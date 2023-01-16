Suns vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,041,663 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $4,220,384 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!