LaVine: 27-9-6. – 6:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 132, Warriors 118
Bulls snap 3-game skid before leaving for Paris
Nikola Vucevic records 9th straight double-double and ties career-high with 43 points
Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Coby White also have big games – 6:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well, #Bulls improved to 1-1 vs. the two worst road teams in NBA, beating Golden State 132-118. Vucevic matches career-high with 43 pts; LaVine 27.
Obvious question is where was this when Bulls had advantage at C vs. Was & OKC? – 6:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
And Dalen Terry scores the final points of the game.
Icing on the cake for the Bulls in a 132-118 win over the Warriors. Vooch ties his career high of 43 points.
Now it’s off to Paris. – 6:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
And the Warriors’ road struggles continue, this time with a 132-118.
Thompson finished with 26 points and Curry with 20, but they had no answers for Nikola Vucevic, who scored 43 on 18-of-31 shooting, 5 3’s. The Warriors also had 23 turnovers for 31 Chicago points. – 5:59 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
While turnovers were certainly a problem in this one, the Warriors continue to struggle against a stretch 5. Nikola Vucevic has a career high 41pts, 10reb, 4 stl, the dubs didn’t have an answer. #dubnation – 5:59 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I know everyone’s watching football, but just wanted to point out that the Warriors just lost to the Bulls & let Vucevic drop a career high 43 on them, are now under .500 after the halfway point of the season, and are an impossible 4-17 on the road this season.
@Chris Broussard – 5:59 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Nikola Vucevic: 41 points, 10 rebounds and four assists so far today against the Warriors
This is his highest scoring performance since joining the Bulls in March ’21 – 5:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nikola Vucevic has popped the Warriors’ interior for 41 points on 17/29 FG. He’s beat them inside and outside. Five pick-and-pop 3s and a variety of paint buckets. Smaller lineups haven’t worked. Warriors have turned it over 23 times. They’re going to lose in Chicago. – 5:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Nikola Vučević with 41 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes.
This is the most Vooch has scored as a member of the Bulls. His previous high was 36 points, set last season in a win over Indiana. – 5:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The United Center crowd erupts in “Vooch” chants as he scores another layup to tally 41 points.
124-109 lead for the Bulls over the Warriors with 1:57 remaining. – 5:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Vooch gets his 40 point game…41-10-4–his 9th straight double-double…his 25th on the season. – 5:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch has 37 points with 3:39 left in this game. His career high is 43 points. – 5:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Vooch 3 points away from his first 40 points game as a Bull..his career high is 43 with Orlando. Bulls up 14 with 5:16 left 4th. Bulls about to end a 10 game losing streak to Golden State-and a three game losing streak overall. – 5:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Better effort by #Bulls supporting cast today. Coby White, Caruso, Dosunmu all in double figures. Vucevic now has Bulls-high 37 pts, #Bulls lead GSW 115-101 with 5:16 left. – 5:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Vucevic career-high is 43 pts, which he set against #Bulls roughly six weeks before the trade. He’s got 35 in this game, 1 short of his Bulls high. – 5:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is getting it down from every part of the floor tonight. 33 points, nine rebounds and shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range. – 5:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls keeping the Warriors at bay at the end of the third quarter with a 92-86 lead.
Vooch has 27 points and nine rebounds. He’s been a consistent mismatch for the Bulls all day. – 5:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors heat up in the second quarter and turn a 15-point deficit after one quarter into a 62-59 lead at halftime.
Klay Thompson has 15 points for Golden State, Anthony Lamb 14, Curry 12. Nikola Vucevic has a game-high 18 points for Chicago. – 4:45 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls let some shooters roam free and now trail GSW at half 62-59. Vucevic leads Bulls with 18, LaVine has 12 but still not shooting well with that hand injury, 0-for-4 from 3. Klay Thompson leads Warriors with 15, got a point added by video review after 2ndQ ended. Curry has 12 – 4:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls with a rare fast start, lead Golden State 35-20 after 1stQ. Bulls are 6-13 from 3, compared to 4-12 for Warriors. Vucevic finally seeing the ball, has 12 pts. – 4:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch with 12 points and four minutes still left in the first quarter. He’s 2-for-2 from 3-point range and eating up the size advantage in the paint. – 3:58 PM
More on this storyline
Darnell Mayberry: Nikola Vučević on his career game against the Warriors: “I was just getting in my spots really. I was playing in a way that really fits my game.” pic.twitter.com/ugKUqMhTsm -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / January 15, 2023
Scotto: When I talk to executives around the league, they think – barring a trade – that he (Nikola Vucevic) would remain with Chicago because it almost feels like they have to keep him long-term, given all the assets they gave up for him. In theory, could a team like the Lakers use him? He played at USC in college. There are some other potential storylines and teams that would have interest in a guy like him, but you’d think all the ducks would line up where he’d return. -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2023
We asked Nikola Vucevic if he would ever reconsider a reunion with the @OrlandoMagic . #MagicTogether “Of course, I mean, yeah. That’s something that I would love to do. We’ll see when that is possible, if that’s realistic, and how it all works out. If anything at least get one last year in Orlando. I think it’s only right it happens. So, we’ll see. I feel like I have a lot of basketball left.” -via Twitter / January 12, 2023
