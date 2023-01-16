Suns 65, Grizzlies 68: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (21-23) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
Phoenix Suns 65, Memphis Grizzlies 68 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Josh Okogie will not return tonight due to a nose injury, per Suns – 7:21 PM
Josh Okogie will not return tonight due to a nose injury, per Suns – 7:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
3-for-1 voting day? 3-point play? Yes to both!
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/RpWTSLXIFg – 7:17 PM
3-for-1 voting day? 3-point play? Yes to both!
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/RpWTSLXIFg – 7:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
every time i see Ja Morant turn the corner in the pick-and-roll and gather pic.twitter.com/wUl8AdXeZ6 – 7:13 PM
every time i see Ja Morant turn the corner in the pick-and-roll and gather pic.twitter.com/wUl8AdXeZ6 – 7:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MEM 68, PHX 65
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 5-5 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 6-8 FG
Okogie: 9 Pts, 3-5 3P
Morant: 17 Pts, 6-13 FG, 5-8 3P – 7:12 PM
Halftime: MEM 68, PHX 65
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 5-5 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 6-8 FG
Okogie: 9 Pts, 3-5 3P
Morant: 17 Pts, 6-13 FG, 5-8 3P – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton jump hook from some distance. #Suns down four.
Holding for one shot.
Got one plus foul as Bridges hits crazy leaning one legged, one handed banker over Adams.
FT. #Suns down one. – 7:10 PM
Ayton jump hook from some distance. #Suns down four.
Holding for one shot.
Got one plus foul as Bridges hits crazy leaning one legged, one handed banker over Adams.
FT. #Suns down one. – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Morant in the paint.
Has 17 on 6-of-12 FGS (5-of-7 on 3s).
Last time vs. #Suns? 34 on 8-of-22 FGs (3-of-10 on 3s). – 7:07 PM
Morant in the paint.
Has 17 on 6-of-12 FGS (5-of-7 on 3s).
Last time vs. #Suns? 34 on 8-of-22 FGs (3-of-10 on 3s). – 7:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is one 3-pointer shy of his career-high (6) with 2:15 remaining in the first half. – 7:06 PM
Ja Morant is one 3-pointer shy of his career-high (6) with 2:15 remaining in the first half. – 7:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ja Morant being 5-for-7 from 3 and 0-for-4 on 2s is tough, man. He’s taking the shots the Suns’ defense would prefer he takes – 7:05 PM
Ja Morant being 5-for-7 from 3 and 0-for-4 on 2s is tough, man. He’s taking the shots the Suns’ defense would prefer he takes – 7:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Josh Okogie was looking up for a rebound and caught an elbow. He stayed down and was bleeding. Back to the locker room. Was playing really well today. – 7:05 PM
Josh Okogie was looking up for a rebound and caught an elbow. He stayed down and was bleeding. Back to the locker room. Was playing really well today. – 7:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saben Lee drive and kick to Damion Lee for 3.
Morant 3 answer. 4-of-6 on 3s.
#Suns down four as Adams scores on putback . – 7:04 PM
Saben Lee drive and kick to Damion Lee for 3.
Morant 3 answer. 4-of-6 on 3s.
#Suns down four as Adams scores on putback . – 7:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Suns keep going under screens and Ja Morant isn’t hesitating. He’s made five 3s in the first half. – 7:04 PM
The Suns keep going under screens and Ja Morant isn’t hesitating. He’s made five 3s in the first half. – 7:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Suns still going under, Morant still shooting.
Five 3-pointers now. – 7:04 PM
Suns still going under, Morant still shooting.
Five 3-pointers now. – 7:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie down.
Looks like Ayton caught him with an elbow.
Blood.
Towels. Heading to locker room.
Adams was called for a foul, went under review, common foul for Adams. #Suns – 7:03 PM
Okogie down.
Looks like Ayton caught him with an elbow.
Blood.
Towels. Heading to locker room.
