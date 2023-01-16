Pelicans 53, Cavaliers 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-17) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 53, Cleveland Cavaliers 47 (Q3 10:54)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves are putting Rudy Gobert in the spy role more and more often, sliding Kyle Anderson up to guarding the opposing center.

Last game Gobert was guarding Isaac Okoro while Anderson checked Jarrett Allen, and tonight Gobert is on Vanderbilt while Anderson is on Kessler. – Wolves are putting Rudy Gobert in the spy role more and more often, sliding Kyle Anderson up to guarding the opposing center.Last game Gobert was guarding Isaac Okoro while Anderson checked Jarrett Allen, and tonight Gobert is on Vanderbilt while Anderson is on Kessler. – 4:15 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Right now, Jonas Valanciunas has 16 points to lead the way for the Pelicans. But that is incorrect. He only made 1 3-pointer by my count. Not two. Jose Alvarado’s made triple has currently been credited to Valanciunas. – Right now, Jonas Valanciunas has 16 points to lead the way for the Pelicans. But that is incorrect. He only made 1 3-pointer by my count. Not two. Jose Alvarado’s made triple has currently been credited to Valanciunas. – 4:15 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans 50-47 lead at halftime despite not having two leading scorers and another (CJ) shooting 2/9 from the field. The way he’s been playing lately, expect a big second half. Great work by Valanciunas (16 pts, but I think it’s actually 13 because they gave him Jose’s corner 3) – 4:13 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

After committing a whopping 18 turnovers during Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, After committing a whopping 18 turnovers during Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, #Cavs had 10 miscues in the first half vs. Pelicans. New Orleans turned those into 16 points the other way. These lengthy, athletic, pesky opponents seem to give Cleveland problems. – 4:11 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 50, Cavs 47

Valanciunas 16 pts, 7 rebs

Marshall 8 pts

Murphy 7 pts

Really strong defensive half from the Pels, but they go into the locker room holding just a 3-point lead. It’s gonna be tough to close this one out unless CJ (2-9 FG) gets going. – End of the 1st half: Pelicans 50, Cavs 47Valanciunas 16 pts, 7 rebsMarshall 8 ptsMurphy 7 ptsReally strong defensive half from the Pels, but they go into the locker room holding just a 3-point lead. It’s gonna be tough to close this one out unless CJ (2-9 FG) gets going. – 4:11 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jonas Valanciunas has 16 points and 7 rebounds at half. Solid two quarters on defense. Mitchell started to heat up a little at the end. His pull-up 3s are such a weapon. – Jonas Valanciunas has 16 points and 7 rebounds at half. Solid two quarters on defense. Mitchell started to heat up a little at the end. His pull-up 3s are such a weapon. – 4:10 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

McCollum struggled in the first half, but I like how he fared on the last Pelicans possession. He shook Okoro off of him by setting a screen for Jose. After Garland switched onto him, CJ torched him for an easy bucket on a drive. Let’s see if that carries over. – McCollum struggled in the first half, but I like how he fared on the last Pelicans possession. He shook Okoro off of him by setting a screen for Jose. After Garland switched onto him, CJ torched him for an easy bucket on a drive. Let’s see if that carries over. – 4:10 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

You have to be very happy with that first half by the Pelicans. Players stepping up offensively, defensively doing a great job on Mitchell and Garland – You have to be very happy with that first half by the Pelicans. Players stepping up offensively, defensively doing a great job on Mitchell and Garland – 4:10 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso



Mitchell is up to 11 points, followed by Evan Mobley with 10. – #Cavs Donovan Mitchell drains a 3 to end the first half. Pelicans lead the Cavs 50-47.Mitchell is up to 11 points, followed by Evan Mobley with 10. – 4:10 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 50, Cavaliers 47

