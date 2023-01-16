Pelicans 53, Cavaliers 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-17) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 53, Cleveland Cavaliers 47 (Q3 10:54)
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves are putting Rudy Gobert in the spy role more and more often, sliding Kyle Anderson up to guarding the opposing center.
Last game Gobert was guarding Isaac Okoro while Anderson checked Jarrett Allen, and tonight Gobert is on Vanderbilt while Anderson is on Kessler. – 4:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Right now, Jonas Valanciunas has 16 points to lead the way for the Pelicans. But that is incorrect. He only made 1 3-pointer by my count. Not two. Jose Alvarado’s made triple has currently been credited to Valanciunas. – 4:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans 50-47 lead at halftime despite not having two leading scorers and another (CJ) shooting 2/9 from the field. The way he’s been playing lately, expect a big second half. Great work by Valanciunas (16 pts, but I think it’s actually 13 because they gave him Jose’s corner 3) – 4:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After committing a whopping 18 turnovers during Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, #Cavs had 10 miscues in the first half vs. Pelicans. New Orleans turned those into 16 points the other way. These lengthy, athletic, pesky opponents seem to give Cleveland problems. – 4:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 50, Cavs 47
Valanciunas 16 pts, 7 rebs
Marshall 8 pts
Murphy 7 pts
Really strong defensive half from the Pels, but they go into the locker room holding just a 3-point lead. It’s gonna be tough to close this one out unless CJ (2-9 FG) gets going. – 4:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas has 16 points and 7 rebounds at half. Solid two quarters on defense. Mitchell started to heat up a little at the end. His pull-up 3s are such a weapon. – 4:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
good half of hoops
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
McCollum struggled in the first half, but I like how he fared on the last Pelicans possession. He shook Okoro off of him by setting a screen for Jose. After Garland switched onto him, CJ torched him for an easy bucket on a drive. Let’s see if that carries over. – 4:10 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
You have to be very happy with that first half by the Pelicans. Players stepping up offensively, defensively doing a great job on Mitchell and Garland – 4:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell drains a 3 to end the first half. Pelicans lead the Cavs 50-47.
Mitchell is up to 11 points, followed by Evan Mobley with 10. – 4:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 50, Cavaliers 47
– Jonas: 16p, 7r
– Naji: 8p, 2r, 2a
– Trey: 7p
– Jose: 4p, 5a
– Dyson: 4s – career high
Pels: 48.8 FG%, 4/12 3P, 6/7 FT
Cavs: 46.2 FG%, 4/14 3P, 7/12 FT – 4:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
great tranistion offense capped by a GTA 3 pic.twitter.com/cAV8DWv17G – 4:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Pelicans 50, Cavs 47. Cavs lucky they’re not down by a lot more. Very sloppy first half for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, Evan Mobley 10. – 4:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Pelicans 50-47 at halftime. Certainly not a half to remember for either side. Pelicans look like a team that’s ready to get home after a long road trip and the Cavs look like a team that has been in all four time zones in the past six days. – 4:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Dyson Daniels pulls off a mini GTA to give him a career-high 4 steals.