Adams was called for a foul, went under review, common foul for Adams. #Suns – 7:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looks like Josh Okogie caught an elbow to the face. He’s still down – 7:02 PM
Looks like Josh Okogie caught an elbow to the face. He’s still down – 7:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The foul by Steven Adams is under review. Okogie headed to the locker room. – 7:02 PM
The foul by Steven Adams is under review. Okogie headed to the locker room. – 7:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Suns have been daring Ja Morant to shoot all game and he’s just letting them rip. He’s up to four makes on six shots from deep. – 7:01 PM
Suns have been daring Ja Morant to shoot all game and he’s just letting them rip. He’s up to four makes on six shots from deep. – 7:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton inside. Has 8 on 4-of-6 after going 5-of-18 for 11 points Friday at #Timberwolves.
#Suns up four. Timeout #Grizzlies with 5:46 left in the 1st half – 6:57 PM
Ayton inside. Has 8 on 4-of-6 after going 5-of-18 for 11 points Friday at #Timberwolves.
#Suns up four. Timeout #Grizzlies with 5:46 left in the 1st half – 6:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Really good Suns effort so far but they are not in a position to be trading baskets all game and the Grizzlies look ready to do that. – 6:56 PM
Really good Suns effort so far but they are not in a position to be trading baskets all game and the Grizzlies look ready to do that. – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said before the game he wishes Shamet would try to finish his drives over the top.
Brandon Clarke is a high riser, but Shamet did draw a foul on him.
#Suns up four as Okogie hits 3. – 6:55 PM
Monty Williams said before the game he wishes Shamet would try to finish his drives over the top.
Brandon Clarke is a high riser, but Shamet did draw a foul on him.
#Suns up four as Okogie hits 3. – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Washington Jr. is here, he’s dressed for the game.
Wrote this after Friday’s game.
With Shamet back, Williams was going to start him, thus leaving him to choose either Washington Jr. or Saben Lee to play behind Shamet. pic.twitter.com/mVYGbnLcEh – 6:52 PM
Duane Washington Jr. is here, he’s dressed for the game.
Wrote this after Friday’s game.
With Shamet back, Williams was going to start him, thus leaving him to choose either Washington Jr. or Saben Lee to play behind Shamet. pic.twitter.com/mVYGbnLcEh – 6:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Josh Okogie just earned a loose ball foul by trying to jump for an offensive rebound and getting boxed out while doing so.
He hits a 3 on the ensuing possession.
Simple game sometimes! – 6:46 PM
Josh Okogie just earned a loose ball foul by trying to jump for an offensive rebound and getting boxed out while doing so.
He hits a 3 on the ensuing possession.
Simple game sometimes! – 6:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Flows at FedExForum: Driving the Dream presented by @verizon gave locals an opportunity to share a spoken word piece on continuing to drive the dream of MLK Jr.
We recognize our winner, Chasity Cole with “World Dreams”. pic.twitter.com/CI0P74mzFj – 6:43 PM
Flows at FedExForum: Driving the Dream presented by @verizon gave locals an opportunity to share a spoken word piece on continuing to drive the dream of MLK Jr.
We recognize our winner, Chasity Cole with “World Dreams”. pic.twitter.com/CI0P74mzFj – 6:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with: S. Lee, Okogie, D. Lee, Wainright and Landale.
Thoughts? – 6:41 PM
#Suns open 2nd quarter with: S. Lee, Okogie, D. Lee, Wainright and Landale.
Thoughts? – 6:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-7 after the first quarter.
7 assists in the first quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/DLepQoy0qZ – 6:40 PM
-7 after the first quarter.
7 assists in the first quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/DLepQoy0qZ – 6:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies have been asked repeatedly what has been the key to this winning streak.
They’ve said defense every time. Wasn’t great that quarter. – 6:40 PM
Grizzlies have been asked repeatedly what has been the key to this winning streak.