– Jonas: 16p, 7r

– Naji: 8p, 2r, 2a

– Trey: 7p

– Jose: 4p, 5a

– Dyson: 4s – career high

Pels: 48.8 FG%, 4/12 3P, 6/7 FT

Cavs: 46.2 FG%, 4/14 3P, 7/12 FT – HALF: Pelicans 50, Cavaliers 47– Jonas: 16p, 7r– Naji: 8p, 2r, 2a– Trey: 7p– Jose: 4p, 5a– Dyson: 4s – career highPels: 48.8 FG%, 4/12 3P, 6/7 FTCavs: 46.2 FG%, 4/14 3P, 7/12 FT – 4:09 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Halftime: Pelicans 50, Cavs 47. Cavs lucky they’re not down by a lot more. Very sloppy first half for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, Evan Mobley 10. – Halftime: Pelicans 50, Cavs 47. Cavs lucky they’re not down by a lot more. Very sloppy first half for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, Evan Mobley 10. – 4:08 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Pelicans 50-47 at halftime. Certainly not a half to remember for either side. Pelicans look like a team that’s ready to get home after a long road trip and the Cavs look like a team that has been in all four time zones in the past six days. – 4:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Dyson Daniels pulls off a mini GTA to give him a career-high 4 steals.

There are 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. – Dyson Daniels pulls off a mini GTA to give him a career-high 4 steals.There are 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. – 4:00 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs have turned the ball over 9 times here in the first half, and the Pelicans have scored 16 points off those turnovers. Need to protect the ball better. – 3:54 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans have brought it on defense so far in the finale of their five-game road trip. Energy and focus have been impressive. They’ve built a 10-point lead. – Pelicans have brought it on defense so far in the finale of their five-game road trip. Energy and focus have been impressive. They’ve built a 10-point lead. – 3:51 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jose Alvarado’s patience and decision-making as a point guard are two of the most underrated parts of his game. – Jose Alvarado’s patience and decision-making as a point guard are two of the most underrated parts of his game. – 3:51 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Last few minutes have been a great reminder of how much Last few minutes have been a great reminder of how much #Pelicans missed Larry Nance Jr. lately when he’s been unable to play. His awareness on the defensive end is so valuable and he’s doing a bit of everything – 3:50 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs are playing some really uninspired basketball right now and trail the Pelicans 38-28 with 6:51 left in the first half. Not much energy inside the building today. – 3:49 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Dyson Daniels is having a heck of a defensive game. Frustrated Donovan Mitchell early in the lane and now he swipes the ball from Evan Mobley. Three steals already for the rook. – Dyson Daniels is having a heck of a defensive game. Frustrated Donovan Mitchell early in the lane and now he swipes the ball from Evan Mobley. Three steals already for the rook. – 3:49 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Ian Hunter sang “Cleveland Rocks.” Just wanted Cavs’ in-house crew to know. – Ian Hunter sang “Cleveland Rocks.” Just wanted Cavs’ in-house crew to know. – 3:48 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Not sure if you guys knew this… but Dyson Daniels is really good at playing defense. – Not sure if you guys knew this… but Dyson Daniels is really good at playing defense. – 3:48 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Ricky Rubio played six minutes in his first stint of the afternoon. – Ricky Rubio played six minutes in his first stint of the afternoon. – 3:46 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Even though he can’t make a shot, Kevin Love has 7 rebounds in 8 minutes. – Even though he can’t make a shot, Kevin Love has 7 rebounds in 8 minutes. – 3:43 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Evan Mobley has four dunks early in the game. He has a team-high 8 points, as Cleveland trails by one at the end of one quarter. – 3:40 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 25, Cavaliers 24

Valanciunas 8 pts, 4 rebs

Murphy 7 pts

McCollum 2 pts (1-5 FG)

Pels got outscored 18-12 in the paint. They’ve got to be more locked in on keeping Allen/Mobley away from the rim. – End of the 1st: Pelicans 25, Cavaliers 24Valanciunas 8 pts, 4 rebsMurphy 7 ptsMcCollum 2 pts (1-5 FG)Pels got outscored 18-12 in the paint. They’ve got to be more locked in on keeping Allen/Mobley away from the rim. – 3:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first, Pelicans lead the

