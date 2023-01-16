Raptors vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Toronto Raptors are spending $7,745,359 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,766,299 per win
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey vs Jalen Green vs Scottie Barnes
Sophomore Stats
PTS: Green-Giddey-Barnes
FG%: Giddey-Barnes-Green
3PT%: Giddey-Green-Barnes
FT%: Giddey-Green-Barnes
TS%: Giddey-Green-Barnes
RBD: Giddey-Barnes-Green
AST: Giddey-Barnes-Green
🧵 – 3:05 AM