They’ve said defense every time. Wasn’t great that quarter. – 6:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, MEM 29
Bridges: 9 Pts, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Saric: 5 Pts, 3 Ast
Bane: 12 Pts, 4-5 FG
Suns close 1Q on 19-7 run – 6:38 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 36, MEM 29
Bridges: 9 Pts, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Saric: 5 Pts, 3 Ast
Bane: 12 Pts, 4-5 FG
Suns close 1Q on 19-7 run – 6:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lee forcing a pass that’s there, but is Landale looking for that pass.
#Suns have drawn several charges already. Up 36-29 after one. – 6:38 PM
Lee forcing a pass that’s there, but is Landale looking for that pass.
#Suns have drawn several charges already. Up 36-29 after one. – 6:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale’s duck ins are against no resistance.
It’s like the defense isn’t worried about him in the paint, but he can score down there.
Has five off the bench. #Suns up seven. . – 6:36 PM
Landale’s duck ins are against no resistance.
It’s like the defense isn’t worried about him in the paint, but he can score down there.
Has five off the bench. #Suns up seven. . – 6:36 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In Memphis for the Grizz-Suns MLK Day tilt…
Memphis does a lot around this day, tours, symposiums, an interesting experience, to say the least – 6:36 PM
In Memphis for the Grizz-Suns MLK Day tilt…
Memphis does a lot around this day, tours, symposiums, an interesting experience, to say the least – 6:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton found Bridges on cut.
At the rim, Bridges tries to kick it out to Lee for 3.
Turnover.
A guy who’s 4-of-4 should be hungry to go 5-of-5.
#Suns up 33-25 as Landale hits FTs. – 6:34 PM
Ayton found Bridges on cut.
At the rim, Bridges tries to kick it out to Lee for 3.
Turnover.
A guy who’s 4-of-4 should be hungry to go 5-of-5.
#Suns up 33-25 as Landale hits FTs. – 6:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton jump hook off Bridges feed off screen and roll. Got Williams on switch. #Suns up nine. – 6:32 PM
Ayton jump hook off Bridges feed off screen and roll. Got Williams on switch. #Suns up nine. – 6:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Suns have won twice since Dec. 19 (2-11 stretch), at Memphis and at Golden State. Grizz and Dubs are a combined 35-8 at home this season. (Shrugs.) – 6:30 PM
Suns have won twice since Dec. 19 (2-11 stretch), at Memphis and at Golden State. Grizz and Dubs are a combined 35-8 at home this season. (Shrugs.) – 6:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Your vote counts just as much as this was worth. Nine early points for Mikal.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/CmyuDllijq – 6:29 PM
Your vote counts just as much as this was worth. Nine early points for Mikal.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/CmyuDllijq – 6:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
12-0 Suns run and they’re up 7 now. They’re shooting 11-for-15 to start this one. Both Lees came in and made an immediate impact – 6:28 PM
12-0 Suns run and they’re up 7 now. They’re shooting 11-for-15 to start this one. Both Lees came in and made an immediate impact – 6:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Grizzlies threw back a good counter shot but I think they expected the Suns to let up from there.
They did not. Suns continuing to fight and up 7.
Mikal Bridges doing the thing where it looks like there are 3 of him on the court. – 6:28 PM
Grizzlies threw back a good counter shot but I think they expected the Suns to let up from there.
They did not. Suns continuing to fight and up 7.
Mikal Bridges doing the thing where it looks like there are 3 of him on the court. – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton going with catch-and-shoot so far. #Suns up 29-22 after Lee 3.
Timeout #Grizzlies
PHX: 11-of-15 FGs 3-of-5 on 3s. – 6:28 PM
Ayton going with catch-and-shoot so far. #Suns up 29-22 after Lee 3.
