Pacers 16, Bucks 20: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Bucks play the Pacers today, but Khris Middleton will not be in uniform for a 16th straight game. Before the Bucks left Miami on Saturday, I chatted with Middleton about his injury, the progress he's made and his state of mind.

“He really laid the groundwork for the progress that’s been made.”our players reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/w6vkdw13ZS

Running Thoughts from the Pacers’ loss to the Grizzlies:– “I don’t think we had a whole lot in the tank”– Duarte’s big game– Taylor Jenkins calls Pacers “a highly competitive team”– Pre-game crowd for Morant second only to Curry

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for today’s game against the Pacers, per Mike Budenholzer. – 12:49 PM

Khris Middleton chatted about his absence. "It's been frustrating for the last six, seven months…Rehab is tougher than actually playing games…I'm ready to put this s— behind me and move on to the fun stuff."

Injury Report for today’s game against Milwaukee:Goga Bitadze – Available (non-COVID illness)Myles Turner – Available (back spasms)Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/gDZyMgo4uw

Bobby Portis gets the start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee Bucks injury report for their MLK Day game vs. the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum: Giannis Antetokounmpo out

Myles Turner is back today after missing the past three games with back spasms.Mathurin remains in the starting lineup for Haliburton.2:30pm ET tip in Milwaukee. – 2:08 PM

always good seeing friendly faces.☺️George Hill stopped by pregame to catch up with some old friends. pic.twitter.com/pD8i0GK6PV

New story on Pacers center Myles Turner playing today in Milwaukee, detailing what kept him off the court for the past 3 games and the pain he was in: "It'll be days, not hours," Carlisle said.

Grayson Allen gets out in transition and scores the first points of today’s game. – 2:43 PM

That Mathurin floater – a 12-footer over a dropping big man – being a consistent weapon will open up so much for him. Pacers offense looking smooth early. – 2:48 PM

Jevon Carter is today’s sixth man for the #Bucks They lead 15-14 in the early going vs. Indiana. – 2:48 PM

The Bucks lead, 15-14, with 6:46 left in the first quarter.Bobby Portis is leading the Bucks with 6pts/3reb. – 2:49 PM