There are 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. – 4:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have turned the ball over 9 times here in the first half, and the Pelicans have scored 16 points off those turnovers. Need to protect the ball better. – 3:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🔪🔪🔪
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/wiMGPws2eV – 3:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Kevin Love is shooting 31.5% from 3-point range over the last month (15 games). – 3:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans have brought it on defense so far in the finale of their five-game road trip. Energy and focus have been impressive. They’ve built a 10-point lead. – 3:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado’s patience and decision-making as a point guard are two of the most underrated parts of his game. – 3:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Last few minutes have been a great reminder of how much #Pelicans missed Larry Nance Jr. lately when he’s been unable to play. His awareness on the defensive end is so valuable and he’s doing a bit of everything – 3:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are playing some really uninspired basketball right now and trail the Pelicans 38-28 with 6:51 left in the first half. Not much energy inside the building today. – 3:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels is having a heck of a defensive game. Frustrated Donovan Mitchell early in the lane and now he swipes the ball from Evan Mobley. Three steals already for the rook. – 3:49 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Ian Hunter sang “Cleveland Rocks.” Just wanted Cavs’ in-house crew to know. – 3:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Not sure if you guys knew this… but Dyson Daniels is really good at playing defense. – 3:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ricky Rubio played six minutes in his first stint of the afternoon. – 3:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Nothin but bottom from Devonte’ 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Mzw05rcqxq – 3:44 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Even though he can’t make a shot, Kevin Love has 7 rebounds in 8 minutes. – 3:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley has four dunks early in the game. He has a team-high 8 points, as Cleveland trails by one at the end of one quarter. – 3:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 25, Cavaliers 24
Valanciunas 8 pts, 4 rebs
Murphy 7 pts
McCollum 2 pts (1-5 FG)
Pels got outscored 18-12 in the paint. They’ve got to be more locked in on keeping Allen/Mobley away from the rim. – 3:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Pelicans lead the #Cavs 25-24. They shot 10 of 19 (52.6%) from the field and 1 of 6 (16.7%) from 3. They have 6 assists on 10 made shots.
Evan Mobley leads the Cavs with 8 points, ending the quarter with a dunk off a pass from Caris LeVert. – 3:38 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Pelicans 25, Cavs 24. Evan Mobley 4-4 on dunks for 8 points. – 3:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
up 1 after 1
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/8F8DHBmkbS – 3:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Pelicans 25-24 after the first quarter. It was a real rough first 10 minutes or so for the Cavs but they closed the quarter pretty well. Evan Mobley has eight points and Caris LeVert has six off the bench. – 3:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
FROing it down on a Monday! 🔨
VOTE⭐️ JA: https://t.co/Sz2XO0P5UV
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cn4JC7T7qJ – 3:31 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
It would be nice if Kevin Love could make a shot or two. He’s been in a prolonged slump. – 3:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV already with 8 points & 4 rebounds. Not even done in the first! 💪 pic.twitter.com/iwcyJWi1ov – 3:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy is deep in his bag right now. He’s showing off quite the offensive arsenal today. – 3:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Ricky Rubio checks into the game and gets a warm ovation from fans here in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 3:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ricky Rubio checking in for Donovan Mitchell. #Cavs going without Mitchell or Garland on the floor for a bit here. – 3:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trigga Trey sighting 👀. Pels on an 11-2 run! pic.twitter.com/MvLZi6Njv0 – 3:21 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
11-2 run by the Pelicans. Defense turning into offense. Love seeing Trey getting going early – 3:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
great D from Dys leads to a nice slam 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1Bs0RS1Km9 – 3:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs got off to a good start this afternoon but the Pelicans raced back with a 9-2 run to take a 13-11 lead with 6:26 left in the first quarter. – 3:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
STARting off strong! 🤩
VOTE⭐️ EV4: https://t.co/0pfpVRqOc7
📺 #CavsPelicans on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/0y8bNnCndl – 3:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ starts us off with a beauty 😎 pic.twitter.com/rMpqwijmsU – 3:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Final game of a 10-day trip for the road-weary Pelicans who don’t have that many (healthy) consistent offensive weapons aside from CJ McCollum. – 3:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Pelicans underway at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 3:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all,” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ybDhwfuQL3 – 3:09 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The time is NOW.
📺 #CavsPelicans on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/mCV8fD13My – 3:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
first five from Cleveland ✋
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/9dM5FfReDA – 2:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back in our house means the chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV!
$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!
PLAY NOW: on.nba.com/3WpbFc9 – 2:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Spida love from across the sea. 🇦🇺❤️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dLLKVrM2I3 – 2:44 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Things you love to see: Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell met the family of a fan who came to Cleveland all the way from Australia to see him play. ❤️ 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/hBR5nPjk9Q – 2:40 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Monday matinee at the Fieldhouse! Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and spotlighting a huge matchup between the @Cleveland Cavaliers and Pelicans!
