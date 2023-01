Nikola Vucevic: 'I know how good I am'

This is the second time the Montenegrin center scored this amount of points, which is his career-high. He last scored 43 points on February 2, 2021, against the Bulls playing for the Orlando Magic. “I got going really early. It’s hard to explain. You just get this feeling within yourself that it’s kinda gonna be your night and you just play. We really moved the ball. We really played aggressively offensively and I was able to get into my spots. I know I’m capable of it. I know how good I am, especially at the offensive end. It’s just me finding my spots and playing that way”, he said after the game.Source: EuroHoops.net