Timeout #Grizzlies
PHX: 11-of-15 FGs 3-of-5 on 3s. – 6:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies offense got hot, then a couple careless turnovers led to quick Suns points. Suns up 29-22 in 1st quarter – 6:27 PM
The Grizzlies offense got hot, then a couple careless turnovers led to quick Suns points. Suns up 29-22 in 1st quarter – 6:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizz going to need their A game tonight because Phoenix came to play. Shooting 73% in this first quarter. – 6:27 PM
Grizz going to need their A game tonight because Phoenix came to play. Shooting 73% in this first quarter. – 6:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Saben Lee checking in ahead of Duane Washington Jr. feels like a pretty clear indicator of which guard spot Monty and the Suns feel comfortable playing Wash at – 6:26 PM
Saben Lee checking in ahead of Duane Washington Jr. feels like a pretty clear indicator of which guard spot Monty and the Suns feel comfortable playing Wash at – 6:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
your vote counts 3x times. this bucket counts too.
vote des https://t.co/DNXlwKraGu pic.twitter.com/ksKeY2Ed26 – 6:24 PM
your vote counts 3x times. this bucket counts too.
vote des https://t.co/DNXlwKraGu pic.twitter.com/ksKeY2Ed26 – 6:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams going with Saben Lee instead of Washington Jr.
Could see Washington Jr. starting 2nd quarter. #Suns #Grizzlies – 6:24 PM
Williams going with Saben Lee instead of Washington Jr.
Could see Washington Jr. starting 2nd quarter. #Suns #Grizzlies – 6:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant feeling it.
Erased that slow start in a hurrrrrry. – 6:23 PM
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant feeling it.
Erased that slow start in a hurrrrrry. – 6:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dario Saric dropping all of the behind-the-back dimes today. Fun to see him playing so confidently again lately – 6:23 PM
Dario Saric dropping all of the behind-the-back dimes today. Fun to see him playing so confidently again lately – 6:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he wished he’d got Bridges more shots last game.
9-of-14 FGs at #Timberwolves.
He’s already taken 3 shots early.
Made them all. #Suns down 19-17. – 6:23 PM
Monty Williams said he wished he’d got Bridges more shots last game.
9-of-14 FGs at #Timberwolves.
He’s already taken 3 shots early.
Made them all. #Suns down 19-17. – 6:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges in attack mode. Lots of drives and looking for his shot so far – 6:22 PM
Mikal Bridges in attack mode. Lots of drives and looking for his shot so far – 6:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is looking like the last time they played each other.
Saric behind the back dime to Ayton.
#Suns up 15-9.
Last game, they led 20-13 early. – 6:20 PM
This is looking like the last time they played each other.
Saric behind the back dime to Ayton.
#Suns up 15-9.
Last game, they led 20-13 early. – 6:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters taking the court. #Grizzlies #MLKDay2023 pic.twitter.com/xrtXsaXuhg – 6:18 PM
#Suns starters taking the court. #Grizzlies #MLKDay2023 pic.twitter.com/xrtXsaXuhg – 6:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Important quick start for the Suns against the Grizzlies, who will surely want to get one back after the last meeting.
All four shots have gone down. Good physical post work from Saric and Bridges. – 6:18 PM
Important quick start for the Suns against the Grizzlies, who will surely want to get one back after the last meeting.
All four shots have gone down. Good physical post work from Saric and Bridges. – 6:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Important quick start for the Suns against the Grizzlies, who will surely want to get one back after the mast meeting.
All four shots have gone down. Good physical post work from Saric and Bridges. – 6:17 PM
Important quick start for the Suns against the Grizzlies, who will surely want to get one back after the mast meeting.
All four shots have gone down. Good physical post work from Saric and Bridges. – 6:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal with the pretty spin. 🌀
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/wNwSYomCrw – 6:17 PM
Mikal with the pretty spin. 🌀
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/wNwSYomCrw – 6:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TAP IN WIT US.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/DiL1aknr1n – 6:16 PM
TAP IN WIT US.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/DiL1aknr1n – 6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a good 9-4 start. Not missing a single shot (4-4 FG) helps! – 6:15 PM
Suns off to a good 9-4 start. Not missing a single shot (4-4 FG) helps! – 6:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“A task for everybody.”
Monty Williams on defending Ja Morant as #Suns face #Grizzlies tonight. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/GAuMObiCuX – 6:14 PM
“A task for everybody.”
