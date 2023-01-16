Pacers 16, Bucks 20: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (23-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (16-16) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 2:30 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
Indiana Pacers 16, Milwaukee Bucks 20 (Q1 05:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner is back in action!👌
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/9u923oN5cB pic.twitter.com/SbptyqjZb8 – 2:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter is today’s sixth man for the #Bucks
They lead 15-14 in the early going vs. Indiana. – 2:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson weaves his way in for the first bucket. pic.twitter.com/u8kAnpzMkT – 2:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez has tied #Bucks legend Ersan Ilyasova for No. 19 on the franchise games started list with 272. – 2:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Q1cAzbUiHT – 2:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New story on Pacers center Myles Turner playing today in Milwaukee, detailing what kept him off the court for the past 3 games and the pain he was in:
“It’ll be days, not hours,” Carlisle said.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/back-spasms-… – 2:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
always good seeing friendly faces.☺️
George Hill stopped by pregame to catch up with some old friends. pic.twitter.com/pD8i0GK6PV – 2:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner is back today after missing the past three games with back spasms.
Mathurin remains in the starting lineup for Haliburton.
2:30pm ET tip in Milwaukee. – 2:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis gets the start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee #Bucks injury report for their MLK Day game vs. the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum: Giannis Antetokounmpo out jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury: Bucks star misses third straight game as team stays cautious with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 2:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game against Milwaukee:
Goga Bitadze – Available (non-COVID illness)
Myles Turner – Available (back spasms)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/gDZyMgo4uw – 1:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Mayor of Milwaukee locking in. 🔒
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/GYJbGpeFv8 – 1:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell having some fun pregame today.👌😂 pic.twitter.com/Hv3L6H6Crj – 1:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Today, at @TheAthletic, Khris Middleton chatted about his absence.
“It’s been frustrating for the last six, seven months…Rehab is tougher than actually playing games…I’m ready to put this s— behind me and move on to the fun stuff.” – @Khris Middleton theathletic.com/4093759/2023/0… – 1:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dropped a 50-piece on the Pacers leading the Bucks to a 128-119 victory on February 15, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Bb1lekvXdq – 1:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo going through his normal pregame routine prior to #Bucks v. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/wC0MpZHcF2 – 12:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s the final week to vote for #NBAAllStar 2023.🌟
votes count TRIPLE today! send Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to Salt Lake City.
https://t.co/1zch04mBcc pic.twitter.com/dnbqocJQWh – 12:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Running Thoughts from the Pacers’ loss to the Grizzlies:
– “I don’t think we had a whole lot in the tank”
– Duarte’s big game
– Taylor Jenkins calls Pacers “a highly competitive team”
– Pre-game crowd for Morant second only to Curry
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 12:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“He really laid the groundwork for the progress that’s been made.”
our players reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/w6vkdw13ZS – 11:24 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry examined selling his share of team – some context, detail & thoughts from #NBA commissioner Adam Silver here ⬇️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 11:24 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 30 points in the first quarter?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/zKknNPhNoi – 11:04 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Bennedict Mathurin is averaging the most PPG (17.5) off the bench all-time (minimum 30 games). pic.twitter.com/pNzZp5Ki0I – 10:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in home games this season:
35.1 — Embiid
35.0 — Doncic
33.9 — Giannis
32.8 — Tatum pic.twitter.com/LDR63N6UvT – 10:52 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.💛💙 pic.twitter.com/odHrd19e6L – 10:32 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks play the Pacers today, but Khris Middleton will not be in uniform for a 16th straight game.
Before the Bucks left Miami on Saturday, I chatted with Middleton about his injury, the progress he’s made and his state of mind.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4093759/2023/0… – 10:17 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
MLK matinee.
📍: Fiserv Forum
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/XIdWq9zBh2 – 9:28 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
drop some love for Andrew Nembhard on his birthday!🥳 pic.twitter.com/FlBuBIaHKj – 8:37 AM
