Pacers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pacers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pacers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 16, 2023- by

By |

The Indiana Pacers play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $6,662,448 per win

Game Time: 2:30 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home