Monty Williams on defending Ja Morant as #Suns face #Grizzlies tonight. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/GAuMObiCuX – 6:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric 3. Jackson Jr. frustrated.
Jenkins timeout. #Suns up 9-4. 9:55 left in 1st quarter. – 6:14 PM
Saric 3. Jackson Jr. frustrated.
Jenkins timeout. #Suns up 9-4. 9:55 left in 1st quarter. – 6:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric postup on Jackson Jr.
Scores.
Bridges next trip. #Suns up 6-4. – 6:13 PM
Saric postup on Jackson Jr.
Scores.
Bridges next trip. #Suns up 6-4. – 6:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Matchups:
Morant guarding Craig, who scores on the inside.
Jackson Jr. answer. #Suns down 4-2. – 6:12 PM
Matchups:
Morant guarding Craig, who scores on the inside.
Jackson Jr. answer. #Suns down 4-2. – 6:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Guys were talking about it.”
Taylor Jenkins on facing #Suns, who are the last team to beat #Grizzlies. Memphis has won nine games in a row since. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/45Ak0IEbIM – 6:08 PM
“Guys were talking about it.”
Taylor Jenkins on facing #Suns, who are the last team to beat #Grizzlies. Memphis has won nine games in a row since. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/45Ak0IEbIM – 6:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Special day.”
Taylor Jenkins on playing on #MLKDay in Memphis. #Suns #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/jeTFG5yJ6N – 6:07 PM
“Special day.”
Taylor Jenkins on playing on #MLKDay in Memphis. #Suns #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/jeTFG5yJ6N – 6:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST 5 vs. @Phoenix Suns
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/1jh51dlruo – 5:46 PM
FIRST 5 vs. @Phoenix Suns
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/1jh51dlruo – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup:
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton – 5:36 PM
#Suns starting lineup:
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton – 5:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him? Grant Hill. #Suns #MLKDay2023 #MLKDay #Grizzlies #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/HEaBnjQ0OD – 5:34 PM
Remember him? Grant Hill. #Suns #MLKDay2023 #MLKDay #Grizzlies #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/HEaBnjQ0OD – 5:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ja Morant pregame. #Suns #Grizzlies #MLKDay2023 #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/lRjMyvRAxR – 5:27 PM
Ja Morant pregame. #Suns #Grizzlies #MLKDay2023 #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/lRjMyvRAxR – 5:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
3rd 4th and 5th graders from with basketball team “Grind Mode” here with all of their Ja Morant signs.
One kids sign “Ja you’re the goat. Hit the Griddy!” pic.twitter.com/RU6AXrWRWx – 5:26 PM
3rd 4th and 5th graders from with basketball team “Grind Mode” here with all of their Ja Morant signs.
One kids sign “Ja you’re the goat. Hit the Griddy!” pic.twitter.com/RU6AXrWRWx – 5:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton from beyond halfcourt. #Suns #MLKDay2023 #MLKDay #NBA pic.twitter.com/rXTPYK0oG3 – 5:17 PM
Deandre Ayton from beyond halfcourt. #Suns #MLKDay2023 #MLKDay #NBA pic.twitter.com/rXTPYK0oG3 – 5:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton pregame. #Suns #Grizzlies #MLKDay2023 pic.twitter.com/Fq784GEST3 – 5:16 PM
Deandre Ayton pregame. #Suns #Grizzlies #MLKDay2023 pic.twitter.com/Fq784GEST3 – 5:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“can i have a high five too?”
you know @Steven Adams is here for the people. pic.twitter.com/SiQgN8K0wU – 5:02 PM
“can i have a high five too?”
you know @Steven Adams is here for the people. pic.twitter.com/SiQgN8K0wU – 5:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Santi Aldama is drawing some individual praise from Suns head coach Monty Williams.
“He’s a guy that people don’t talk about.” – 4:36 PM
Santi Aldama is drawing some individual praise from Suns head coach Monty Williams.
