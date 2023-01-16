Raptors 56, Knicks 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (19-24) play against the New York Knicks (19-19) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Toronto Raptors 56, New York Knicks 59 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors trail 59-56 at half. Toronto's bench had built up a 10-point lead in 2Q before from Knicks starters ate into it. Nice battle between two under-sized point guards with VanVleet leading Raptors with 16 to Brunson's 15. Toronto shooting 38 per cent to Knicks 48 per cent.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Knicks closed the 1st half on a 26-13 run to turn a 10-point deficit into a 3-point lead. The Raptors went 5 minutes without a FG until VanVleet's long 3. FVV had 12 of his 16 points in the 2nd Q. He and Trent are 5-for-10 from 3. Everybody else is 1-for-9. Raps shooting 38%

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

All things considered, Raptors being within 3 at half is not too bad

All things considered, Raptors being within 3 at half is not too bad

VanVleet 16, Siakam 13; need more than 10 combined from Anunoby-Barnes,though

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps trail 59-56 at the half. 16 for Fred, 13 for Pascal, 15 for Brunson. Knicks up 9-4 on offensive glass.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Raptors 59-56.

• Brunson 15 & 3

• Randle 12-7-5

• Barrett 10 & 3

• Robinson 8 & 2

• Siakam 13-5-4

Halftime. Knicks lead the Raptors 59-56.

• Brunson 15 & 3

• Randle 12-7-5

• Barrett 10 & 3

• Robinson 8 & 2

• Siakam 13-5-4

Knicks just 4-16 from deep. Raptors are 6-19. Two teams have combined for only six turnovers.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Brunson vs. FVV has been a lot of fun…

Brunson vs. FVV has been a lot of fun…

Knicks up 59-56 at the half.

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

It's admirable that Barnes wants to pick Randle well up the floor on the dribble, but it would make more sense if he had a plan, like, funnelling him one direction or another. Instead he tries to play him square and always seems to be reacting, rather than dictating.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

What a world we live in where the Knicks bench struggles and the starters come in to create/extend leads.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors offence circling the drain, Knicks up 6

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks trail by 1 despite shooting terribly from beyond the arc. They're in good shape but bench hasn't been good enough again.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors are wasting a lot of good defensive possessions by simply getting outworked on the glass. Knicks have 11 second-chance points on 8 offensive rebounds, and Toronto's lead (once 10) is down to 1 late in the opening half.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors don't finish a couple of defensive possessions, lead that was 10 is now 1

Fred Katz @FredKatz

One thing that's for certain at this point: The Knicks offense seriously stalls when Brunson and Randle are both off the court. I wonder if Thibs is considering staggering to two of them to solve some of that.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Reminder that Quentin Grimes has one of the NBA's highest assist rates on drives. He's really mastered that dump-off to Robinson.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

*mutters* If the Raptors want to try saving their season one last time, Precious should start.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jalen Brunson won Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week, NBA says. Brunson averaged 34p, 5a, 5r and helped lead NYK to 3-1 record

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

When the Raps got Achiuwa back they didn't JUST get Achiuwa back. Precious' recent return to pre-injury form has also brought out the best in Chris Boucher. There's just something about the way those 2 feed off of each other. They've given the bench a big lift the last few games.

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Jalen Brunson, Domantas Sabonis named NBA Players of the Week

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors — with a super-sized group of Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa, Boucher and Hernangomez — up 8 in 2nd quarter

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Still odd that Thibs hasn’t been staggering Randle and Brunson’s minutes…

Still odd that Thibs hasn't been staggering Randle and Brunson's minutes…

Obi would benefit greatly from playing more often alongside Brunson – running some high pick-and-roll or setting up in the corner etc.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks inability to execute against a zone and break a press …. not good

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Knicks are 2 for 11 on 3s so far. Barrett has missed all four of his attempts.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

J. Randle, RJ Barrett & J. Brunson address MSG crowd today before game. Randle said it's an honor for he & NYK to play today & honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Randle: "His words now are more important than ever." Barrett, Brunson then share a few MLK messages w/crowd

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors lead 29-25 after 1Q, but are shooting just 38.5 per cent from the floor. Trent leads with nine.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Only 45 attempts on the season so far but Precious Achiuwa is quietly shooting 80% at the line. 55.6% his first 2 seasons.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptorsy 1st quarter, and I mean that in a good way. With 3 offensive rebounds, 3 forced turnovers and 4 more FGA than New York, they lead by 4 despite shooting just 40% (and allowing the Knicks to shoot 48%). Much better energy than they started with the other night.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over their past 15 games, Knicks reserves are averaging just 19.6 points per game.

Over their past 15 games, Knicks reserves are averaging just 19.6 points per game.

That's the lowest number in the league. By far. The bench for every other team in the NBA averages at least 26.6 points per game.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat's Gabe Vincent a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to Knicks' Jalen Brunson.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Soli quarter by the Raptors, who lead 29-25 after 1. 3-12 3pt could be better but solid defence, 8 assists on 10 baskets and 6 FTs

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae continues to get over screens on defense well like he did vs. IND and TOR.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Raptors lead the Knicks 29-25.

• Randle 10-3-4

• Robinson 6 pts

• Brunson 5 & 2

Through one quarter, the Raptors lead the Knicks 29-25.

