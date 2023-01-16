Pistons not likely to move Alec Burks

Of course, every player has a price, but, per league sources, the Pistons have shown very little interest in trading Burks before the deadline. The sense I’m getting is a team would have to vastly overpay for Burks’ services. Detroit would like to keep him going into the summer and for next season when, again, the organization hopes to turn a corner with its rebuild.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are back within 10, 101-91, after Burks’ 3. He’s hit two 3’s in the fourth to lead a 9-1 Pistons run. 7:38 to play – 2:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Knicks 62, Pistons 55. Detroit closed the half with a 15-4 run to cut an 18-point deficit to seven. Showing a lot of fight despite being shorthanded again.
Bey: 15 points
Knox: 11 points
Livers, Burks: 8 points each
Randle has 18 points and 7 rebounds for New York. – 2:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks led by as many as 20 – up 62-55 at the half as, um, Kevin Knox has 11 and Alec Burks has 8. – 2:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks led by as many as 20 – up 62-55 at the half as, um, Kevin Knox has 9 and Alec Burks has 8. – 2:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Knicks 62, #Pistons 55.
Bey: 15 pts, 3 rebs
Knox: 11 pts
Livers: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Burks: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 2:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks has climbed to 4th in 3-point percentage.
Former #Pistons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1st) and Luke Kennard (3rd) are also among the league leaders. pic.twitter.com/GzSSc49Hk3 – 5:22 PM
It’s not only Bojan Bogdanović in Detroit whose price tag as the trade deadline approaches is higher than anticipated. The Pistons have been telling teams that they plan to exercise Alec Burks’ $10.5 million option for next season because they like the presumed trade candidate so much. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 14, 2023
One key factor in this quiet NBA trade market midway through January is the league’s dearth of obvious sellers. Among the association’s 30 teams, 23 clubs have clear intentions of competing for the postseason as opposed to dealing established players for draft capital and or prospects in return. Even the 12-33 Detroit Pistons have maintained to rival executives their preference to keep Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, sources said, barring tremendous returns for either veteran perimeter scorer. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
I don’t think Alec Burks is going anywhere. I also don’t think Saddiq Bey does, though he may be more likely than the first two. Nerlens Noel is the only player I see getting traded, and that’s not even a guarantee. Teams may just wait to see if he gets bought out.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