“He’s a guy that people don’t talk about.” – 4:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ja Morant (hip) is expected to play today, #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. #Suns – 4:27 PM
Ja Morant (hip) is expected to play today, #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. #Suns – 4:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ja Morant (hip) is expected him to play, #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 4:24 PM
Ja Morant (hip) is expected him to play, #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 4:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant, questionable on the injury report, expected to play, per Taylor Jenkins. – 4:22 PM
Ja Morant, questionable on the injury report, expected to play, per Taylor Jenkins. – 4:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is expected to play in the game tonight.
John Konchar is expected to be out. – 4:22 PM
Ja Morant is expected to play in the game tonight.
John Konchar is expected to be out. – 4:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Pacers 38 second quarter points are the most by a #Bucks opponent in that quarter, topping the 37 Memphis score on Dec. 15. – 3:38 PM
The #Pacers 38 second quarter points are the most by a #Bucks opponent in that quarter, topping the 37 Memphis score on Dec. 15. – 3:38 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Grizzlies are contenders, the Nuggets are not. TrueHoop Podcast with @David Thorpe and @jshector. https://t.co/jScjtqNi6y pic.twitter.com/LbCBfNLvW7 – 2:35 PM
The Grizzlies are contenders, the Nuggets are not. TrueHoop Podcast with @David Thorpe and @jshector. https://t.co/jScjtqNi6y pic.twitter.com/LbCBfNLvW7 – 2:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Join us for the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundation.
Arrive early or tune in at 3:30pm today on @GrizzOnBally and https://t.co/FrLe9dbK43 pic.twitter.com/uUJ98X0NSt – 2:25 PM
Join us for the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundation.
Arrive early or tune in at 3:30pm today on @GrizzOnBally and https://t.co/FrLe9dbK43 pic.twitter.com/uUJ98X0NSt – 2:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @Jaren Jackson Jr. played 57 minutes and travelled 4.40 miles at an average of 4.31 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/3u2EXlUJhV – 1:17 PM
During the last home game, @Jaren Jackson Jr. played 57 minutes and travelled 4.40 miles at an average of 4.31 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/3u2EXlUJhV – 1:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“After you know what Martin Luther King did here and the history of this city with MLK, to play here is definitely an honor.”
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ZunZnEws6G – 1:06 PM
“After you know what Martin Luther King did here and the history of this city with MLK, to play here is definitely an honor.”
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ZunZnEws6G – 1:06 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“The memory of him and everything that he went through, everything that he accomplished is still very much alive.”
A voice for equity, for history, for justice, for LOVE. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ZmIGPnuMGj – 12:22 PM
“The memory of him and everything that he went through, everything that he accomplished is still very much alive.”
A voice for equity, for history, for justice, for LOVE. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ZmIGPnuMGj – 12:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
yesterday the @NCRMuseum Sports Legacy Award honorees joined by @aloeblacc took a tour of the National Civil Rights Museum.
at tonight’s game, the honorees will be celebrated for their dedication & contributions to civil & human rights. pic.twitter.com/qQcDhKkIk5 – 12:20 PM
yesterday the @NCRMuseum Sports Legacy Award honorees joined by @aloeblacc took a tour of the National Civil Rights Museum.
at tonight’s game, the honorees will be celebrated for their dedication & contributions to civil & human rights. pic.twitter.com/qQcDhKkIk5 – 12:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Running Thoughts from the Pacers’ loss to the Grizzlies:
– “I don’t think we had a whole lot in the tank”
– Duarte’s big game
– Taylor Jenkins calls Pacers “a highly competitive team”
– Pre-game crowd for Morant second only to Curry
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 12:14 PM
Running Thoughts from the Pacers’ loss to the Grizzlies:
– “I don’t think we had a whole lot in the tank”
– Duarte’s big game
– Taylor Jenkins calls Pacers “a highly competitive team”
– Pre-game crowd for Morant second only to Curry
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 12:14 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.