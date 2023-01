Trae Young booked a private flight without alerting team in playoffs last season?

I know especially after a game like this you’re not in a big picture head space, but I do wonder how you see the state of the operation. You’re talking about the front office change, the stuff with your coach. How are you feeling about all of it? Trae Young: I’m fine. I feel like there’s a lot of people outside that don’t really understand what’s going on inside. I just, I kind of laugh at it sometimes when people want to assume things and whatever . -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023