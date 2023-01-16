Trae Young booked a private flight without alerting team in playoffs last season?

“The relationship between Schlenk and Young has deteriorated over recent months. Issues began following Game 2 of the playoff series against the Miami Heat last year. In the return to Atlanta, Young chartered a private flight and did not inform the team, according to several people familiar with the situation. In the middle of the playoffs, Young was fined.”
Source: Lauren Williams @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Source: Lauren Williams @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Such a special day to hoop !
Spread Love NOT Negativity🖤
WeMove #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/f6ZkRznu0e – 8:21 PM
Such a special day to hoop !
Spread Love NOT Negativity🖤
WeMove #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/f6ZkRznu0e – 8:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young joked that he wanted to talk about his four steals.
Said that having Dejounte Murray makes it a little easier to be aggressive on defense because he doesn’t have to worry about his team losing playmaking due to foul trouble. – 6:29 PM
Trae Young joked that he wanted to talk about his four steals.
Said that having Dejounte Murray makes it a little easier to be aggressive on defense because he doesn’t have to worry about his team losing playmaking due to foul trouble. – 6:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat loses 121-113 in Atlanta despite 34 from Butler, 10 assists from Oladipo and 10 turnovers by Trae Young. – 5:58 PM
Heat loses 121-113 in Atlanta despite 34 from Butler, 10 assists from Oladipo and 10 turnovers by Trae Young. – 5:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Miami calls timeout as the Hawks score 5-straight off a logo 3 from Trae and then an baseline jumper from De’Andre. Hawks lead 109-94 w/ 5:27 in the game. – 5:33 PM
Miami calls timeout as the Hawks score 5-straight off a logo 3 from Trae and then an baseline jumper from De’Andre. Hawks lead 109-94 w/ 5:27 in the game. – 5:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae has been *great* going over screens, which is notable.
Drew an offensive foul earlier in the game, too. – 5:14 PM
Trae has been *great* going over screens, which is notable.
Drew an offensive foul earlier in the game, too. – 5:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Good scram switch by Bogi to keep Trae out of a Jimmy Butler post-up opportunity. – 5:08 PM
Good scram switch by Bogi to keep Trae out of a Jimmy Butler post-up opportunity. – 5:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae got stuck at a tough angle in the paint, so he threw a pass off the glass to Collins, but it went down in the scorebook as a miss + OREB as it always does. – 4:49 PM
Trae got stuck at a tough angle in the paint, so he threw a pass off the glass to Collins, but it went down in the scorebook as a miss + OREB as it always does. – 4:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Until today, Hawks have had about 12:00 of basketball with a fully healthy roster.
They have one today, even if Capela is on a minutes restriction.
And they have a number of players, like Trae and Hunter, who are playing about as well as they have all season. – 3:52 PM
Until today, Hawks have had about 12:00 of basketball with a fully healthy roster.
They have one today, even if Capela is on a minutes restriction.
And they have a number of players, like Trae and Hunter, who are playing about as well as they have all season. – 3:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young’s three gave him 819 as a Hawk, breaking a tie with assistant GM Kyle Korver for 3rd place in franchise history. – 3:48 PM
Trae Young’s three gave him 819 as a Hawk, breaking a tie with assistant GM Kyle Korver for 3rd place in franchise history. – 3:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Miscommunication between Gabe Vincent and Bam Adebayo on the switch allowed Trae Young to pull up for that open three-point look. Erik Spoelstra quickly calls timeout.
Hawks lead 21-16. – 3:45 PM
Miscommunication between Gabe Vincent and Bam Adebayo on the switch allowed Trae Young to pull up for that open three-point look. Erik Spoelstra quickly calls timeout.
Hawks lead 21-16. – 3:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
With that 3 from Trae, the Hawks go up 21-16 w/ 6:11 in 1Q.
Another thing of note is that Trae has been averaging 1.3 steals/game (2 games w/ multiple steals) over the last 7 games. He’s already had one today. – 3:44 PM
With that 3 from Trae, the Hawks go up 21-16 w/ 6:11 in 1Q.
Another thing of note is that Trae has been averaging 1.3 steals/game (2 games w/ multiple steals) over the last 7 games. He’s already had one today. – 3:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae continues to get over screens on defense well like he did vs. IND and TOR. – 3:37 PM
Trae continues to get over screens on defense well like he did vs. IND and TOR. – 3:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Trae Young is guarding Herro like on that Bam bucket, a Herro-Bam PnR must be spammed – 3:36 PM
If Trae Young is guarding Herro like on that Bam bucket, a Herro-Bam PnR must be spammed – 3:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks update vs. Heat today:
Clint Capela (right calf strain): Available
Trae Young (left shoulder soreness): Available – 3:27 PM
Hawks update vs. Heat today:
Clint Capela (right calf strain): Available
Trae Young (left shoulder soreness): Available – 3:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My picks for today’s Heat-Hawks game:
Always liking the Butler steals, and feel a Bam Adebayo offensive game
Plus while the Heat will switch everything, feel like Trae will get some triples
Make sure to use code “five” on @PrizePicks to double your initial deposit pic.twitter.com/WTNRinRbD9 – 2:58 PM
My picks for today’s Heat-Hawks game:
Always liking the Butler steals, and feel a Bam Adebayo offensive game
Plus while the Heat will switch everything, feel like Trae will get some triples
Make sure to use code “five” on @PrizePicks to double your initial deposit pic.twitter.com/WTNRinRbD9 – 2:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For today’s game vs. Miami:
Clint Capela (right calf strain) is available.
Trae Young (left shoulder soreness) is available.
No mention of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was never listed and is available. – 2:44 PM
For today’s game vs. Miami:
Clint Capela (right calf strain) is available.
Trae Young (left shoulder soreness) is available.
No mention of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was never listed and is available. – 2:44 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
“ I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear “
Always an honor. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/OAukFI5DRG – 12:42 PM
“ I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear “
Always an honor. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/OAukFI5DRG – 12:42 PM
More on this storyline
I know especially after a game like this you’re not in a big picture head space, but I do wonder how you see the state of the operation. You’re talking about the front office change, the stuff with your coach. How are you feeling about all of it? Trae Young: I’m fine. I feel like there’s a lot of people outside that don’t really understand what’s going on inside. I just, I kind of laugh at it sometimes when people want to assume things and whatever. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
To me, the important takeaway is that you’re the guy leading this thing. So where’s your confidence level? Trae Young: My confidence level is high. Is Landry Fields a good guy to lead things? Trae: Great guy. Landry’s a great guy. So there’s confidence there? Trae: The confidence is always there. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
As I discussed on a December podcast visit with The Ringer, this reality that key Hawks figures were feeling undermined by Nick Ressler’s influence became a growing issue internally in recent months – specifically in relation to Trae Young — and had everything to do with Tony Ressler’s choice to overhaul the staff. The Dejounte Murray trade with San Antonio was the beginning of the end, as sources say it went down despite Schlenk expressing his concerns about the price being paid (three first-rounders, a first-round pick swap and Danilo Gallinari) and with Nick Ressler known to be a driving force behind the deal. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.