Evan Mobley leads the Cavs with 8 points, ending the quarter with a dunk off a pass from Caris LeVert. – At the end of the first, Pelicans lead the #Cavs 25-24. They shot 10 of 19 (52.6%) from the field and 1 of 6 (16.7%) from 3. They have 6 assists on 10 made shots.Evan Mobley leads the Cavs with 8 points, ending the quarter with a dunk off a pass from Caris LeVert. – 3:38 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

End 1st Q: Pelicans 25, Cavs 24. Evan Mobley 4-4 on dunks for 8 points. – End 1st Q: Pelicans 25, Cavs 24. Evan Mobley 4-4 on dunks for 8 points. – 3:38 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Pelicans 25-24 after the first quarter. It was a real rough first 10 minutes or so for the Cavs but they closed the quarter pretty well. Evan Mobley has eight points and Caris LeVert has six off the bench. – 3:38 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

It would be nice if Kevin Love could make a shot or two. He’s been in a prolonged slump. – It would be nice if Kevin Love could make a shot or two. He’s been in a prolonged slump. – 3:29 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

JV already with 8 points & 4 rebounds. Not even done in the first! 💪 3:29 PM JV already with 8 points & 4 rebounds. Not even done in the first! 💪 pic.twitter.com/iwcyJWi1ov

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Trey Murphy is deep in his bag right now. He’s showing off quite the offensive arsenal today. – Trey Murphy is deep in his bag right now. He’s showing off quite the offensive arsenal today. – 3:25 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Ricky Rubio checking in for Donovan Mitchell. Ricky Rubio checking in for Donovan Mitchell. #Cavs going without Mitchell or Garland on the floor for a bit here. – 3:24 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

11-2 run by the Pelicans. Defense turning into offense. Love seeing Trey getting going early – 11-2 run by the Pelicans. Defense turning into offense. Love seeing Trey getting going early – 3:19 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs got off to a good start this afternoon but the Pelicans raced back with a 9-2 run to take a 13-11 lead with 6:26 left in the first quarter. – 3:18 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Final game of a 10-day trip for the road-weary Pelicans who don’t have that many (healthy) consistent offensive weapons aside from CJ McCollum. – Final game of a 10-day trip for the road-weary Pelicans who don’t have that many (healthy) consistent offensive weapons aside from CJ McCollum. – 3:14 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all,” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

#MLKDay 3:09 PM “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all,” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ybDhwfuQL3

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Off road trip aside, good time to be playing Pelicans – Off road trip aside, good time to be playing Pelicans – 3:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumDyson DanielsNaji MarshallTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 3:01 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumDyson DanielsNaji MarshallTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 3:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Back in our house means the chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by

$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!

PLAY NOW: 2:45 PM Back in our house means the chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV $10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!PLAY NOW: on.nba.com/3WpbFc9

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Things you love to see: Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell met the family of a fan who came to Cleveland all the way from Australia to see him play. ❤️ 🕷️ 2:40 PM Things you love to see: Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell met the family of a fan who came to Cleveland all the way from Australia to see him play. ❤️ 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/hBR5nPjk9Q

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Monday matinee at the Fieldhouse! Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and spotlighting a huge matchup between the

Join @MrCavalier34, @CampyRussell and I at 2:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow 2:28 PM Monday matinee at the Fieldhouse! Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and spotlighting a huge matchup between the @Cleveland Cavaliers and Pelicans!Join @MrCavalier34, @CampyRussell and I at 2:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CVaOpswfoj

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is OUT for today’s game at Cleveland – Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is OUT for today’s game at Cleveland – 1:43 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Herb Jones is out today vs Cleveland, per Willie Green – Herb Jones is out today vs Cleveland, per Willie Green – 1:34 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Herb Jones will not play today vs. Cleveland, Willie Green says. – Herb Jones will not play today vs. Cleveland, Willie Green says. – 1:33 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Ricky Rubio’s minute restriction should be bumped up to about 15 minutes today. They continue to monitor his response to his minutes. – 1:33 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Ricky Rubio should get bumped up to around 15 minutes today. The team will continue to be cautious with him coming back from such a significant injury tho. – 1:26 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey’s treys must be prioritized.

