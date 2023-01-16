Paul George upgraded to questionable against Philadelphia

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George (hamstring) is now questionable to play against Philadelphia. This is an upgrade. Luke Kennard (calf) remains out. Marcus Morris Sr. is not listed on the injury report.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard will play tomorrow vs 76ers.
Would not be surprised if Paul George does not play both ends of back to back with Wednesday night visit to Utah following tomorrow’s TNT game to end the home stand. Will Kawhi?
We’ll know what we need to know within 48 hours. – 8:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers list Paul George as questionable to play tomorrow against Philly after he’s missed five games with a hamstring. Luke Kennard remains out. – 8:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George (hamstring) is now questionable to play against Philadelphia. This is an upgrade. Luke Kennard (calf) remains out. Marcus Morris Sr. is not listed on the injury report. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers list Paul George as questionable for tomorrow vs 76ers – 8:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is cleared to do everything in practice. However, Lue didn’t know if George will be available for tomorrow’s game if he makes it through today’s practice with no setbacks. Lue added that he isn’t sure yet how many practices George may need to return. – 2:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris and Paul George will practice today.
Luke Kennard will not.
Kawhi Leonard back to back plan TBD. (He’s playing vs 76ers. Question is Wednesday at Utah.) – 2:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is on the court before practice warming up with a sleeve on his right leg and hamstring. pic.twitter.com/qtOlFXW1y4 – 2:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A day on not a day off…
Marcus Morris Sr. (Day to day, knee), Paul George (day to day, hamstring) here early.
Moussa Diabaté also here today after being sick over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/TbuTxCgFUo – 2:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the Paul George trade:
23.7 PPG 23.1 PPG
5.2 RPG 6.3 RPG
4.9 APG 4.9 APG
200 games 163 games pic.twitter.com/qhYXz8lSyx – 3:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George may be nearing a return but John Wall is now out at least 2 weeks with an abdominal injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and John Wall are out today vs Rockets. George (hamstring), Morris (knee) and Kennard (calf) are considered day-to-day. Wall (abdomen) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George (hamstring) will miss a 5th straight Sun. vs. Houston and Luke Kennard (calf) will miss a 4th straight, per LAC. Moses Brown won’t be active.
Questionable: Moussa Diabate (illness)
Doubtful: John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris (left knee contusion) – 8:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers likely using a 16th new starting lineup Sunday vs Rockets.
Clippers have only played one game this season without Paul George or Marcus Morris Sr. starting, and it was the disastrous performance at OKC after Kawhi Leonard knee flared and he was a late scratch. – 8:16 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers say Paul George and Luek Kennard again along with Moses Brown will not play vs. Houston on Sunday. Doubtful are John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee bruise). – 8:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) remain out for tomorrow.
John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion) are listed as doubtful. Moussa Diabate (non-covid illness) is questionable. – 8:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. will be available to practice, Ty Lue says. Luke Kennard will not practice. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 16, 2023
Law Murray: Clippers still without Paul George and Luke Kennard Sunday vs Rockets. No way they were coming back for a matinee game. Moses Brown inactive for first time (2way), but Moussa Diabaté questionable (non-COVID). John Wall (abdominal) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee) doubtful. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 14, 2023
One notable change for Bane has been his shoes. He historically has worn Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes. Earlier this season before his injury, he had also started wearing Paul George’s Nike sneakers. The toe injury caused Bane to make an adjustment, which has led to him wearing LeBron James’ sneakers since his return. The LeBron 20 is described by Nike as the lightest shoe in James’ signature sneaker series yet. That has been the only sneaker Bane has worn in games since his toe injury. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 14, 2023