Join @MrCavalier34, @CampyRussell and I at 2:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CVaOpswfoj – 2:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen this afternoon against the Pelicans. – 2:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
hour away
🕑: 2 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Axsghdd9oD – 2:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Darius Garland is warming up without a wrap on his right thumb today. We’ll see if he plays without one. – 1:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ: back home & showing love 🫶 pic.twitter.com/hNvCQcqfOd – 1:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is OUT for today’s game at Cleveland – 1:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
swag so saucy, posted in Cleveland.
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/M1sda9XLV8 – 1:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones will not play today vs. Cleveland, Willie Green says. – 1:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Ricky Rubio’s minute restriction should be bumped up to about 15 minutes today. They continue to monitor his response to his minutes. – 1:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says they expect Ricky Rubio to play closer to 15 minutes today against the Pelicans. – 1:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio should get bumped up to around 15 minutes today. The team will continue to be cautious with him coming back from such a significant injury tho. – 1:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey’s treys must be prioritized.
Excluding centers, only Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Stephen Curry, Grant Williams, Zion Williamson & Aaron Gordon have a higher TS% than Murphy among regulars. Plus when Trigga racks up the attempts, the Pelicans win. https://t.co/TBTvw8mDjK pic.twitter.com/44XzJoFGtk – 1:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Good to be home (with some friendly faces). 😁
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cgg5wbJwHP – 1:15 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El reto del micrófono que graba. El Presidente de la @NBPA, C.J. McCollum, confirma que hay desasosiego en las filas de @Toronto Raptors y que vendrá un traspaso en un futuro. Dijo que no quería abundar acerca del tema para no incurrir en ‘tampering’ (interferencia), pero ya la armó. pic.twitter.com/0SbnNS58er – 12:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
⭐️ CLEVELAND, YOUR VOTE COUNTS 3x TODAY! ⭐️
It’s time to VOTE: votecavs.com – 11:51 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Real Jazz comes from us!”🎷
It’s a 3-for-1 #NBAAllStar vote day! 🙌
Retweet and vote to push your favorite #Pelicans to the #NBAAllStar game!
✔️: https://t.co/sf63UmzXOn pic.twitter.com/wjsOh4FqWI – 10:56 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Pastor. Activist. Humanitarian. Leader of the African American civil rights movement.
We celebrate the memory & accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who dedicated his life to advocating for racial equity, voting rights & economic justice for all people. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/kLlB5bNqcO – 10:31 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to our matchup in Cleveland from @Jim Eichenhofer
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/GYqijZNyv0 – 10:28 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“A leader and a hero”
#Pelicans players speak on the impact of Martin Luther King Jr.🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Dx4WawOUOD – 10:28 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
With Zion and others in and out of Pels’ lineup, Jonas Valančiūnas has turned into Pelicans’ Mr. Reliable
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4095216/2023/0… – 10:26 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 13? New Orleans finished 2-1, all on the road, beating Was + Det, losing to Bos. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame for Pels-Cavs tips off on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO at 1:30 CT – 10:09 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans have chance to finish longest road trip with winning record, visit Cavaliers at 2 p.m. CT; video on MLK’s legacy; Behind the Numbers preview; video on McCollum excelling; #NBA Week 14 all vs. Eastern Conference): https://t.co/UxTmlY2ZSq pic.twitter.com/Knhysu2qD2 – 10:01 AM
5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans have chance to finish longest road trip with winning record, visit Cavaliers at 2 p.m. CT; video on MLK’s legacy; Behind the Numbers preview; video on McCollum excelling; #NBA Week 14 all vs. Eastern Conference): https://t.co/UxTmlY2ZSq pic.twitter.com/Knhysu2qD2 – 10:01 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Today we’re celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
🕒 3:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
🎟️ https://t.co/WpQ8PF9xOz
@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Dfvy3Prez0 – 9:37 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Early hoops for the last one of the road trip ⛅️
🕑: 2:00pm CT
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/yjx5Xw3k4e – 9:00 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Today we celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
🕒 3:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Q2ppFLHWd4 – 9:00 AM
