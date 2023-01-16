Raptors vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Toronto Raptors are spending $7,745,359 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,766,299 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: TSN

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?