Excluding centers, only Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Stephen Curry, Grant Williams, Zion Williamson & Aaron Gordon have a higher TS% than Murphy among regulars. Plus when Trigga racks up the attempts, the Pelicans win. pic.twitter.com/44XzJoFGtk – 1:18 PM Trey’s treys must be prioritized.Excluding centers, only Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Stephen Curry, Grant Williams, Zion Williamson & Aaron Gordon have a higher TS% than Murphy among regulars. Plus when Trigga racks up the attempts, the Pelicans win. https://t.co/TBTvw8mDjK

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

El reto del micrófono que graba. El Presidente de la @NBPA, C.J. McCollum, confirma que hay desasosiego en las filas de 12:58 PM El reto del micrófono que graba. El Presidente de la @NBPA, C.J. McCollum, confirma que hay desasosiego en las filas de @Toronto Raptors y que vendrá un traspaso en un futuro. Dijo que no quería abundar acerca del tema para no incurrir en ‘tampering’ (interferencia), pero ya la armó. pic.twitter.com/0SbnNS58er

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

“Real Jazz comes from us!”🎷

It’s a 3-for-1 #NBAAllStar vote day! 🙌

Retweet and vote to push your favorite #Pelicans to the #NBAAllStar game!

✔️: pic.twitter.com/wjsOh4FqWI – 10:56 AM “Real Jazz comes from us!”🎷It’s a 3-for-1 #NBAAllStar vote day! 🙌Retweet and vote to push your favorite #Pelicans to the #NBAAllStar game!✔️: https://t.co/sf63UmzXOn

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Pastor. Activist. Humanitarian. Leader of the African American civil rights movement.

We celebrate the memory & accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who dedicated his life to advocating for racial equity, voting rights & economic justice for all people. #MLKDay 10:31 AM Pastor. Activist. Humanitarian. Leader of the African American civil rights movement.We celebrate the memory & accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who dedicated his life to advocating for racial equity, voting rights & economic justice for all people. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/kLlB5bNqcO

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

“A leader and a hero”

#Pelicans players speak on the impact of Martin Luther King Jr.🙏🏿 10:28 AM “A leader and a hero”#Pelicans players speak on the impact of Martin Luther King Jr.🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Dx4WawOUOD

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

With Zion and others in and out of Pels’ lineup, Jonas Valančiūnas has turned into Pelicans’ Mr. Reliable

via theathletic.com/4095216/2023/0… – 10:26 AM With Zion and others in and out of Pels’ lineup, Jonas Valančiūnas has turned into Pelicans’ Mr. Reliablevia @TheAthletic

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans have chance to finish longest road trip with winning record, visit Cavaliers at 2 p.m. CT; video on MLK’s legacy; Behind the Numbers preview; video on McCollum excelling; #NBA Week 14 all vs. Eastern Conference): pic.twitter.com/Knhysu2qD2 – 10:01 AM 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans have chance to finish longest road trip with winning record, visit Cavaliers at 2 p.m. CT; video on MLK’s legacy; Behind the Numbers preview; video on McCollum excelling; #NBA Week 14 all vs. Eastern Conference): https://t.co/UxTmlY2ZSq

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Early hoops for the last one of the road trip ⛅️

🕑: 2:00pm CT

📺: Bally Sports NO

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing 9:00 AM Early hoops for the last one of the road trip ⛅️🕑: 2:00pm CT📺: Bally Sports NO📻: @995WRNO#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/yjx5Xw3k4e