Raptors vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Raptors vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Raptors vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 16, 2023- by

By |

The Toronto Raptors play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Toronto Raptors are spending $7,745,359 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,766,299 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey vs Jalen Green vs Scottie Barnes
Sophomore Stats
PTS: Green-Giddey-Barnes
FG%: Giddey-Barnes-Green
3PT%: Giddey-Green-Barnes
FT%: Giddey-Green-Barnes
TS%: Giddey-Green-Barnes
RBD: Giddey-Barnes-Green
AST: Giddey-Barnes-Green
🧵 – 3:05 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home