• Randle 10-3-4

• Robinson 6 pts

• Brunson 5 & 2

• Trent 9 & 3

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Raptors 29, Knicks 25 after one. Julius Randle, off the 42-point game yesterday, with 10 so far.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle is spry as hell right now

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Some New York Football Giants well received when they're introduced here

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson are the NBA's Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jalen Brunson has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Some Giants here at the Knicks game and get a loud ovation in the first quarter. You can feel the good mood in the city today after their victory yesterday. Been a while since some NY playoff success.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 13 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 9-15).

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 13 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 9-15).

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson has been named Eastern Conference player of the week.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Domantas Sabonis and Jalen Brunson were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.

Domantas Sabonis and Jalen Brunson were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me:

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Like we said before… Clear the lane when you see him 💥

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Here's the thing with Toronto: They got lots of steals and when they pick up a loose ball, they want to run. But they stall once they get into the halfcourt. Problem right now is the Knicks are getting blocked or stripped and they're letting the Raptors run.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

It'll be Boucher and Achiuwa as the first pair off the Raptors bench today

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Raptors' handsiness is on full display

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 14-10 at first timeout, Knicks have turned it out 3 times in about 6 minutes

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

not only has Q Grimes not attempted a shot – he has yet to touch the ball on the Knicks’ side of halfcourt.

not only has Q Grimes not attempted a shot – he has yet to touch the ball on the Knicks' side of halfcourt.

Have to do a better job of getting him involved offensively

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

14-4 Raps after the quick 6-0 Knicks start. Offence looks in rhythm and they could/should probably be up even more if not for some missed open looks

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

In keeping with their longstanding tradition — about four or five games in a row, I believe it is, the Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam today

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

My internet is down so I'm delaying the Kings/Raptors trade pod to tomorrow. Apologies.

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Ju has been on a tear ❗️

Dropping the Knicks first 40-15 game since Patrick Ewing in 96.

Ju has been on a tear ❗️

Dropping the Knicks first 40-15 game since Patrick Ewing in 96.

Vote ➡️

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Obi Toppin immediately upon me walking into the locker room: "Hey! Interview me right now. The Giants are gonna whoop the Eagles' ass! And tag JB."

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Fred VanVleet is a go for this afternoon in NY, Nick Nurse says

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Fred VanVleet's back is feeling OK and he is set to play for Toronto this afternoon at the Knicks.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet is available vs the Knicks this afternoon.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Fred VanVleet is available to play

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fred VanVleet will play this afternoon

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Nick Nurse says Fred VanVleet will play today against the Knicks.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal (hamstring) played 3-on-3 just now with Anthony Gill, Will Barton, Johnny Davis as well as Alex McLean and Rob Dosier of the development staff.

Bradley Beal (hamstring) played 3-on-3 just now with Anthony Gill, Will Barton, Johnny Davis as well as Alex McLean and Rob Dosier of the development staff.

He is out for Wizards-Warriors but seems like a chance for Wednesday at Knicks.

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Julius Randle has been superb over his last 13 games — 8th in the NBA in scoring. He's averaging 29.8 ppg and 11.1 rebounds while playing 40 minutes/game. He ranks 10th in scoring in the NBA for the last 6 weeks. Not coincidentally, Knicks have NBA's 5th-best record since Dec. 7.

New York Knicks @nyknicks

“The beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold.”

"The beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold."

– Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Kirk Cousins had a terrific season and a terrific game against New York. So it’s a shame it ended with a throw like that. The Vikings have their QB going forward. His partnership with O’Connell is something to build on. Just too bad it ended that way 10:51 AM Kirk Cousins had a terrific season and a terrific game against New York. So it’s a shame it ended with a throw like that. The Vikings have their QB going forward. His partnership with O’Connell is something to build on. Just too bad it ended that way theathletic.com/4093649/2023/0…

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Get those votes in for the LEADER in the league for STEALS 😤

Get those votes in for the LEADER in the league for STEALS 😤

⭐️ VOTE O.G. FOR ALL-STAR :

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jalen Brunson yesterday:

✅ 27 PTS

✅ 9-17 FG

✅ 7-8 FT

Brunson has recorded six straight 25-point games, the longest such streak by a

Jalen Brunson yesterday:

✅ 27 PTS

✅ 9-17 FG

✅ 7-8 FT

Brunson has recorded six straight 25-point games, the longest such streak by a

Read and subscribe:

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Eastern Conference Rankings over the past six weeks:

Most Wins:

1. Knicks: 15

1. Sixers: 15

3. Celtics: 14

3. Nets: 14

5. Heat: 13

6. Cavs: 12

Net Rating:

1. Knicks: +8.3

2. Nets: +6.6

3. Sixers: +5.8

Defensive Rating:

1. Knicks: 108.8

2. Celtics: 109.4

tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-knicks-a… – 9:56 AM Eastern Conference Rankings over the past six weeks:Most Wins:1. Knicks: 151. Sixers: 153. Celtics: 143. Nets: 145. Heat: 136. Cavs: 12Net Rating:1. Knicks: +8.32. Nets: +6.63. Sixers: +5.8Defensive Rating:1. Knicks: 108.82. Celtics: 109.4